Ludhiana Siblings Make A Mark By Cultivating Saffron Successfully
Having started cultivating saffron indoors a couple of years ago, Astika Narula and Shankar Narula now plan to supply their produce to foreign countries
Published : April 18, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Ludhiana: Two siblings in Phulawal village of Ludhiana have become a role model for Punjab’s youth that are often trying to explore livelihood avenues abroad. These siblings are cultivating saffron and reaping handsome returns on their produce.
People from other states are also reaching out to them to learn their farming method and technique.
Having started cultivating Kashmiri saffron indoors a couple of years ago, Astika Narula and her brother Shankar Narula now plan to supply their produce to foreign countries.
Shankar disclosed, "We have been working continuously for two years. The project started with an investment of Rs 55 lakh is now giving good returns. This year we will recover our cost as we have been getting an annual income of Rs 17-18 lakh.”
Shankar is pursuing an MBA. Along with Kashmiri saffron, the siblings also prepare jaggery and tamarind chutney without using any chemicals. “Saffron cultivation was suggested by our father while we make jaggery and tamarind chutney on the suggestion of our mother,” he said.
Talking about the challenges faced by them, he said the biggest challenge of germination since saffron is a cold weather crop whereas Ludhiana has a very hot climate. But they were convinced after their training.
“'The saffron cultivation is done only during four months from August to November. The crop can be harvested once a year. Its shelf life is about six years,” he said.
"Besides online, we also receive orders over the phone. Initially, there was difficulty in marketing but later the demand for our product increased. Saffron is sold out quickly because its demand is very high in the cities while its yield is very low. We are trying to improve our quality further and export it as well," Shankar shared.
He said that in Kashmir, saffron is cultivated where the temperature remains below 20°C, while in the plains of Punjab it remains around 40-45°C from April to August. The crop is planted indoors only in August when the temperature is around 40°C. It is maintained at a constant level of 20-22°C by installing air conditioners.
He explained that LED bulbs are very important in cultivation as they provide ideal light. The use of pink and blue light makes the saffron darker, influencing high demand and price.
"Four things are to be kept in mind for saffron cultivation. Temperature, line, carbon dioxide and humidity are very important. Air conditioners have been installed for temperature and water arrangements have also been made. Pink and blue lines of LED have been installed and carbon dioxide supplies have been arranged by us,” he said.
The siblings have employed seven people at their facility. They also train others to grow this plant. A visitor from Jammu, Manupal, said, “I have no background in saffron farming but I want to start its cultivation. I came here after watching the siblings’ videos on social media.”
The siblings hold training sessions for those willing to start saffron cultivation for a nominal fee.
“They are doing very good work and I am happy that they have achieved success at such a young age by cultivating saffron in a city like Ludhiana,” Manupal added.