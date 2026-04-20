ETV Bharat / offbeat

Small In Frame, Big In Commitment, How Mukesh And Neha Chose Love, Not Appearances

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Unlike conventional marriages, here there were no checklists. Only two people, away from each other by over 1000 kilometres, deciding to make, what was made in heaven, possible on earth.

Mukesh Kushwaha, a resident of Anjad in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district, struggled to find a life partner for his short height. It often became a barrier in arranged matches, where people closed doors before conversations could begin. But destiny works at the right time, with a purpose and a perfect match. It did so in case of Mukesh when he got in contact with Neha Kushwaha from Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district.

Two years ago, a simple interaction on social media introduced Mukesh to Neha even when she was over 1,300 kilometres away. Conversations began casually before both knew each other's height. But as they shared similar life experiences, including the challenges that came with their shorter-than-average height, the understanding became the foundation of a bond that grew steady and strong.

Both got into friendship first but later decided to transform the bond into a relationship that will be built on trust. Despite the physical distance, they remained in touch with each other with patience and clarity of thought. Finally when they decided to take the next step, they did so with conviction and thus began the formalities of the marriage.

Turning love into a lifelong commitment meant bringing their families into the conversation. Neha’s family travelled to Anjad to meet Mukesh and what mattered most was not appearance, but the man he was, his nature and conduct. That meeting settled everything.