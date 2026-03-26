ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ludhiana’s 20-Year-Old Vanshika Mittal Turns Crochet Into Crores, Employs 300 Women

Ludhiana: As a child, Vanshika Mittal, like any other girl of her age, would watch her grandmother create wonders with a crochet yarn and hook for hours in their house in Ludhiana. As is wont, she kept meddling with the material and also tried her hands in the craft in the DIY mode. But then, she was too young to realise that the same yarn and crochet hook would make her an entrepreneur dealing with a multi-crore enterprise, and hundreds of women will benefit out of it.

At just 20, Vanshika Mittal is the founder of Floreal, a crochet-based startup now valued at nearly Rs 12 crore after her appearance on Shark Tank India. It has an annual turnover of Rs 6 crore, an achievement that many seasoned founders spend years chasing. And all this in less than two years. But the numbers tell only a part of the story.

Vanshika's crochet items ready for dispatch (ETV Bharat)

Not many would believe that Vanshika’s journey began at home, watching her grandmother weave delicate patterns with thread. “I always wanted to become a businesswoman. Though I started with selling paintings, but that didn’t work out. Then one day, I saw my grandmother crocheting and felt drawn to it,” she recalls.

Her first creation, a crocheted flower bouquet for a friend, was not only beautiful but appreciated by her friends. "It was an instant hit. Then followed a slow but steady expansion, when I started selling handmade crochet flowers when I was studying in college," she adds.

It was during those days that she decided to turn her favourite pastime into a full-fledged business idea.

Packed consignments (ETV Bharat)

With an initial investment of just Rs 1,000, Vanshika began scaling her work. Orders started trickling in from local buyers but then orders came from across India. Today, Floreal products are not only sold nationwide but are also available on quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit.