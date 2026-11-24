Madhubani Art Empowered Her, Now Anjana Labh Demonstrates Live Life Of Karna AT IITF, Upskills Women
Anjana first drew on her family’s earthen courtyard, went on to train nearly 700 women and now paints Karna’s story at IITF, reports Anand Gupta.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 6:55 AM IST
New Delhi: Anjana Labh’s first painting sold for Rs 1,200. It was a small piece she had shown to a group of visitors from Japan who had come to her village to meet her aunt. Until they bought it, she had scarcely thought of painting as something she could earn from. She had learnt it for the simple pleasure of being able to draw what she saw her grandmother draw.
Years later, when Labh began teaching women in Muzaffarpur, she wanted them to have a chance to earn from their paintings too. She says she has now trained nearly 700 women and has brought trainees into her own work so they can get paid for what they make.
At the Bihar Pavilion of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 in New Delhi, visitors can watch her paint. The work she has brought to the fair tells the story of Karna, from his birth to his death, in the Mithila style she first tried out with a twig from a broom. Karna, an important character from Mahabharata, was born to Princess Kunti and the sun god. He was abandoned at birth and raised by a charioteer family to become a skilled warrior, the King of Anga and a loyal ally of the Kauravas against his half-brothers, the Pandavas.
Growing up in Bihar’s Madhubani district, Labh had two artists in the family. Her grandmother and her aunt both made traditional Mithila paintings. She would watch her grandmother for hours, studying the figures as they took shape and wanting to try them herself.
At home, her father had to find the money for books and notebooks for five children alongside the family’s other expenses. There was little room in that budget for a separate notebook for drawing. Labh took a twig from a broom and began tracing the figures in the earthen courtyard. She kept drawing there, learning by looking closely at her grandmother’s work and trying the shapes herself.
She still regarded painting as a hobby when the visitors from Japan came to see her aunt. She showed them what she had been making, and they picked out a small painting. That first sale gave her the confidence to spend more time on her work and take it seriously as a way to earn.
After her marriage, Labh lived in the Rajnagar area of Madhubani, where women in her husband’s family also painted. The first women she taught were her neighbours in Muzaffarpur, where she later moved with her husband. She went on to work with an NGO and began training more women.
For Labh, what happened after the lessons mattered. She wanted the women to have work they could do with the skills they had learnt. She began involving trainees in her own work, giving them a way to earn from their painting.
The geographical indication (GI) certificate that Madhubani painting received in 2007 formally recognised its ties to the region. Labh says she began looking for ways to reach more buyers after that, applying traditional designs to different products and taking the work to new markets.
The earthen surface Labh drew on as a child was familiar to generations of Mithila painters. Women traditionally painted the mud walls and floors of their homes for weddings, festivals and religious ceremonies. Local tradition links the practice to the time of King Janak, when Mithila is believed to have been decorated with paintings for the wedding of Sita and Rama.
Look closely at a Mithila painting and even the spaces between the main figures have something in them. A fish, a flower or a geometric pattern might fill a gap. Birds, trees, the sun and the moon appear alongside gods and goddesses. Artists traditionally made yellow from turmeric, blue from indigo and white from powdered rice, using flowers and other natural materials for more colours. They worked with their fingers, bamboo twigs, brushes and pieces of wood wrapped in cotton. Today, they paint on paper, cloth and canvas as well as on walls.
At the Bihar Pavilion, Labh’s painting follows Karna through some of the most vulnerable moments of his life. It shows the boon Kunti receives from Surya, Karna’s birth and how he is set afloat on a river. It follows him into the home of Radha and Adhirath, who raise him, and depicts his struggle to get an education and episodes involving Parashurama.
Labh says she has been working on the piece for five days. She has been pleased by the response at the fair, where she gets to talk about the art she grew up with while visitors watch her work. They can stay long enough to see a figure take shape, then watch her fill the space around it. That was how she first learnt to draw in Madhubani, sitting close to her grandmother and watching what her hands did next.
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