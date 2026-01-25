Madurai Teacher Sets An Example By Cycling 55 Km To School In Manamadurai On Alternate Days
Robin Sundar Singh is physical education teacher out to make the society realize the importance of exercising and physical well-being
Published : January 25, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
By R Sivakumar
Madurai: A physical education teacher is out to make the society realize the importance of exercising. Robin Sundar Singh is setting an example by cycling to his school from Madurai to Manamadurai. He believes in taking his message to the hinterland, away from the urban spheres where cycling competitions are organized regularly.
Robin is of the view that students who cycle don't need to depend on anyone else and also save on auto rickshaw fares. He says that if the body is healthy, the mind will also be healthy, and this will improve the students' academic performance.
He starts preparing for his cycle journey at 4 am in proper attire and a helmet. The 47-year-old physical education teacher has been working at a government-aided CSI School in Manamadurai in Sivaganga district since 2005.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, when transportation was disrupted, he cycled from Madurai to Manamadurai once a week to conduct classes for his students covering a total distance of 110 km both ways. Continuing this practice, he now cycles 110 km every other day.
Robin's journey takes him through various areas of Madurai city before entering Sivaganga district via Thirupuvanam and reaching Manamadurai. He covers an average of 300 km every week on his cycle. What amazes everyone is that he shows no signs of fatigue.
He is concerned about the present generation not considering cycling important and the number of students cycling to school is on the decline. However, Robin believes that instead of merely advising others to follow a practice, setting a personal example will inspire children to easily adopt it.
"If this journey of mine creates awareness among my students, that is enough for me. When I first joined the school, many students were coming by bicycle. That gradually decreased to just 10 bicycles. But I feel proud that now more than 30 students are coming on bicycle after seeing me. My goal is to increase this further," he shared.
Robin is not only concerned about his own health but also about that of his students and fellow teachers. He continuously emphasizes the importance of cycling.
"Every day I leave Madurai at 5:30 am. I drink 'Paruthi Paal' (cottonseed milk) at a shop near Thiruppachethi. After that, it's straight to School. I arrive by 8:15 am. After washing my hands, feet and body, I change my clothes and start my usual work. This schedule has never been missed," he disclosed.
He pointed out that the trend of most people taking pride in travelling on two-wheelers must change. "No one seems to realize that cycling is a very good exercise, especially the younger generation. Therefore, simply talking about it won't be effective in creating this awareness among them. I made it a habit," he said while pointing out that he is intensely focused on eradicating the bad habits among the students and molding them into good citizens.
His fellow teachers, the headmaster and the school administrator are very supportive of his efforts.
Robin believes that for students coming from the drought-prone villages surrounding Manamadurai, initiatives like cycling are very helpful in preventing them from going astray. Students consider cycling to school a matter of pride. He said that the government provides bicycles to female students but there is a reluctance to use them. Therefore, he is creating this awareness for the female students as well.
Even on days when he doesn't go to school by bicycle, he makes it a habit to cycle for an average of about 30 km. He recalls travelling to various places such as Kodaikanal, Kanyakumari, Thuvarankurichi, Tirupattur, Dindigul, Devakottai, Chinnamanur, Varusanadu, and Vaigai Dam with friends from his 'City Cycling Club'.
Some of the Class 7 students at his School pointed out, "Seeing our Sir coming by bicycle, we also developed a desire to do the same. We told our parents and bought bicycles. We regularly learn the exercises that Robin Sir teaches us.” They said that they used to come to the school by auto rickshaw.
"Now that we come by bicycles and save on auto rickshaw expenses. Our bodies are also healthier because of this. We are very happy to come to school by bicycle with our friends," they said.
