ETV Bharat / offbeat

Madhya Pradesh Teachers Create Unique Social Security Mechanism For Families Of Deceased Colleagues

Damoh: A teachers' body in Madhya Pradesh has demonstrated that unity and harmony can outweigh the most severe adversity. The members of Primary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Teachers' Associations have devised a system by which, without lengthy paperwork, they can transfer funds to the account of a colleague who dies. Till now, it has provided Rs 3 crore to the families of 11 employees.

The mechanism ensures that the family of a deceased member gets a decent amount. The Association fixes a small amount that every member transfers whenever someone affiliated with it passes away. The amount varies in accordance with the increasing number of members. At times only a fourth or a half of the one lakh plus members are asked to transfer just Rs 45 each to the account of the deceased member. This adds up to a decent amount.

At times the members contribute on more than one occasion in a month, but such a small amount is not a drain on their pockets while it is of immense importance to the family of the deceased.

Although there are more than 3,60,000 teachers, clerks and peons employed with the Education Department, only around 1,12,000 are members of the Association. When an employee dies or meets with an accident, the government assistance often reaches them late. But the Association provides assistance within a few hours.

This Association was formed in 2023 drawing inspiration from a similar body in Uttar Pradesh. The initial aim was to address the issues of teachers and other employees of the Education Department. However, over time, the organisation began a campaign to provide financial assistance upon the death of an employee.