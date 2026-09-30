Three ‘Capitals’ In Madhya Pradesh: The Stories Behind Ashoknagar’s Unusual Village Names
Residents trace their villages’ unusual names to a founder, migration and settlement, while describing water shortages, missing electricity and letters that arrive months late.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Ashoknagar: If you were told that New Delhi needs proper roads and electricity, or that Bhopal is struggling for drinking water, would you believe it? Probably not. Yet these places are indeed in dire straits, only, they are villages and hamlets bearing the names of the capitals in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district. Even Chandigarh has a namesake here, and the shared name sometimes sends letters meant for the MP settlement all the way to Punjab.
These are the names of villages and hamlets in Mungaoli tehsil of Ashoknagar district, which trace their origin to local stories or lore. Ashoknagar, otherwise famous for its Chanderi’s weaving tradition, has 338 gram panchayats and more than 800 villages where such names are common.
Bhopal’s Name Began With A Founder
About 54 kilometres from the Ashoknagar district headquarters, near Mungaoli, lies Bhopal, a village and gram panchayat whose history, according to former sarpanch Lakshman Singh, stretches back more than five centuries.
“Bhopal village was established in 1507. Some families came to Ashoknagar from the Bhind and Mehgaon area and settled here. The person who founded the village was Bhupal Singh and it was named Bhupal after him. Over time, the name changed in everyday usage to Bhopal. It is now recorded in government documents as Bhopal gram panchayat,” Singh revealed while speaking to ETV Bharat.
The village, therefore, did not simply borrow the state capital’s name. Its residents trace it to a founder whose name changed slightly as it passed from one generation to another. Around 600 people live here today. Sharing a name with the state capital, however, has brought little comfort when it comes to basic amenities. Drinking water remains the village’s biggest problem, with groundwater levels falling considerably and borewells failing.
Pipelines were laid years ago under the tap-water supply scheme, but residents say they have yet to receive even a drop through them. For their daily needs, villagers depend on a well and the few borewells that still yield enough water to get by.
The problem has persisted for years without a solution. For families whose livelihoods depend largely on agriculture, the shortage extends beyond their kitchens. “Most people in the village are farmers. For farming, too, they depend on the Betwa,” Singh said.
New Delhi With Two Handpumps
Ashoknagar’s New Delhi has a more recent history and residents offer different accounts of how it acquired its name. Located in Sonai gram panchayat in the Mungaoli area, Sehpura Chak is now locally known as Sehpura Chak New Delhi. The name has not been officially entered in the panchayat list, but within the district, New Delhi has become its familiar identity.
The settlement came up about four decades ago. Elderly resident Buddh Adivasi recalled that their families had originally lived in Sehpura village.
“Our ancestors lived in Sehpura, but there were problems with electricity and water. Around 40 years ago, some families moved out and established a hamlet just outside the village, called Sehpura Chak. Later, in the presence of the elders, the villagers mutually agreed to name it ‘Sehpura Chak New Delhi’,” he said.
Another resident, Golu Adivasi, linked the name to the journeys villagers made in search of work. “Most people from the village used to travel to Delhi for employment. People in the surrounding villages began calling our settlement New Delhi and gradually that became its name in everyday conversation,” he said.
Whether the name came through a collective decision or repeated journeys to the national capital, it has stayed. The hoped-for improvement in living conditions, however, has been harder to secure.
Golu said the settlement now has around 200 residents, but there is neither a proper paved approach road nor an electricity supply. The entire village depends on two handpumps for water and these too, are beginning to run dry.
The families who moved out of Sehpura because of electricity and water problems thus continue to face shortages in their newer settlement. A change of address, it appears, has proved easier than a change of circumstances.
Chandigarh’s Letters Take The Long Route
Near Mungaoli, another hamlet owes its name to families who arrived from Punjab around 40 years ago. Seven Punjabi Sikh families live in this settlement, where they own land and farm. Situated outside Achalgarh village, it forms part of Achalgarh gram panchayat and is locally known as Chandigarh Chak, although the name has yet to find a place in government records.
For residents, the familiar name can turn a straightforward postal delivery into a rather prolonged journey.
Dalvinder Singh, a resident, said letters addressed to people in the hamlet sometimes get sent to Punjab because the address mentions Chandigarh. He recalled one particularly lengthy wait for a letter from a relative there. “The letter reached the Mungaoli post office, but because Chandigarh was written in the address, it was sent back to Punjab,” he said.
He learnt about the mix-up several days later. By the time the letter finally reached him, around five months had passed.
Another resident, Chimandeep Singh, said he had faced similar situations on several occasions, with letters taking months to arrive at the correct address.
In this Chandigarh, the name connects residents to the place they came from, but it can also send their post in the wrong direction. Across Ashoknagar’s three ‘capitals’, the names have become firmly established; reliable water, electricity, roads and timely letters are rather part of the unfinished story.
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