ETV Bharat / offbeat

Madhubani Art Empowered Her, Now Anjana Labh Demonstrates Live Life Of Karna AT IITF, Upskills Women

Meet Anjana, whose hands create magic in Madhubani art ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Anjana Labh’s first painting sold for Rs 1,200. It was a small piece she had shown to a group of visitors from Japan who had come to her village to meet her aunt. Until they bought it, she had scarcely thought of painting as something she could earn from. She had learnt it for the simple pleasure of being able to draw what she saw her grandmother draw.

Years later, when Labh began teaching women in Muzaffarpur, she wanted them to have a chance to earn from their paintings too. She says she has now trained nearly 700 women and has brought trainees into her own work so they can get paid for what they make.

At the Bihar Pavilion of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 in New Delhi, visitors can watch her paint. The work she has brought to the fair tells the story of Karna, from his birth to his death, in the Mithila style she first tried out with a twig from a broom. Karna, an important character from Mahabharata, was born to Princess Kunti and the sun god. He was abandoned at birth and raised by a charioteer family to become a skilled warrior, the King of Anga and a loyal ally of the Kauravas against his half-brothers, the Pandavas. Growing up in Bihar’s Madhubani district, Labh had two artists in the family. Her grandmother and her aunt both made traditional Mithila paintings. She would watch her grandmother for hours, studying the figures as they took shape and wanting to try them herself. At home, her father had to find the money for books and notebooks for five children alongside the family’s other expenses. There was little room in that budget for a separate notebook for drawing. Labh took a twig from a broom and began tracing the figures in the earthen courtyard. She kept drawing there, learning by looking closely at her grandmother’s work and trying the shapes herself. She still regarded painting as a hobby when the visitors from Japan came to see her aunt. She showed them what she had been making, and they picked out a small painting. That first sale gave her the confidence to spend more time on her work and take it seriously as a way to earn. After her marriage, Labh lived in the Rajnagar area of Madhubani, where women in her husband’s family also painted. The first women she taught were her neighbours in Muzaffarpur, where she later moved with her husband. She went on to work with an NGO and began training more women.