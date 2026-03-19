ETV Bharat / offbeat

Madhya Pradesh Farmer Builds Pearl Empire On Rooftop With Rs 18,000, Earns Rs 2.5 Crore

By Vishwas Chaturvedi

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) : On the rooftop, farmer Dilip Jagdev of Nolkha village, checks on the rows of water tanks. At the first look you may get confused as to what do the tanks function as how does it help a farmer. But in a few minutes you would know these hold a story of grit, patience, and reinvention. A decade ago, this space was just another terrace, but Dilip has made it into a place where thousands of pearls are born.

But the journey for Dilip has not been easy. First, it was not a common agricultural practice and second, it did not yield produce the conventional way. With an initial investment of just Rs 18,000, he chose to step away from traditional agriculture and experiment with something few in his region had even heard of.

Madhya Pradesh Farmer Builds Pearl Empire On Rooftop From Rs 18,000 to Rs 2.5 Crore (ETV Bharat)

“I wanted to do something different. Something that didn’t depend entirely on land,” he recalls. That was in 2016, when most farmers around him cultivated crops in fields. So when Dilip made his rooftop his experimenting ground, none believed that something profitable would come out of it. But he did, beginning with around 500 shells.

To understand the practice followed in pearl cultivation, he travelled to Bhubaneswar in Odisha, where he underwent formal training and learned the technical aspects of pearl cultivation. After getting to the details, he got support from schemes like the Matsya Sampada Yojana. That was the time he was put to test - of his knowledge, understanding and patience.