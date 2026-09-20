ETV Bharat / offbeat

Madhya Pradesh: Scindias’ Vintage Car To Be Displayed In Gwalior Museum

Pramesh Dutt Sharma, Deputy Nodal Officer of the Gwalior Municipal Corporation Museum, said: "This car is over 120 years old. Maharaja Madhav Rao Scindia would travel in it with his family, using it for both family outings and administrative duties. After Maharaja Madhav Rao Scindia I, the car remained part of the collection of his son, the new Maharaja Jivaji Rao Scindia. Following the formation of the Madhya Bharat state, it was donated to the Gwalior Municipal Corporation Museum as a heritage asset. It has remained under the museum's care ever since."

Renovation work on the Municipal Corporation Museum, located near Gwalior’s Moti Mahal, is proceeding rapidly. The museum is being transformed into a modern and attractive facility, and this 1904-05 vintage Ford car is a key part of the new display. The car belonged to the then Maharaja of the Scindia state, Madhav Rao Scindia I, who had it imported to India from the USA. In those days, owning a car was beyond the means of most people.

Gwalior: Confined to a room in the Municipal Corporation Museum for years, a vintage car, approximately 120 years old, is now set to sweep you off your feet. It will soon grace the Gwalior Museum. Not only visiting tourists but also passersby will have the opportunity to catch a glimpse of this historic vehicle. This car belonged to Maharaja Madhavrao Scindia I of the Gwalior princely state and has been carefully preserved to this day.

Imported from the USA to Mumbai, this car became a vehicle for the Gwalior royal family. Although initially imported from America to Bombay (Mumbai), it arrived with only the Ford engine and chassis. Subsequently, the task of constructing the car's body was undertaken by Bombay's A. Highland Garage, which held contracts with Ford and other manufacturers, where the body for Maharaja Madhav Rao Scindia's new Ford was designed. Once fully assembled in Mumbai, the car was brought to Gwalior. However, the Municipal Corporation Museum does not possess documentation regarding its specific manufacture; it is likely a 'B' series model from Ford's early lineup.

Scindias’ Vintage Car To Be Displayed In Gwalior Museum (ETV Bharat)

This historic Gwalior artefact had been housed in a museum room for seven decades, but as part of the museum's renovation, a decision was made to display it in a new way. "The car was not moved from the room where it was originally kept; instead, the room itself is being transformed into a glass showcase. Work is currently underway. Lighting will soon be installed both inside and outside the showcase, which will further enhance the car's beauty for visitors," Sharma said.

Once the showcase is complete, museum visitors will see the vintage car in a striking new light. Additionally, when the lights are switched on in the evening, passersby outside the museum will also be able to admire its beauty. The vintage car inside the showcase is undergoing restoration. Specialised artisans have been brought in to work on the body and woodwork, ensuring a perfect match with the original finish. Later, the car's complete history will be displayed on a nearby information board. In this way, this Gwalior heritage piece will be preserved and secured while serving as a major attraction for the public.

The Scindia royal family possesses a collection of vintage cars. According to Arunansh B Goswami, in-charge of the Scindia Research Centre in Delhi, Maharaja Madhav Rao Scindia's collection includes the Ford T-690 CR. This car was imported from Canada by Maharaja Madhav Rao Scindia I in 1919. At the time, Rs 36,499 (approximately $500 then) was paid for it. The Ford T-690 CR was a high-tech car for that era, featuring a powerful four-cylinder engine with an output of 2 BHP (Brake Horsepower). However, the car is currently undergoing restoration. Additionally, India's first Rolls-Royce, acquired in 1924, is also part of Madhav Rao Scindia's collection.