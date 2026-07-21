In The Lanes Of Lucknow, An Octogenarian Remains Passionate On Preserving The Calligraphy That Once Ruled Urdu World
The 82-year-old calligrapher from Johri Mohalla in Uttar Pradesh capital feels calligraphy is dying because of the younger generation's indifference.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Lucknow: There was a time when the art of calligraphy ruled the Urdu world, as every line in the newspapers, government documents and manuscripts was written with a pen. But this art has been fading away in the face of technological advancements. However, some calligraphers have strived to keep this art alive. Among them is the renowned Lucknow calligrapher Hashim Akhtar Naqvi.
An architect by profession, Hashim used to work with the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department. He is presently engrossed in the preservation of calligraphy. The 82-year-old calligrapher from Johri Mohalla in Lucknow's Chowk area remains passionate about preserving this cultural heritage, which he feels is dying because of the younger generation's indifference.
Hashim is an internationally recognised calligrapher who has received numerous awards at both national and international levels. One of his most notable works is the Arabic phrase ‘Bismillah-ir-Rahman-ir-Rahim’ written 6,000 times in various artistic styles.
“Urdu newspapers used to have 'Katibs’ (writers) who would handwrite newspapers and books using bamboo pens and nibs. Later, lithographs were created and printed. However, with the advent of computers and modern printing technology, this profession has virtually disappeared. The new generation isn't particularly interested in learning it. This is why this ancient art form appears to be in danger,” Hashim told ETV Bharat.
He said he didn't learn this skill from anyone, but kept practising and writing in different ways. He also combined the profession of architecture with calligraphy. He studied the calligraphy traditions of many countries, including Iran, Japan and China, working on both traditional and unconventional styles.
He carried out a unique experiment in the form of ‘constructive calligraphy’ where the entire architecture of a building is based on the shape of ‘Bismillah’. This is not just decoration but an integral part of the building's structure, which cannot be removed without demolishing the building.
Hashim explained that while most of the art colleges in the country teach English fonts, Urdu, Arabic and Persian calligraphy has not received the recognition it deserves. His dedication to this art remains unwavering. However, he is concerned that the new generation is steadily losing interest and eagerness to learn it.
“Some express a desire to learn, but none attend regularly. The biggest reason for this is that this art offers neither employment nor financial security," he said.
Hashim aspires to have his more than 6,000 collected calligraphy designs published in a book, but he has yet to find a sponsor. He has held several solo exhibitions in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram and Lucknow. He feels that not enough institutional efforts are being made to preserve calligraphy in India. He wants to teach this skill to a few people so that it doesn't become history.
His wife, Shahana, helps preserve his artwork in special wooden boxes. Shahana said, “These papers bear not just colour and ink, but decades of practice and dedication.”
She disclosed that encouragement from religious leader Maulana Kalbe Abid led to Hashim writing ‘Bismillah-ir-Rahman-ir-Rahim' in different styles and earning an award from the Limca Book of Records.
She said that Johri Mohalla has a distinct identity due to its family of scholars. Hashim’s family wanted him to become a Maulana, and he was enrolled in a madrasa in Lucknow. But his waning interest in religious education saw him pursue architecture at Shia College. He later earned a Diploma in Fine Arts from Lucknow's Art College, where his calligraphy journey began.
Shahana feels that Hashim’s talent has not received the recognition and fame it deserves. She said, “Even though technology has limited the need for calligraphy, some arts aren't just a source of livelihood, but rather a living legacy of civilisation, culture and history. Such handwriting isn't just the shape of letters but the last breaths of a centuries-old heritage.”
She pointed out that Hashim’s passion for preserving calligraphy is alive, but the government and the art lovers must also step up to preserve, protect and honour this ancient heritage.
In 1989, Hashim won the first prize at the International Traditional Calligraphy competition held in Jammu and Kashmir. Giving his art a new direction, he developed the concept of ‘linguistic calligraphy’ where he wrote ‘Bismillah’ in such a way that it appears to be in another language such as Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Kannada, English, Chinese or Japanese, while in reality it is read from right to left like Urdu, Arabic or Persian.
A large, six-foot-tall work of his was displayed at a national exhibition organized by the Devi Art Foundation in Gurugram for which he received a respectable remuneration. He has also designed 52 of the 113 verses of the Quran for a special edition published by Darul Quran Publications in Mumbai.
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