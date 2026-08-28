ETV Bharat / offbeat

Major Sudhir Walia Preserved Every Rakhi His Sister Sent; Family Found Them 21 Years After His Sacrifice

Shimla: For more than two decades, an old trunk rested untouched on a shelf at the Walia family home in Banuri near Palampur. It held the belongings of Major Sudhir Walia, the legendary Para Special Forces officer who was killed in action in Kashmir in 1999. His parents, sister, brother-in-law and nieces lived with his memories every day. Visitors who came to pay their respects at the home where he was born often noticed the trunk. Yet, no one in the family could gather the courage to open it.

The trunk was believed to have held a life that ended too soon.

In 2020, 21 years after her brother’s sacrifice, Asha Walia finally wiped away the dust that time had gathered on the trunk. Her heart pounded and her hands trembled as she lifted its lid. Inside lay fragments of Major Walia’s military life - his uniform, medals, books and personal effects. Asha picked up one of the books and opened it. As she turned its pages, a story concealed for 21 years slowly emerged.

Asha Walia putting tilak on the statue of Major Sudhir Walia (ETV Bharat)

Between the pages were the rakhis she had sent him over the years. Every one of them had been preserved.

Major Walia, feared by militants and admired by fellow soldiers for his courage, did not discard the rakhis after wearing them. He carefully removed them and placed them inside his books, where they remained safe through the years.

Those rakhis have stayed with the Walia family as reminders of a soldier whose hands held weapons in battle but also protected every delicate thread sent by his sister.

The story assumes special meaning this year. Raksha Bandhan falls on August 28, while Major Walia laid down his life for the country on August 29, 1999. Separated by a single date on the calendar are two facets of his life - the loving brother and the fearless soldier.

Major Sudhir Walia Preserved Every Rakhi His Sister Sent; Family Found Them 21 Years After His Sacrifice (ETV Bharat)

A Sister Remembers

When the family was approached to share these memories, they were travelling through Shimla. They deferred their onward journey to Chandigarh for some time so that Asha could speak about her brother. Her voice faltered as she recalled the moment the trunk was opened.

“When Raksha Bandhan approached, Bhaiya would remind me in advance to send the rakhi on time. There is a custom of removing the rakhi after some days and immersing it in water. But he did not do that. He preserved every rakhi I had sent him,” Asha said.

His affection showed itself in other, simpler ways whenever he returned home on leave.

Asha reminisces how Major Walia would hand his wallet and other belongings to their mother as soon as he arrived. When it was time to return to duty, he would ask Asha to apply a tilak on his forehead and tie a sacred thread around his wrist. Then, almost like a boy leaving home for school, he would turn to his mother and ask her for money for his ticket.

“We can still feel his love. His uniform, medals and belongings have all been preserved at home” Asha said.

Major Sudhir Walia Preserved Every Rakhi His Sister Sent; Family Found Them 21 Years After His Sacrifice (Special arrangement)

Her husband, Praveen Ahluwalia, recalled how the trunk was eventually opened. Around 20 or 21 years after Major Walia’s death, a family acquaintance, Abhishek Gautam, was visiting the Palampur home during Raksha Bandhan. A conversation began about what might be inside the officer’s belongings. That was when the family finally opened the trunk and discovered the rakhis inside the books.

The Officer Who Could Read a Battlefield

To his family, he was a doting son and brother. To the men who served with him, Major Sudhir Walia was an exceptional soldier with an almost instinctive understanding of danger.

Subedar Major Mahendra Singh, a Kirti Chakra and Sena Medal recipient who served with him in 9 Para Special Forces, becomes emotional whenever he remembers his former troop commander. “I remained with Sudhir Sir during counter-insurgency operations from 1992 to 1996. He was my troop commander and I was his buddy. He could walk throughout the night. Whenever he sensed danger, he would move ahead himself,” he said.

Major Walia’s powers of observation became part of military lore. Mahendra Singh recalled that he could examine something as ordinary as a discarded toffee wrapper and determine whether there had been movement in the area and approximately when it had taken place.

“He was an extraordinary officer in mountain warfare,” he said.

Major Sudhir Walia Preserved Every Rakhi His Sister Sent; Family Found Them 21 Years After His Sacrifice (ETV Bharat)

A Journey That Began in a Himachal Village

Palampur is associated with some of India’s most revered military heroes, including the country’s first Param Vir Chakra recipient, Major Somnath Sharma, and Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra. Banuri village gave India another remarkable soldier in Major Sudhir Walia.