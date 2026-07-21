ETV Bharat / offbeat

In The Lanes Of Lucknow, An Octogenarian Remains Passionate On Preserving The Calligraphy That Once Ruled Urdu World

Lucknow: There was a time when the art of calligraphy ruled the Urdu world, as every line in the newspapers, government documents and manuscripts was written with a pen. But this art has been fading away in the face of technological advancements. However, some calligraphers have strived to keep this art alive. Among them is the renowned Lucknow calligrapher Hashim Akhtar Naqvi.

An architect by profession, Hashim used to work with the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department. He is presently engrossed in the preservation of calligraphy. The 82-year-old calligrapher from Johri Mohalla in Lucknow's Chowk area remains passionate about preserving this cultural heritage, which he feels is dying because of the younger generation's indifference.



Hashim is an internationally recognised calligrapher who has received numerous awards at both national and international levels. One of his most notable works is the Arabic phrase ‘Bismillah-ir-Rahman-ir-Rahim’ written 6,000 times in various artistic styles.

The art has been fading away in the face of technological advancements. (ETV Bharat)

“Urdu newspapers used to have 'Katibs’ (writers) who would handwrite newspapers and books using bamboo pens and nibs. Later, lithographs were created and printed. However, with the advent of computers and modern printing technology, this profession has virtually disappeared. The new generation isn't particularly interested in learning it. This is why this ancient art form appears to be in danger,” Hashim told ETV Bharat.

He said he didn't learn this skill from anyone, but kept practising and writing in different ways. He also combined the profession of architecture with calligraphy. He studied the calligraphy traditions of many countries, including Iran, Japan and China, working on both traditional and unconventional styles.

He carried out a unique experiment in the form of ‘constructive calligraphy’ where the entire architecture of a building is based on the shape of ‘Bismillah’. This is not just decoration but an integral part of the building's structure, which cannot be removed without demolishing the building.

Hashim feels that the government and the art lovers must also step up to preserve, protect and honour this ancient heritage (ETV Bharat)

Hashim explained that while most of the art colleges in the country teach English fonts, Urdu, Arabic and Persian calligraphy has not received the recognition it deserves. His dedication to this art remains unwavering. However, he is concerned that the new generation is steadily losing interest and eagerness to learn it.