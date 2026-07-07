ETV Bharat / offbeat

Made In Indore: Fashion Designer Mahek Patel Turns Japanese Amigurumi Art Into Global Toy Startup

While pursuing a fashion design course at the New York Institute of Fashion Global in Indore, Mahek was encouraged by her teacher, Deepika Sharma to create an Amigurumi toy as part of a project. "I participated at New York Fashion Week and decided to pursue the craft professionally and began designing my own Amigurumi creations," she adds.

The toys she makes are distinctive, made from soft yarn in vibrant colours that give them a unique charm. Created as three-dimensional figures, they require specialised crochet skills and meticulous craftsmanship.

For Mahek, her crochet toy workshop is a small stall outside her home in Indore’s Bengali Colony but demand for her products come from several countries. "My creations stand out maybe because they are crafted entirely by hand using the Japanese Amigurumi technique rather than being machine-made. Each toy takes several days to complete and features a unique blend of colourful Vardhman yarns," says Mahek, a fashion designer.

Indore: Hand-knitting and stitching have long been cherished crafts used to create toys or other handmade products. And fashion designer Mahek Patel not only chose to specialise in this art form but began a startup focused on the traditional Japanese art of Amigurumi, also a form of crocheting. Her handcrafted toys under the banner of Toy Carriage have become popular among children, with orders reaching markets as far away as Dubai and London.

She started promoting her handmade toys through her personal Instagram account and soon began receiving orders from across India and overseas. Within a few years, she founded her startup, Toy Carriage, which now exports made-to-order handmade toys to both domestic and international markets.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Mahek said, “These toys are popular worldwide because they are soft, cuddly and appealing to young children. The entire work is done by hand. When I make a bear, all its body parts are woven separately and then joined by needle and thread. It is so strong that unless someone cuts the threads, the toy will not come apart," explains Mehak. No plastic or other synthetic materials are used, making the toys durable, washable and safe for children, she adds.

Made In Indore: Fashion Designer Mahek Patel Turns Japanese Amigurumi Art Into Global Toy Startup (ETV Bharat)

She also states that every toy is designed around specific themes and characters loved by children. While India and Japan have skilled artisans practising this craft, there is strong demand for Amigurumi toys in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates. Today, she also creates customised toys based on customers’ preferred themes and characters.

Indian wool is among the softest and most durable, which is why she uses it exclusively, informs Mahek.

Made In Indore: Fashion Designer Mahek Patel Turns Japanese Amigurumi Art Into Global Toy Startup (ETV Bharat)

Mahek launched the startup at the age of 21 while pursuing her graduation. Four years later, she sells between 50 and 60 toys and other handmade products annually, with prices ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 per toy.

She is currently pursuing an MBA at the Institute of Management Studies, Devi Ahilya University.

Made In Indore: Fashion Designer Mahek Patel Turns Japanese Amigurumi Art Into Global Toy Startup (ETV Bharat)

The word Amigurumi combines the Japanese words “ami” (crocheted or knitted) and “nuigurumi” (stuffed doll). These toys are created as three-dimensional figures by crocheting them in spiral or circular patterns and stuffing them with cotton or polyester filling. Their growing popularity on online platforms has made Amigurumi one of the most sought-after forms of handmade crochet art, with techniques like single crochet and the magic ring forming the foundation of the craft.