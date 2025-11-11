Bandhavgarh’s Beloved Tigress Tara Spotted With Cubs Again; Tourists Rejoice At Rare Sight
The chill of winter may have touched Bandhavgarh’s forests, but warmth fills the reserve as its beloved tigress proudly walks with her newborn cubs.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 2:47 PM IST
Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): This time, not only the onset of winter, the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has come alive after Tigress Tara was spotted with her three cubs after nearly four months. Tara is one of the many majestic felines that call this reserve home. And the tourists are excited about sighting the pure wilderness magic and capturing moments through the lens' eye.
The iconic tigress of the Khetauli zone is known for her lineage and legendary presence. The sighting of Tara with her cubs was captured on camera by tourists and shared by forest officials. The visual shows Tara walking gracefully through the forest, with her tiny cubs following her close behind.
“Tara is among the senior and most famous tigresses of Bandhavgarh. She was last seen two days ago in the Pachpedi zone with her three cubs, who are around three months old, born between July and August,” said Anupam Sahay, Director of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.
Now around 10 to 11 years old, Tara is believed to be the offspring of the Dhamdhama female (T 21) and Bhim considered one of Bandhavgarh’s dominant tigers. Over the years, she has given birth to several litters, this being her fifth. She continues to reign as one of the reserve’s most photographed and adored big cats.
Her new cubs are estimated to be about three months old who are attempting to venture out into the forest under their mother’s vigilant eyes.
Wildlife experts explain that tigresses keep their cubs hidden for the first few months so that they can be protected from the eyes of the predators and rival males. As the cubs grow stronger, the mother begins taking them on short walks and teaching them jungle skills essential for survival.
Since the cubs do prey in the first few months, the mother tigress often softens the meat of her kills and feeds them.
“Tara’s recent sightings with her cubs makes it clear that she is introducing them to the ways of the wild. This is one of the most delicate and beautiful phases in a tiger’s life cycle,” said a forest ranger.
Other than Tara, two males of Bandhavgarh Chhota Bheem and Pujari are the most dominant. Though Chhota Bheem, a famed tiger who had sustained severe neck injuries from a wire snare, died during treatment in Bhopal’s Van Vihar, Tara was often seen in the same territory with him before his demise.
After his death, a new power equation started in the reserve and male tigers, including the dominant D-1, started fighting for territory. Eventually, another powerful tiger named Pujari dominated the entire territory.
Soon after, Tara was sighted alongside Pujari leading to apprehensions and guesses that her cubs might be Pujari's offspring.
“Pujari is now one of the most powerful tigers in Bandhavgarh, and his territory spans Dhamdhama Camp to Bantalaya in the Khetauli zone. He is usually seen with Tara, and it’s likely these cubs belong to him,” said Sunil Yadav, a local naturalist.
Spread across 1,536 sq km in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve is globally recognised as one of India’s most successful tiger habitats. The park’s dense forests, rocky caves, and abundant prey make it an ideal breeding ground. Wildlife officials say that several tigresses have been spotted with cubs this season which indicate the existence of a healthy tiger population.
“Bandhavgarh will always be India’s tiger nursery and the rising number of cubs is a proof of our conservation efforts besides the reserve’s ecological balance,” Sahay added.
Also Read: