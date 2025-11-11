ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bandhavgarh’s Beloved Tigress Tara Spotted With Cubs Again; Tourists Rejoice At Rare Sight

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): This time, not only the onset of winter, the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has come alive after Tigress Tara was spotted with her three cubs after nearly four months. Tara is one of the many majestic felines that call this reserve home. And the tourists are excited about sighting the pure wilderness magic and capturing moments through the lens' eye.

The iconic tigress of the Khetauli zone is known for her lineage and legendary presence. The sighting of Tara with her cubs was captured on camera by tourists and shared by forest officials. The visual shows Tara walking gracefully through the forest, with her tiny cubs following her close behind.

Bandhavgarh’s Beloved Tigress Tara Spotted With Cubs Again; Tourists Rejoice At Rare Sight (ETV Bharat)

“Tara is among the senior and most famous tigresses of Bandhavgarh. She was last seen two days ago in the Pachpedi zone with her three cubs, who are around three months old, born between July and August,” said Anupam Sahay, Director of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

Now around 10 to 11 years old, Tara is believed to be the offspring of the Dhamdhama female (T 21) and Bhim considered one of Bandhavgarh’s dominant tigers. Over the years, she has given birth to several litters, this being her fifth. She continues to reign as one of the reserve’s most photographed and adored big cats.

Her new cubs are estimated to be about three months old who are attempting to venture out into the forest under their mother’s vigilant eyes.