ETV Bharat / offbeat

Maharashtra: So Far This Year, Kolhapur Residents Have Paid Rs 19 Crore For Fancy Number Plates

Kolhapur: Dear Gurugrammer, beware! You have competition. After Kolhapurkars spent Rs 19 crore till November 14 just to acquire 'fancy' number plates for their rides, while the NCR city of the nouveau riche with big SUVs, bigger tyres, and number plates screaming "Look at me, I'm da king" may still hold the national record for the highest amount paid for a vehicle registration number, but Maharashtra's capital of fiery cuisine is snapping at its heels in the overall amount spent in a year.

A brash new breed of Kolhapurkars are ready with their wheels to proclaim to the world, "We're da best!" This has led to a significant boost in the coffers of the Regional Transport Office (RTO). But Kolhapurkars are not complaining.

Registration Numbers That Stand Out

The residents of Kolhapur, nestled on the banks of the Panchganga river, have always possessed a fiery taste, embodied in their royal Maratha history, chilli-laden rassa recipes, and tradition of wrestling. Driven by a booming economy with strong industrial and agricultural fundamentals, today's Kohlapur is no longer known for its leather footwear, but for conspicuous consumption exemplified by a desire to acquire the latest car or bike model launched in India.

Oh, and this crosses over to the agricultural field too, where farmers have started buying fancy registration numbers for their tractors too. Even the e-bike and e-scooter owners — cutting across genders, it might be added — sport standout numbers these days.

2026: The Year Kolhapur Went Fancy

From January this year till November 14, 18,578 vehicle owners in Kolhapur district registered with the RTO to obtain fancy registration numbers for their vehicles. Numbers like 9595, 0101, 9099, 2700, and 9191 have been particularly sought after, with owners willing to pay a huge premium to secure them.

Since the regional transport code for the district is 'MH 09', many owners actively pursue numbers that either repeat this sequence, or whose digits sum up to nine. Pandurang Kalke, a resident of Prayag Chikhali village, said many Kolhapurkars take pride in the 'MH 09' prefix that serves as an identifier, signaling Kolhapur roots, regardless of where in India their vehicle might be. This, he noted, is the driving force behind the keen interest in obtaining fancy numbers.

A random snapshot of Kohlapur, with two mo'bikes, a scooter and a moped, all sporting fancy numbers (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Deputy Regional Transport Officer Manoj Otari said this has generated a revenue of Rs 19,84,12,000 for the department.

9595: The Number Of This Beast