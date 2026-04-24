ETV Bharat / offbeat

Love In The Time Of Cancer: Chhattisgarh Man Turns Bike Into Ambulance To Save Wife Battling Deadly Disease

Kabirdham: They say, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. Does it? At least not in the case of Samlu Markam, who has turned his entire world upside down in the last two years, ever since his wife was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. He has gone to the extent of transforming his bike into an ambulance, so that he can carry her to hospitals as and when needed. Today, his savings have run dry and he has sold all his assets, but he remains hopeful that someone someday would come to his rescue.

On Thursday, he carried his wife on his bike ambulance, to meet the collector and seek help. But unfortunately, the official was not available.

Love In The Time Of Cancer: Chhattisgarh Man Turns Bike Into Ambulance To Save Wife Battling Deadly Disease (ETV Bharat)

A resident of Nagwahi village in Bodla block of Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district, Samlu's hospital visits with his wife increased after she was diagnosed with cancer. "For two years, I have been carrying my wife, across hundreds of kilometres for treatment, at a low cost. And my motorcycle has become our lifeline in the time of crisis," says Samlu.

By now he has exhausted nearly everything he owned to save his wife. "I have never thought twice before spending for my wife's treatment. I spent all my earnings and as the illness worsened, I sold my land, home and even jewellery to take her to Mumbai, hoping for better medical care," he says. But relief remained elusive.