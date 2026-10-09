ETV Bharat / offbeat

As Vidisha Preps Up For AI-Inspired Durga Idols This Dussehra, Artisans Struggle With Rising Costs

Vidisha : For the artisans who make Durga idols, this Dussehra brings along a challenge they had never faced. The work they do usually involves months of preparation, increasingly expensive materials and the responsibility of giving shape to people's devotion but this year, the artisans are worried if they can fulfill the orders on time and with precision given the demand for AI-inspired images. It is these artisans who will then sculpt them into clay idols by hand.

Puja committees now arrive at workshops with their chosen designs on mobile phones. Some of these images are AI-generated, with colours, ornamentation and forms that customers want reproduced in clay. On a screen, the design is already complete. In the workshop, an artisan must work out how to build it, find suitable materials and bring its details to life.

As Vidisha Preps For AI-Inspired Durga Idols This Dussehra, Artisans Struggle With Rising Costs (ETV Bharat)

Arun Pal, who came from Bengal and has been making idols in Vidisha for about 24 years, knows the effort that goes into that transformation. His preparations begin nearly four months before Navratri. This year, he has orders for around 80 Durga idols of different sizes.

“Many people now bring AI-generated pictures on their mobiles and want an idol made accordingly. Reproducing the designs and colours shown in a picture on an actual idol is not easy. Sometimes, even finding the materials needed for that design is difficult,” Pal said.

Such orders take longer to complete and require more people to work on them. For Pal, these additional demands have come in a year when the cost of essential materials has risen sharply, while the prices in which he sells his idols remain as they were a year ago.

Rope, twine, fabric, jewellery, decorative items and the material used for the lion’s mane have all become more expensive. Rope that cost around Rs 110-120 last year now costs Rs 210-220, he said. The material for the lion’s mane has risen from about Rs 150 to Rs 300.

As Vidisha Preps Up For AI-Inspired Durga Idols This Dussehra, Artisans Struggle With Rising Costs (ETV Bharat)

“Yet idol prices have not increased in the same proportion. In many cases, an idol that sold for around Rs 5,000 four or five years ago still sells for about the same amount,” Pal said.

Of his approximately 80 orders, around 40 are for idols measuring six to six-and-a-half feet, with prices starting at about Rs 6,000. He is also making seven-to-eight-foot idols priced between Rs 50,000 and Rs 80,000, depending on the order, alongside larger ones reaching 13 to 13-and-a-half feet.

Working mainly in the Kolkata style, Pal aims to finish the season’s orders by October 8. Puja committees are scheduled to begin collecting their idols on October 9, leaving the artisans little time to complete the remaining work.