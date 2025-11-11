ETV Bharat / offbeat

Machilipatnam’s 18-Year-Old Sai Baba Statue Placed Under Serpent Canopy Is India’s Tallest At 54 Feet

Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Across India, though there are thousands of temples dedicated to Sai Baba of Shirdi, the one in Machilipatnam stands tall and apart for a reason - here Sai Baba sits on a grand throne, sheltered under the divine hood of Phanindra (the serpent king). The statue is 54 feet high and 36 feet wide.

Installed by a devotee Vitthal Rao in Chinnapaka village near Machilipatnam in 1994, the colossal statue was formally unveiled in 2007. In 2011, representatives from the Indian Book of Records certified it as India’s tallest Sai Baba statue at that time.

Although taller statues have since been erected in other parts of the country, the Machilipatnam Sai Baba Temple continues to be a big draw for devotees for its spiritual grandeur and artistry. The idol has been crafted in a way that the calm expression and intricate detailing attract attention making it a visual masterpiece.

Every Thursday, thousands of devotees visit the place to offer prayers and participate in aaratis, as per the rituals followed at Shirdi, the original seat of Sai Baba. Adding to its distinctiveness, the temple complex also houses statues of saints and spiritual teachers from various religions, something that Sai Baba believed and embodied.

While the Machilipatnam shrine is architecturally unique, several other Sai temples across India have also gained prominence for their grandeur and devotional aspects:

• Shirdi Sai Baba Temple (Maharashtra) is considered the spiritual epicentre of the Sai movement, visited by millions each year. Its daily rituals, aarti, and prasadam distribution continue to be the benchmark for Sai worship worldwide.