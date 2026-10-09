As Vidisha Preps Up For AI-Inspired Durga Idols This Dussehra, Artisans Struggle With Rising Costs
Ravi Prajapati reports on how Vidisha’s idol makers are tackling rising costs and demand for AI designs while keeping alive Navratri traditions across several generations.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST
Vidisha: For the artisans who make Durga idols, this Dussehra brings along a challenge they had never faced. The work they do usually involves months of preparation, increasingly expensive materials and the responsibility of giving shape to people's devotion but this year, the artisans are worried if they can fulfill the orders on time and with precision given the demand for AI-inspired images. It is these artisans who will then sculpt them into clay idols by hand.
Puja committees now arrive at workshops with their chosen designs on mobile phones. Some of these images are AI-generated, with colours, ornamentation and forms that customers want reproduced in clay. On a screen, the design is already complete. In the workshop, an artisan must work out how to build it, find suitable materials and bring its details to life.
Arun Pal, who came from Bengal and has been making idols in Vidisha for about 24 years, knows the effort that goes into that transformation. His preparations begin nearly four months before Navratri. This year, he has orders for around 80 Durga idols of different sizes.
“Many people now bring AI-generated pictures on their mobiles and want an idol made accordingly. Reproducing the designs and colours shown in a picture on an actual idol is not easy. Sometimes, even finding the materials needed for that design is difficult,” Pal said.
Such orders take longer to complete and require more people to work on them. For Pal, these additional demands have come in a year when the cost of essential materials has risen sharply, while the prices in which he sells his idols remain as they were a year ago.
Rope, twine, fabric, jewellery, decorative items and the material used for the lion’s mane have all become more expensive. Rope that cost around Rs 110-120 last year now costs Rs 210-220, he said. The material for the lion’s mane has risen from about Rs 150 to Rs 300.
“Yet idol prices have not increased in the same proportion. In many cases, an idol that sold for around Rs 5,000 four or five years ago still sells for about the same amount,” Pal said.
Of his approximately 80 orders, around 40 are for idols measuring six to six-and-a-half feet, with prices starting at about Rs 6,000. He is also making seven-to-eight-foot idols priced between Rs 50,000 and Rs 80,000, depending on the order, alongside larger ones reaching 13 to 13-and-a-half feet.
Working mainly in the Kolkata style, Pal aims to finish the season’s orders by October 8. Puja committees are scheduled to begin collecting their idols on October 9, leaving the artisans little time to complete the remaining work.
Among those who have come to Vidisha to buy an idol is Mahesh Prajapati, a resident of Devkhajuri village. His village has maintained its Durga tableau tradition for about 45 years. His father once took responsibility for organising it but now Prajapati carries that responsibility.
“Earlier, my father used to organise the tableau. Now I am continuing the tradition. For the past eight to 10 years, we have been taking idols from Vidisha’s artisans to our village,” he said.
Prajapati places the order in advance, settling the design and price according to the village’s preferences and tableau arrangements. He admires the skill of the Bengal artisans working in Vidisha and the idols they create. Back in Devkhajuri, preparations for the pandal and tableau are underway, with installation planned for October 11.
For another artisan Santosh Ahirwar, mobile-phone images have become a regular part of conversations with customers. People have long brought photographs of idols they liked, he said, but AI-generated designs are now increasingly among those references.
“Customers show us a picture and say they want an idol like that. We study the image and make the idol accordingly, changing the design wherever necessary,” Ahirwar said.
His idols range from five feet to 15-16 feet. Prices begin at around Rs 5,000–7,000 and go up to Rs 1.5 lakh, depending on size, design and decoration. Clay is brought from Indore, Bhopal and Kolkata, while some decorative materials also come from Kolkata. Bamboo, wooden boards and other basic supplies are available locally.
With only days left before Navratri, the workshops are busy with the final stages of a season’s labour. Some idols are being painted; on others, artisans are completing the faces, eyes and ornamentation. Those already finished are being readied for collection.
Soon, these idols will leave the workshops for pandals and village celebrations. For people like Prajapati, the puja will be organised as part of a tradition inherited from his father. For its makers, the pinch of costs amid AI image demands will stay for years. "We have to fulfill the demands of the of customers but the cost factor is hitting all of us," says Pal while finishing the paint work on the idol.
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