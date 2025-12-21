ETV Bharat / offbeat

Daring Madurai Girl Raises Veera, Rolex and Karuppu For Jallikattu Competitions

It's her routine to tie the bulls at the farm while going to her college and bringing them back home in the evening. She can be seen walking and talking to these bulls.

There is a common perception that only men are involved in raising bulls. But in reality, there are brave Tamil women who raise Jallikattu bulls and take them to various villages for competitions. They release them at the 'Vaadivasal' (competition arena) and are considered icons of this society. Yogadarshini is also among them.

Yogadarshini, a 21-year-old third-year Computer Science student at Saurashtra Women's College near Anuppanadi, can be seen tending to the three bulls named ' Veera', 'Rolex' and ' Karuppu' at her family farm located about one and a half kilometres from her house.

Madurai: A girl college student from the small village of Iravathanallur near Viraganur in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district has become popular for raising bulls for Jallikattu competition.

"From my grandfather's time until now, we have been raising Jallikattu bulls for three generations. I grew up with the bulls. After the Jallikattu protests, my attachment to the bulls grew even stronger. From the age of 10, I started taking the bulls to Jallikattu competitions. I released my bull in Sakudi Jallikattu," she told ETV Bharat.

Yogadarshini claims that her life has changed to the point that she feels that she wouldn't exist without the bulls.

"Even when I travel out of town, my thoughts are always with the bulls. My relatives look at this with surprise. My friends ask me very eagerly about raising bulls. I don't pay attention to those who speak negatively about it," she said.

Yogadarshini with one of the bulls. (ETV Bharat)

Talking about her bull 'Veera', she shared that it has participated in Jallikattu events not only in Madurai district but also in districts like Trichy, Dindigul, Pudukkottai and Theni.

Asked about the training given to the bulls, she said, "Although there is no specific training, taking them from home to the farm and back in the morning and evening is their training."

She pointed out that cottonseed, raw rice and dates are the special foods for the bulls. Yogadarshini disclosed that she wouldn't have achieved the recognition of being a trainer of bulls for Jallikattu without the support of her parents and elder brother Arjun.

Yogadarshini at her home in Madurai. (ETV Bharat)

"I am proud of my sister Yogadarshini. When she was young, she wanted to release the bull in the Jallikattu arena. Initially, our mother opposed it strongly, but seeing her confidence, she also started supporting her. As long as she is in our house, Yogadarshini will be the one to release the bull," Arjun said.