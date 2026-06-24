Maharashtra: Chariots Made By Maske Family Back In Demand As Ashadhi Ekadashi Approaches
The Ahilyanagar family has been making traditional chariots for 25 years, with the enterprise presently steered by Harsh Prabhakar Maske.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Shirdi: With ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’ approaching, chariots crafted by the Maske family of Kolhar in Rahata Taluka of Ahilyanagar are once again expected to make a mark. This family stands at the forefront of crafting the magnificent eye-catching chariots that serve as the main attraction of the palki (palanquin) procession as dindis (groups of pilgrims) move with them towards Pandharpur, chanting praises to Lord Vitthal. The grand festival of ‘Warkari’ would be incomplete without these ceremonial chariots.
The Maske family has been carrying on with the traditional chariot making for the last 25 years. The enterprise is currently being steered by young entrepreneur Harsh Prabhakar Maske. Initially, Harsh’s father, Prabhakar Maske managed the entire planning and execution of the business. Recognising the needs of the changing times, Harsh took over the family business around six years ago.
By blending his father's experience with modern touches and innovative designs, Harsh has elevated the business to new heights. The chariots crafted by him are garnering admiration not only within Ahilyanagar district but across the entire state of Maharashtra.
There is a high demand for the chariots crafted by Harsh from all corners of the state as they are known to enhance the splendour of dindi processions in numerous districts spanning from Marathwada to Western Maharashtra including Parbhani, Beed, Georai, Ashti and Satara.
At least 2-3 chariots made by the Maske family are in use in each of these districts. These grand and exquisitely crafted chariots are typically commissioned by temple trust committees, religious organizations or groups of villagers who pool their resources through public contributions. Considering the economic conditions in rural areas, Maske provides these chariots to devotees at very reasonable rates, with each chariot costing around Rs 2.75 lakh.
After deducting all the expenses, the family earns a profit of roughly 10-20 per cent. The hallmark of their business is the use of high-quality, durable material while keeping the cost low. Demand for these chariots for the Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage begins well in advance as crafting them requires exquisite carving and precise time management.
Consequently, Harsh begins his planning as early as January each year. "Once the orders are finalized in January, the manufacturing process and the handing over of the chariots takes around seven months before the Ashadhi pilgrimage commences," he disclosed.
Last year, Maske built around 13 chariots. The growing reputation of his work has led to a significant surge in demand this year with orders placed for 17 chariots. He has already completed and delivered seven of them to the customers on schedule.
Harsh is confident that the remaining chariots will be finished by the end of this month and handed over to the devotees by the promised dates. By preserving traditional art and honouring his devotion to the Warkari sect, Harsh has expanded his business and the chariots crafted by him are expected to capture the attention of devotees during this year's Ashadhi pilgrimage as well.
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