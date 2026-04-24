Love In The Time Of Cancer: Chhattisgarh Man Turns Bike Into Ambulance To Save Wife Battling Deadly Disease
A Chhattisgarh man sold his home, land and jewellery, turning his motorcycle into an ambulance to carry his cancer-stricken wife in search of treatment.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Kabirdham: They say, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. Does it? At least not in the case of Samlu Markam, who has turned his entire world upside down in the last two years, ever since his wife was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. He has gone to the extent of transforming his bike into an ambulance, so that he can carry her to hospitals as and when needed. Today, his savings have run dry and he has sold all his assets, but he remains hopeful that someone someday would come to his rescue.
On Thursday, he carried his wife on his bike ambulance, to meet the collector and seek help. But unfortunately, the official was not available.
A resident of Nagwahi village in Bodla block of Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district, Samlu's hospital visits with his wife increased after she was diagnosed with cancer. "For two years, I have been carrying my wife, across hundreds of kilometres for treatment, at a low cost. And my motorcycle has become our lifeline in the time of crisis," says Samlu.
By now he has exhausted nearly everything he owned to save his wife. "I have never thought twice before spending for my wife's treatment. I spent all my earnings and as the illness worsened, I sold my land, home and even jewellery to take her to Mumbai, hoping for better medical care," he says. But relief remained elusive.
With no money left, when carrying his wife to hospitals became difficult, his motorcycle became their only means of transport. Time and again, Samlu laid his ailing wife on the bike and rode long distances to reach the hospitals.
“Life is difficult, but I still believe someone will come forward to help my wife,” Samlu says, refusing to surrender to despair.
He even tried Ayurvedic treatment, but her condition did not improve. Now, the family neither has money nor property left.
Pinning hope that the district administration will come to his rescue, on Thursday, under the scorching summer sun, Samlu placed his wife on the motorcycle and rode to the Kabirdham Collectorate in Kawardha. But he could not meet the Collector. However, officials present there empathised with him and arranged an ambulance to carry the couple to the district hospital for further treatment.
"The cure is not just by reaching hospital. It is about the right treatment and money to go through the process till she is cured. I do not know how long will this fight continue but there are many who must be facing the same plight as me. I hope, people like us get some respite to treat our family members," says Samlu reminding of the challenges faced by families in remote regions when serious illness strikes. His story certainly remind us of a husband’s unconditional love for the woman he had taken the wedding vows with - to live by her till the end of life.
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