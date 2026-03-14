ETV Bharat / offbeat

Maharashtra Farmer Grows 'Everlasting Flowers' As Eco-Friendly Alternative To Plastic

By Dhananjay Tiple

Beed: Flowers hold a special place in India, used for celebrations, religious rituals, and decorations. But natural flowers often have a short shelf life, leading many customers to opt for alternatives like plastic flowers. To address this, a young farmer from Maharashtra has found a way to grow long-lasting natural flowers that could reduce plastic use and benefit both farmers and the environment.

Ishwar Shivaji Shinde has been cultivating helichrysum flowers, also known as 'immortelle' or 'everlasting flowers', for their unique properties, including remaining fresh year-round and lasting two to three years if rationed properly.

Shinde is showcasing these flowers at the Saras Mahalakshmi Exhibition on Nagpur’s Reshim Baug grounds, where he is selling garlands made from helichrysum blooms.

“The cultivation of these flowers is not widely practised in India, and farmers have little knowledge of them. These are also called paper flowers, and garlands made from them have a significant demand in Nagpur,” he told ETV Bharat.

Maharashtra Farmer Grows 'Everlasting Flowers' As Eco-Friendly Alternative To Plastic (ETV Bharat)

Shinde said he entered farming after graduating in engineering and began experimenting on his farm to address environmental pollution. Helichrysum, also known as ‘Ishwar’ and ‘supari flowers’, gave Shinde the best option to experiment with due to the growing concerns about plastic that are polluting our environment.

“During my exploration, I found helichrysum flowers as the best eco-friendly alternative to artificial plastic flowers, so I got seedlings of these flowers and planted them,” he told ETV Bharat.

Shinde said that these were also low maintenance, as one can spray the petals if they get dusty in the one year that they decorate with them to make them look new.