ETV Bharat / offbeat

AC, Bed, And Holy Water: Dead Goat Gets A Heartfelt Family Send-off In Madhya Pradesh

Vidisha: A farmer in Bhawani Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh who treated its pet goat Katori like a family member preformed the animal's last rites as per Hindu customs. The family not only immersed the goat's ashes in the Ganges River, but even hosted post-funeral meals for relatives and neighbours.

Naval Singh Malviya said Katori was not merely a pet in his home but was "treated like a child." "She was like a daughter," said Malviya, remorseful over the death of the animal. He immersed the ashes of Katori in Prayagraj, organised a Ganga Pujan (worship of the Ganges), and a grand Tehravin (the traditional post-death ritual feast).

AC, Bed, And Holy Water: Dead Goat Gets A Heartfelt Family Send-off In Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

On Saturday, August 15, the family sent invitation cards to relatives, neighbours, and the townspeople on the occasion of ritual feast at their residence at Krishna Colony, near Kushwaha Dairy and behind the Shyam Vatika on Link Road, Sironj. The animal had died on August 3.