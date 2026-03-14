Maharashtra Farmer Grows 'Everlasting Flowers' As Eco-Friendly Alternative To Plastic
Ishwar Shivaji Shinde of Beed district has been cultivating helichrysum flowers, also known as 'immortelle' or 'everlasting flowers', for their unique properties.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
By Dhananjay Tiple
Beed: Flowers hold a special place in India, used for celebrations, religious rituals, and decorations. But natural flowers often have a short shelf life, leading many customers to opt for alternatives like plastic flowers. To address this, a young farmer from Maharashtra has found a way to grow long-lasting natural flowers that could reduce plastic use and benefit both farmers and the environment.
Ishwar Shivaji Shinde has been cultivating helichrysum flowers, also known as 'immortelle' or 'everlasting flowers', for their unique properties, including remaining fresh year-round and lasting two to three years if rationed properly.
Shinde is showcasing these flowers at the Saras Mahalakshmi Exhibition on Nagpur’s Reshim Baug grounds, where he is selling garlands made from helichrysum blooms.
“The cultivation of these flowers is not widely practised in India, and farmers have little knowledge of them. These are also called paper flowers, and garlands made from them have a significant demand in Nagpur,” he told ETV Bharat.
Shinde said he entered farming after graduating in engineering and began experimenting on his farm to address environmental pollution. Helichrysum, also known as ‘Ishwar’ and ‘supari flowers’, gave Shinde the best option to experiment with due to the growing concerns about plastic that are polluting our environment.
“During my exploration, I found helichrysum flowers as the best eco-friendly alternative to artificial plastic flowers, so I got seedlings of these flowers and planted them,” he told ETV Bharat.
Shinde said that these were also low maintenance, as one can spray the petals if they get dusty in the one year that they decorate with them to make them look new.
His family has been farming this crop for three generations. After graduating, he accompanied his father to an agriculture exhibition in Delhi in 2017.
“Another farmer saw these flowers, and he told me to spread the word about the qualities of these flowers among the farming community. Now, whenever we get access through government exhibitions, I try to make people aware of their qualities and use,” Shinde said.
Botanists said they had not heard of farmers growing these flowers until now. They had to confirm the cultivation before commenting.
“These flowers are usually found in the hill stations of India. Yes, this flower lasts for months, and though it is commonly available in markets of Indian hill stations, it is not being grown as a crop. The plant grows in elevated regions with a warm and somewhat dry climate,” said Dr Rupesh Badere, head of the botany department at Nagpur University.
“It requires a clear sky to flower. Considering the hardy nature of the plant, it could be grown in regions like Beed and Nagpur during the winter season, preferably between October and February,” he said.
More about Helichrysum
Helichrysum get its name from the Greek words helios, meaning sun and chrysos, meaning gold. In Greek mythology, it was used as an offering to the gods for luck and vitality, while some used it as a medicinal herbal remedy for pain and wounds.
Helichrysum is farmed similarly to marigolds, chrysanthemums, and other flowering plants. Planting begins in May, and in June, saplings are transplanted using the same method as onion seedlings. The flowers bloom within two to three months and can be harvested for eight to nine months.
“The plant is sturdy and requires little water. After deducting inputs, we have been making a good profit, encouraging more farmers to adopt the crop,” said Shinde.
He said that a farmer can earn an income of up to Rs 8-10 lakh per acre, so he urged more youth to grow this crop, as it is low maintenance and doesn’t require a lot of water. “Right now, it is only our family growing this crop. We are trying to create more awareness among farmers to switch to this crop, which is lucrative,” he said.
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