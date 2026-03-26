Ludhiana’s 20-Year-Old Vanshika Mittal Turns Crochet Into Crores, Employs 300 Women
Starting with Rs 1,000, Vanshika built a Rs 12 crore crochet startup in two years, creating livelihoods for 300 women and reviving a traditional craft.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
Ludhiana: As a child, Vanshika Mittal, like any other girl of her age, would watch her grandmother create wonders with a crochet yarn and hook for hours in their house in Ludhiana. As is wont, she kept meddling with the material and also tried her hands in the craft in the DIY mode. But then, she was too young to realise that the same yarn and crochet hook would make her an entrepreneur dealing with a multi-crore enterprise, and hundreds of women will benefit out of it.
At just 20, Vanshika Mittal is the founder of Floreal, a crochet-based startup now valued at nearly Rs 12 crore after her appearance on Shark Tank India. It has an annual turnover of Rs 6 crore, an achievement that many seasoned founders spend years chasing. And all this in less than two years. But the numbers tell only a part of the story.
Not many would believe that Vanshika’s journey began at home, watching her grandmother weave delicate patterns with thread. “I always wanted to become a businesswoman. Though I started with selling paintings, but that didn’t work out. Then one day, I saw my grandmother crocheting and felt drawn to it,” she recalls.
Her first creation, a crocheted flower bouquet for a friend, was not only beautiful but appreciated by her friends. "It was an instant hit. Then followed a slow but steady expansion, when I started selling handmade crochet flowers when I was studying in college," she adds.
It was during those days that she decided to turn her favourite pastime into a full-fledged business idea.
With an initial investment of just Rs 1,000, Vanshika began scaling her work. Orders started trickling in from local buyers but then orders came from across India. Today, Floreal products are not only sold nationwide but are also available on quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit.
Her brand has also gained massive traction on social media, having millions of followers.
A turning point in Vanshika's life came when she stepped onto the stage of Shark Tank India. The episode, aired on March 17, became a catalyst for her brand’s explosive growth. The investors popularly known as 'Sharks' were impressed not just by her numbers, but by her vision. They invested in her company, helping establish its Rs 12 crore valuation and offered strategic insights to scale further.
For Vanshika and her family, it was a 'the' moment of reckoning.
But beyond profits and valuations, lies the heart of Vanshika’s venture - employment generation.
Vanshika says Floreal engages around 300 women, many of whom work from home, crocheting products and earning independently. Another 30 women are employed at the factory, primarily handling packaging and logistics.
"Many of these women were previously restricted to homes due to social or personal constraints. Now, within the confines of the home, they are working and financially contributing to the family needs. I feel it is my biggest achievement. Over one lakh customers are happy with our products and hundreds of women are earning because of this work. What more can I ask for?,” Vanshika questions.
Behind Vanshika’s rapid rise is a strong support system. Her parents and grandparents have stood by her at every step, encouraging her entrepreneurial pursuits. Today they beam with pride, calling her success a matter of family honour. "She was a consistent academic topper. But Vanshika always had clarity about her ambitions and pursued them with discipline," they say.
Despite her early success, Vanshika has plans galore in taking Floreal global. “We are working on expanding both marketing and production so that our brand can reach customers worldwide,” she says.
She plans scaling operations, strengthening digital presence and building Floreal into an international name in handcrafted products.
Ask her what would she advice the youngsters of her generation and Vanshika says aspiring entrepreneurs must be grounded. “Start something small and give it your best. Success or failure is about time. I may have found success quickly, but the initial days were tough, finding customers, building a team, going online. It all takes effort,” she says.
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