Madhya Pradesh Teachers Create Unique Social Security Mechanism For Families Of Deceased Colleagues
Since government aid comes late, the members of Primary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Teachers' Association instantly transfer a small amount to the deceased member's account
Published : June 15, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
Damoh: A teachers' body in Madhya Pradesh has demonstrated that unity and harmony can outweigh the most severe adversity. The members of Primary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Teachers' Associations have devised a system by which, without lengthy paperwork, they can transfer funds to the account of a colleague who dies. Till now, it has provided Rs 3 crore to the families of 11 employees.
The mechanism ensures that the family of a deceased member gets a decent amount. The Association fixes a small amount that every member transfers whenever someone affiliated with it passes away. The amount varies in accordance with the increasing number of members. At times only a fourth or a half of the one lakh plus members are asked to transfer just Rs 45 each to the account of the deceased member. This adds up to a decent amount.
At times the members contribute on more than one occasion in a month, but such a small amount is not a drain on their pockets while it is of immense importance to the family of the deceased.
Although there are more than 3,60,000 teachers, clerks and peons employed with the Education Department, only around 1,12,000 are members of the Association. When an employee dies or meets with an accident, the government assistance often reaches them late. But the Association provides assistance within a few hours.
This Association was formed in 2023 drawing inspiration from a similar body in Uttar Pradesh. The initial aim was to address the issues of teachers and other employees of the Education Department. However, over time, the organisation began a campaign to provide financial assistance upon the death of an employee.
District President and Provincial Convener of the Association, Pawan Khare disclosed, “It all began after the death of our colleague Brijesh Prajapati in Datia. The organisation thought about providing financial assistance to the bereaved family because there is a lot of delay in getting government assistance. After this, the members decided to provide such financial assistance to the families of all the members of the Association."
He disclosed that the Association got fixed deposits for two daughters of deceased Sarvesh Prajapati of Datia who had joined in 2023. This amount was less because the Association was in its early stage with very few members. Subsequently, Rs 40 lakh was provided to the family of Dilip Singh Lodhi of Damoh district.
The Association members say that this scheme covers teachers, clerks and peons in Madhya Pradesh who are its members. Any employee can register for free by filling out the provided format online and uploading it. If a fellow employee dies, the registered colleagues transfer the funds directly to that employee's account. Interestingly, the system operates without the establishment of any fund and there is no scope for any transaction or accusation.
The Association functionaries disclosed that non-members or those who stop contributing mid-term cannot benefit from this program.
Association’s Batiagarh Block President, Shrikant Patel disclosed, “There is no discrimination in providing the assistance amount, be it a servant, a clerk or a teacher. A system has been created to ensure that the family members of all the deceased colleagues receive an equal amount."