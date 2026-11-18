Maharashtra: So Far This Year, Kolhapur Residents Have Paid Rs 19 Crore For Fancy Number Plates
As a brash new breed of Kolhapurkars get ready with their wheels to proclaim, "We're da best!", the RTO is reaping windfall collections.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Kolhapur: Dear Gurugrammer, beware! You have competition. After Kolhapurkars spent Rs 19 crore till November 14 just to acquire 'fancy' number plates for their rides, while the NCR city of the nouveau riche with big SUVs, bigger tyres, and number plates screaming "Look at me, I'm da king" may still hold the national record for the highest amount paid for a vehicle registration number, but Maharashtra's capital of fiery cuisine is snapping at its heels in the overall amount spent in a year.
A brash new breed of Kolhapurkars are ready with their wheels to proclaim to the world, "We're da best!" This has led to a significant boost in the coffers of the Regional Transport Office (RTO). But Kolhapurkars are not complaining.
Registration Numbers That Stand Out
The residents of Kolhapur, nestled on the banks of the Panchganga river, have always possessed a fiery taste, embodied in their royal Maratha history, chilli-laden rassa recipes, and tradition of wrestling. Driven by a booming economy with strong industrial and agricultural fundamentals, today's Kohlapur is no longer known for its leather footwear, but for conspicuous consumption exemplified by a desire to acquire the latest car or bike model launched in India.
Oh, and this crosses over to the agricultural field too, where farmers have started buying fancy registration numbers for their tractors too. Even the e-bike and e-scooter owners — cutting across genders, it might be added — sport standout numbers these days.
2026: The Year Kolhapur Went Fancy
From January this year till November 14, 18,578 vehicle owners in Kolhapur district registered with the RTO to obtain fancy registration numbers for their vehicles. Numbers like 9595, 0101, 9099, 2700, and 9191 have been particularly sought after, with owners willing to pay a huge premium to secure them.
Since the regional transport code for the district is 'MH 09', many owners actively pursue numbers that either repeat this sequence, or whose digits sum up to nine. Pandurang Kalke, a resident of Prayag Chikhali village, said many Kolhapurkars take pride in the 'MH 09' prefix that serves as an identifier, signaling Kolhapur roots, regardless of where in India their vehicle might be. This, he noted, is the driving force behind the keen interest in obtaining fancy numbers.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Deputy Regional Transport Officer Manoj Otari said this has generated a revenue of Rs 19,84,12,000 for the department.
9595: The Number Of This Beast
Indrajit Dubal, who runs a construction business from Kolhapur's Himmat Bahadur area, explains, "In our family, all vehicles we have owned since before I was born, have carried the registration number MH 09 9595. So I wanted all my four-wheelers to have the same number as well. As you can see, that's the number of my new Thar. This number has essentially become a trademark for our family."
Numero-Politico Registration Ltd
Across Kolhapur district, the registration numbers on luxury vehicles of political leaders have become identifying markers for party workers. Congress Lok Sabha MP Shahu Chhatrapati, a member of the Kolhapur royal family, has the number '4000' on his vehicle, while state Health Minister Prakashrao Abitkar of the Shiv Sena, who is also the district's Guardian Minister, goes around in a vehicle with number '1600'.
Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif of the NCP has long maintained the number '900' on his vehicles for the past four decades. Satej Patil, an MLA and the Congress's leader in the Legislative Council, has the number '9599' on his car, while BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik uses the number '5577'.
The number '7474' on the vehicle of former MLA Mahadevrao Mahadik — a prominent figure in the district's politics — is so well-known that even grassroots party workers across villages know it by heart.
In Pursuit Of Happyness
Now, a new generation is coming up in Kolhapur district that is determined to secure their preferred vehicle registration numbers, even if it involves enduring a long wait. The obsession is such that in Prayag Chikhali, a village near Kolhapur city, specific lanes are identified by the registration numbers of the vehicles parked there.
For the people of Kolhapur, the combination of purchasing luxury cars, the 'MH 09' identifier, and the craze for 'fancy' registration numbers, has essentially become a way of life.
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