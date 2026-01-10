Loyal Dog Engages Tiger To Save Master’s Life In Ramnagar Village
The activities of the tiger around Madanpur Gaibua have led to a scare in the village.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): A Dog is known to be man’s best friend with unflinching loyalty. This was proved once again by a canine named Pilot in Madanpur Gaibua, which is located adjacent to the Terai Western Forest Division of Nainital district.
The German Shepherd dog confronted a ferocious tiger to save his owner's life. Pilot continued to struggle with the tiger till the point he lost his life. The dog did not let any harm come to its master’s well-being. The dog has left its master in tears. It has left this world while setting an example of devotion and loyalty towards its master.
According to the information available, Rakshit Pandey of Madanpur Gaibua village in Ramnagar had gone to his fields with his pet dog Pilot to harvest sugarcane. He did not know that a tiger was lurking amid the hedges, looking for game.
Finding Pandey in close proximity, it grew alert and attacked him. Meanwhile, sensing danger, Pilot pounced on the tiger and engaged it in a duel of animals. In the fierce confrontation that ensued, the tiger repeatedly attacked the dog, killing it on the spot. However, because of the bravery of his loyal dog, Pandey escaped unhurt.
After the incident, Pandey immediately informed his family and villagers of the episode while also warning them about the presence of the tiger close to the village.
The episode led to panic, and a large number of villagers rushed to the scene. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vipin Kandpal was informed of the incident he immediately informed the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Chandra Arya.
A team of Forest Department officials rushed to the spot and conducted a post-mortem examination of the deceased dog. The Department officials assured the villagers that they would increase patrolling in the area and monitor the tiger's movements.
Kandpal disclosed that the tiger's constant activity in the area has led to fear among the villagers, who are afraid to leave their homes in the evening. He demanded that the Forest Department officials capture the tiger as soon as possible and relocate it to a location away from populated areas.
Forest Department officials have assured the villagers that a team has been deployed to monitor the tiger, and necessary action will be taken soon. For now, the villagers have been urged to remain vigilant and not venture into the fields alone.
Arya disclosed that the Forest Department teams are continuously patrolling the area.