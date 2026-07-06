ETV Bharat / offbeat

Madhya Pradesh: Body Of Vidisha Octogenarian Donated To Science

Influenced by a guru, Halakein believed the human body should be put to use for the benefit of humanity ( ETV Bharat )

Vidisha: The family of an 80-year-old deceased donated his body for medical research in accordance with his last wish. The body of Halakein of Okayla village in Ganjbasoda tehsil of Vidisha was handed over to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College.

In recognition of this exemplary contribution to the field of medicine and research, the administration, while following the rules established by the Madhya Pradesh government, arranged for a special police contingent to present a guard of honor at the Medical College campus. Everyone present, including the family members, was moved to tears when the police personnel lowered their arms and saluted Halakain for his contribution to society.

According to information available, the late Halakein was influenced by the teachings of a guru, and believed that the human body should be put to use for the benefit of humanity not only when alive, but also after death. Accordingly, Halakein left a will, pledging his body for donation after his death.