ETV Bharat / offbeat

Three ‘Capitals’ In Madhya Pradesh: The Stories Behind Ashoknagar’s Unusual Village Names

Ashoknagar: If you were told that New Delhi needs proper roads and electricity, or that Bhopal is struggling for drinking water, would you believe it? Probably not. Yet these places are indeed in dire straits, only, they are villages and hamlets bearing the names of the capitals in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district. Even Chandigarh has a namesake here, and the shared name sometimes sends letters meant for the MP settlement all the way to Punjab.

These are the names of villages and hamlets in Mungaoli tehsil of Ashoknagar district, which trace their origin to local stories or lore. Ashoknagar, otherwise famous for its Chanderi’s weaving tradition, has 338 gram panchayats and more than 800 villages where such names are common.

The names that have intrigued people for long (ETV Bharat)

Bhopal’s Name Began With A Founder

About 54 kilometres from the Ashoknagar district headquarters, near Mungaoli, lies Bhopal, a village and gram panchayat whose history, according to former sarpanch Lakshman Singh, stretches back more than five centuries.

“Bhopal village was established in 1507. Some families came to Ashoknagar from the Bhind and Mehgaon area and settled here. The person who founded the village was Bhupal Singh and it was named Bhupal after him. Over time, the name changed in everyday usage to Bhopal. It is now recorded in government documents as Bhopal gram panchayat,” Singh revealed while speaking to ETV Bharat.

The village, therefore, did not simply borrow the state capital’s name. Its residents trace it to a founder whose name changed slightly as it passed from one generation to another. Around 600 people live here today. Sharing a name with the state capital, however, has brought little comfort when it comes to basic amenities. Drinking water remains the village’s biggest problem, with groundwater levels falling considerably and borewells failing.

Pipelines were laid years ago under the tap-water supply scheme, but residents say they have yet to receive even a drop through them. For their daily needs, villagers depend on a well and the few borewells that still yield enough water to get by.

The problem has persisted for years without a solution. For families whose livelihoods depend largely on agriculture, the shortage extends beyond their kitchens. “Most people in the village are farmers. For farming, too, they depend on the Betwa,” Singh said.

Three ‘Capitals’ In Madhya Pradesh: The Stories Behind Ashoknagar’s Unusual Village Names (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi With Two Handpumps

Ashoknagar’s New Delhi has a more recent history and residents offer different accounts of how it acquired its name. Located in Sonai gram panchayat in the Mungaoli area, Sehpura Chak is now locally known as Sehpura Chak New Delhi. The name has not been officially entered in the panchayat list, but within the district, New Delhi has become its familiar identity.