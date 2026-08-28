Major Sudhir Walia Preserved Every Rakhi His Sister Sent; Family Found Them 21 Years After His Sacrifice
Twenty-one years after Major’s sacrifice, his sister opened his trunk and found every rakhi she had sent carefully preserved inside his books, reports Rajneesh Sharma.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Shimla: For more than two decades, an old trunk rested untouched on a shelf at the Walia family home in Banuri near Palampur. It held the belongings of Major Sudhir Walia, the legendary Para Special Forces officer who was killed in action in Kashmir in 1999. His parents, sister, brother-in-law and nieces lived with his memories every day. Visitors who came to pay their respects at the home where he was born often noticed the trunk. Yet, no one in the family could gather the courage to open it.
The trunk was believed to have held a life that ended too soon.
In 2020, 21 years after her brother’s sacrifice, Asha Walia finally wiped away the dust that time had gathered on the trunk. Her heart pounded and her hands trembled as she lifted its lid. Inside lay fragments of Major Walia’s military life - his uniform, medals, books and personal effects. Asha picked up one of the books and opened it. As she turned its pages, a story concealed for 21 years slowly emerged.
Between the pages were the rakhis she had sent him over the years. Every one of them had been preserved.
Major Walia, feared by militants and admired by fellow soldiers for his courage, did not discard the rakhis after wearing them. He carefully removed them and placed them inside his books, where they remained safe through the years.
Those rakhis have stayed with the Walia family as reminders of a soldier whose hands held weapons in battle but also protected every delicate thread sent by his sister.
The story assumes special meaning this year. Raksha Bandhan falls on August 28, while Major Walia laid down his life for the country on August 29, 1999. Separated by a single date on the calendar are two facets of his life - the loving brother and the fearless soldier.
A Sister Remembers
When the family was approached to share these memories, they were travelling through Shimla. They deferred their onward journey to Chandigarh for some time so that Asha could speak about her brother. Her voice faltered as she recalled the moment the trunk was opened.
“When Raksha Bandhan approached, Bhaiya would remind me in advance to send the rakhi on time. There is a custom of removing the rakhi after some days and immersing it in water. But he did not do that. He preserved every rakhi I had sent him,” Asha said.
His affection showed itself in other, simpler ways whenever he returned home on leave.
Asha reminisces how Major Walia would hand his wallet and other belongings to their mother as soon as he arrived. When it was time to return to duty, he would ask Asha to apply a tilak on his forehead and tie a sacred thread around his wrist. Then, almost like a boy leaving home for school, he would turn to his mother and ask her for money for his ticket.
“We can still feel his love. His uniform, medals and belongings have all been preserved at home” Asha said.
Her husband, Praveen Ahluwalia, recalled how the trunk was eventually opened. Around 20 or 21 years after Major Walia’s death, a family acquaintance, Abhishek Gautam, was visiting the Palampur home during Raksha Bandhan. A conversation began about what might be inside the officer’s belongings. That was when the family finally opened the trunk and discovered the rakhis inside the books.
The Officer Who Could Read a Battlefield
To his family, he was a doting son and brother. To the men who served with him, Major Sudhir Walia was an exceptional soldier with an almost instinctive understanding of danger.
Subedar Major Mahendra Singh, a Kirti Chakra and Sena Medal recipient who served with him in 9 Para Special Forces, becomes emotional whenever he remembers his former troop commander. “I remained with Sudhir Sir during counter-insurgency operations from 1992 to 1996. He was my troop commander and I was his buddy. He could walk throughout the night. Whenever he sensed danger, he would move ahead himself,” he said.
Major Walia’s powers of observation became part of military lore. Mahendra Singh recalled that he could examine something as ordinary as a discarded toffee wrapper and determine whether there had been movement in the area and approximately when it had taken place.
“He was an extraordinary officer in mountain warfare,” he said.
A Journey That Began in a Himachal Village
Palampur is associated with some of India’s most revered military heroes, including the country’s first Param Vir Chakra recipient, Major Somnath Sharma, and Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra. Banuri village gave India another remarkable soldier in Major Sudhir Walia.
Born to Subedar Major Rulia Ram, Sudhir dreamed of joining the Army from childhood. He studied at Sainik School Sujanpur Tira in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district and was selected for the National Defence Academy at a young age.
After completing his military education, he began his service in the Indian Army on May 30, 1987. He passed out of the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun as a second lieutenant at the age of 20 and was initially commissioned into 4 Jat.
When the Indian Peace Keeping Force was deployed in Sri Lanka, Walia was sent there. It was during this assignment that he had an opportunity to work with Para Special Forces commandos. Their maroon berets and the demanding nature of their operations fascinated him. The attraction soon became an ambition. In 1990, he joined 9 Para Special Forces.
What followed was a military career marked by dangerous missions, advanced training and gallantry awards.
Major Walia completed commando training at Belgaum and underwent a counter-insurgency and jungle warfare course in Mizoram. He also trained in transport management for officers, parachuting and mountain warfare. His skills were sharpened further through two postings in Siachen, where survival itself demands unusual physical and mental resilience.
Officers who served in the Para Special Forces, including Colonel Hemoto Panging, Major Vivek Jacob and Major Abhay Sapru, have spoken at different forums about his courage and operational ability.
Major Sapru described him as a man made of “different stuff”. After years of service with 9 Para Special Forces and numerous encounters with militants, Major Walia appeared to have overcome the fear of death, he recalled. “His capacity to take risks was incomparable. There could be no one quite like him,” Sapru said.
How He Came to Be Called ‘Rambo’
In July 1993, Major Walia, then a captain, led his first major operation at Kandi village in Rajouri. Three militants were killed in what was described as a clean operation. His leadership earned him the Sena Medal in 1994, his first gallantry award.
He later received a Bar to the Sena Medal for another counter-insurgency operation associated with the Brahma II expedition. After his second Sena Medal, he came to be known as “Rambo”, a name that reflected his fearlessness, stamina and reputation in combat.
The Indian Officer Who Stood Out in America
In 1997, Major Walia was selected for a specialised military course in the United States involving officers from about 80 countries. He topped the course.
"His professional knowledge, physical fitness and command of warfare earned him the admiration of officers from across the world. Following his performance in the course, he was invited to speak at the Pentagon, the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense. Officers present on the occasion later recalled that when he finished speaking, the audience rose and applauded him for several minutes." revealed his sister and family members.
No recording of the address became publicly available because of restrictions inside the Pentagon. But the moment remained a source of pride for those who knew him.
Kargil’s Zulu Top Hero
When the Kargil War broke out in 1999, Major Walia was determined to reach the battlefront. He joined the operations and went on to play a crucial role in the capture of Zulu Top, regarded as one of the final key heights secured during the war. After the operation, Major Walia did not seek rest away from the conflict zone. He chose to remain with the Para Special Forces in Kashmir and continue counter-terrorism operations.
That decision led him to the Hafruda forests on August 29, 1999.
His Final Battle in Hafruda
Major Walia was leading a small team of five soldiers during an operation in the forest. While moving through the area, he noticed fresh toothpaste foam in flowing water. The tiny clue told him that militants had recently been nearby.
Nayak Khim Singh was among the soldiers with him.
The team followed the trail and came into direct contact with the militants. In the ensuing gun battle, Major Walia killed four of them. He was struck by several bullets, but even after being gravely wounded, he continued issuing instructions to his men over the radio.
Only after the operation had been completed could he be evacuated. By the time he reached hospital, Major Sudhir Walia had laid down his life.
He was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award.
A Home That Has Become a Place of Remembrance
The family home in Banuri has now become a place of remembrance. Visitors come to touch the soil of the village where he was born, see his medals and hear stories about the man known as the “Rambo” of the Indian Army.
But perhaps the most intimate account of his life is not found in the citation accompanying a gallantry medal or in the details of a military operation. It lies inside those books.
Every rakhi preserved between their pages speaks of the brother behind the battlefield legend. Major Walia may have belonged to the Indian Army, but a part of him always remained the affectionate son who handed his wallet to his mother and the brother who reminded Asha to send his rakhi on time.
As Raksha Bandhan is observed on August 28 and his death anniversary follows on August 29, the two dates bring together the complete story of Major Sudhir Walia - one tied by his sister’s delicate thread of love while the other is written in the blood of a soldier who gave his life for India.
Twenty-seven years after his final battle, Asha’s rakhis remain intact. So does her brother’s love.
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