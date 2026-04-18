ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ludhiana Siblings Make A Mark By Cultivating Saffron Successfully

Ludhiana: Two siblings in Phulawal village of Ludhiana have become a role model for Punjab’s youth that are often trying to explore livelihood avenues abroad. These siblings are cultivating saffron and reaping handsome returns on their produce.

People from other states are also reaching out to them to learn their farming method and technique.

Having started cultivating Kashmiri saffron indoors a couple of years ago, Astika Narula and her brother Shankar Narula now plan to supply their produce to foreign countries.

Shankar disclosed, "We have been working continuously for two years. The project started with an investment of Rs 55 lakh is now giving good returns. This year we will recover our cost as we have been getting an annual income of Rs 17-18 lakh.”

Shankar is pursuing an MBA. Along with Kashmiri saffron, the siblings also prepare jaggery and tamarind chutney without using any chemicals. “Saffron cultivation was suggested by our father while we make jaggery and tamarind chutney on the suggestion of our mother,” he said.

Talking about the challenges faced by them, he said the biggest challenge of germination since saffron is a cold weather crop whereas Ludhiana has a very hot climate. But they were convinced after their training.

“'The saffron cultivation is done only during four months from August to November. The crop can be harvested once a year. Its shelf life is about six years,” he said.