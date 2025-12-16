Low-Cost, High-Tech: Students Lingayas Vidyapeeth In Faridabad Build Spider Robot, Drones And AI Devices

ETV Bharat / offbeat

It is equipped with a camera so that the robot can transmit live footage from disaster sites and help rescuers assess conditions remotely. The robot also uses artificial intelligence to identify human bodies beneath debris and relay crucial information to rescue teams. The device was built at a cost of Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500, making it an affordable alternative to expensive rescue equipment.

However, the spider robot aimed to be used during rescue operations has been the most striking among all the devices created. Designed and developed by B.Tech second-year student Pragya Singh along with B.Tech first-year student Anvi, the robot looks like a real spider and its movement too is similar. Explaining its purpose, the students said the device can be deployed in situations where people are trapped under rubble or debris and rescue teams find it difficult to access the area.

Faridabad: Students of Lingayas Vidyapeeth in Faridabad, Haryana, are making a mark in the field of innovation by developing a range of low-cost, high-impact technological solutions. Studying in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, these students have demonstrated how their academic learning has been translated into real-world problem-solving, from disaster-rescue robots and security drones to AI-driven agricultural devices and medical software.

Apart from the spider robot, the university’s innovation lab has also produced drones and security-related technology. Lab in-charge and BCA third-year student Akash Sharma said he has been working on such projects since his first year. "Drones developed by the students were used during Operation Sindoor, though details remain confidential due to security concerns. Alongside this, the team has created a jammer capable of blocking networks or drones within a 10-metre radius," he said adding, the device has good demand in both domestic and international markets for security applications.

Another invention is a robotic hand with enhanced capabilities. Sharma explained that while robotic surgical hands generally have two gripping mechanisms, the student-developed model features five grips. Each finger is capable of lifting up to 10 kilograms, and the hand is also fitted with a camera that streams live visuals to a computer or laptop. Though similar robotic hands are available in the market for lakhs of rupees, the model developed by the students is priced at approximately Rs 5,000.

Students of the Lingayas Vidyapeeth have also created devices for the agricultural sector. Vansh, a second-year student, has developed an AI-powered device called Agro Science AI aimed at easing the workload of farmers. Through a mobile app, farmers can remotely water their fields, monitor crop health, identify damage, and receive guidance on fertiliser usage. Operating entirely on an AI module, it has been developed at a cost of around Rs 12,000. Vansh said additional features are currently being added to make the system even more farmer-friendly.

In the healthcare domain, third-year BCA student Avani Kaushik has developed software that assists in brain tumor detection. By uploading an MRI scan, users can identify the type of tumor present in the brain. The software is particularly useful in situations where patients are unsure about MRI results or where immediate medical consultation is unavailable.

Speaking on the institutional support the institution or student receive, Avinash, Associate Professor in the Department of Computer Science, said all support is being provided to back them for research and experimentation. The university takes pride for its students who are developing advanced AI-driven technologies such as spider robots, jammers, and medical software, bringing recognition to both themselves and the Lingayas Vidyapeeth.