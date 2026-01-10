ETV Bharat / offbeat

Loyal Dog Engages Tiger To Save Master’s Life In Ramnagar Village

Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): A Dog is known to be man’s best friend with unflinching loyalty. This was proved once again by a canine named Pilot in Madanpur Gaibua, which is located adjacent to the Terai Western Forest Division of Nainital district.

The German Shepherd dog confronted a ferocious tiger to save his owner's life. Pilot continued to struggle with the tiger till the point he lost his life. The dog did not let any harm come to its master’s well-being. The dog has left its master in tears. It has left this world while setting an example of devotion and loyalty towards its master.

According to the information available, Rakshit Pandey of Madanpur Gaibua village in Ramnagar had gone to his fields with his pet dog Pilot to harvest sugarcane. He did not know that a tiger was lurking amid the hedges, looking for game.

Finding Pandey in close proximity, it grew alert and attacked him. Meanwhile, sensing danger, Pilot pounced on the tiger and engaged it in a duel of animals. In the fierce confrontation that ensued, the tiger repeatedly attacked the dog, killing it on the spot. However, because of the bravery of his loyal dog, Pandey escaped unhurt.

After the incident, Pandey immediately informed his family and villagers of the episode while also warning them about the presence of the tiger close to the village.