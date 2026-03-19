Madhya Pradesh Farmer Builds Pearl Empire On Rooftop With Rs 18,000, Earns Rs 2.5 Crore
A decade of persistence turned repeated failures into a thriving pearl enterprise, with one farmer now attempting a breakthrough that could redefine productivity in aquaculture.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 11:21 AM IST
By Vishwas Chaturvedi
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) : On the rooftop, farmer Dilip Jagdev of Nolkha village, checks on the rows of water tanks. At the first look you may get confused as to what do the tanks function as how does it help a farmer. But in a few minutes you would know these hold a story of grit, patience, and reinvention. A decade ago, this space was just another terrace, but Dilip has made it into a place where thousands of pearls are born.
But the journey for Dilip has not been easy. First, it was not a common agricultural practice and second, it did not yield produce the conventional way. With an initial investment of just Rs 18,000, he chose to step away from traditional agriculture and experiment with something few in his region had even heard of.
“I wanted to do something different. Something that didn’t depend entirely on land,” he recalls. That was in 2016, when most farmers around him cultivated crops in fields. So when Dilip made his rooftop his experimenting ground, none believed that something profitable would come out of it. But he did, beginning with around 500 shells.
To understand the practice followed in pearl cultivation, he travelled to Bhubaneswar in Odisha, where he underwent formal training and learned the technical aspects of pearl cultivation. After getting to the details, he got support from schemes like the Matsya Sampada Yojana. That was the time he was put to test - of his knowledge, understanding and patience.
The first three to four years did not yield results and he faced setbacks. Damaged shells, failed cultivation cycles and financial losses - all of which forced him to quit. But Dilip didn’t.
“Pearl farming teaches patience like nothing else. You invest time, effort and hope, and then you wait,” he says.
But the wait of four years finally led to the harvest of his first pearl, a moment he describes as life-changing. Today, Dilip manages a large-scale operation with over 25,000 shells across two units. Thousands of pearls are harvested annually, with production steadily increasing year by year.
What sets Dilip apart from his counterparts is innovation. From 7,000 shells alone, he has managed to produce nearly 14,000 pearls, pushing the boundaries of conventional pearl farming. He produces two main varieties of pearls - designer and round.
While designer pearls are crafted through precise surgical techniques and come in over 100 unique designs, round pearls are widely used in jewellery like necklaces and rings. Sizes range from 2 mm to 10 mm, catering to diverse market demands.
The process is intricate. Shells are sourced from rivers, conditioned to local water environments and then implanted with a nucleus through a delicate surgical procedure. After a short recovery period, they are transferred to tanks, where over 1.5 to four years, pearls start forming slowly.
Traditionally, a single shell yields one or two pearls. Dilip is now attempting something which in itself is another innovation. He is producing up to 40 pearls from a single shell. If he becomes successful, this experiment could boost productivity and reshape pearl farming practices in India.
But hold on. Production is only half the battle. More important is finding buyers. Dilip took help of social media and online platforms to market his pearls nationwide. The demand, Dilip feels, is driven not just by design and aesthetics but also by cultural and astrological beliefs. Pearls are widely used in rings and necklaces these days and thus, a steady customer base is not very difficult.
Apart from his own success, Dilip has trained over 5,000 people in pearl farming. Many of them have gone on to establish their own ventures. With training centres in Ratlam, Indore and Delhi, he is now helping others replicate his model - turning rooftops and small spaces into profitable enterprises.
Pearl farming, Dilip explains, offers a compelling economic model. Preparing a shell costs around Rs 20, while a finished pearl can fetch nearly Rs 100, generating good returns over time. Today he is happy that his small experiment on a rooftop has grown into a multi-crore enterprise. "One needs to have a strong resolve and persistence. Farmers will reap good harvest if they think beyond the field," he advises.
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