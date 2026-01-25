ETV Bharat / offbeat

Madurai Teacher Sets An Example By Cycling 55 Km To School In Manamadurai On Alternate Days

By R Sivakumar

Madurai: A physical education teacher is out to make the society realize the importance of exercising. Robin Sundar Singh is setting an example by cycling to his school from Madurai to Manamadurai. He believes in taking his message to the hinterland, away from the urban spheres where cycling competitions are organized regularly.

Robin is of the view that students who cycle don't need to depend on anyone else and also save on auto rickshaw fares. He says that if the body is healthy, the mind will also be healthy, and this will improve the students' academic performance.

He starts preparing for his cycle journey at 4 am in proper attire and a helmet. The 47-year-old physical education teacher has been working at a government-aided CSI School in Manamadurai in Sivaganga district since 2005.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when transportation was disrupted, he cycled from Madurai to Manamadurai once a week to conduct classes for his students covering a total distance of 110 km both ways. Continuing this practice, he now cycles 110 km every other day.

Robin's journey takes him through various areas of Madurai city before entering Sivaganga district via Thirupuvanam and reaching Manamadurai. He covers an average of 300 km every week on his cycle. What amazes everyone is that he shows no signs of fatigue.

He is concerned about the present generation not considering cycling important and the number of students cycling to school is on the decline. However, Robin believes that instead of merely advising others to follow a practice, setting a personal example will inspire children to easily adopt it.

"If this journey of mine creates awareness among my students, that is enough for me. When I first joined the school, many students were coming by bicycle. That gradually decreased to just 10 bicycles. But I feel proud that now more than 30 students are coming on bicycle after seeing me. My goal is to increase this further," he shared.