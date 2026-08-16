AC, Bed, And Holy Water: Dead Goat Gets A Heartfelt Family Send-off In Madhya Pradesh
A farmer who raised a goat for 20 years performs its last rites as per Hindu customs and hosts a post-funeral feast, reports Ravi Prajapati.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Vidisha: A farmer in Bhawani Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh who treated its pet goat Katori like a family member preformed the animal's last rites as per Hindu customs. The family not only immersed the goat's ashes in the Ganges River, but even hosted post-funeral meals for relatives and neighbours.
Naval Singh Malviya said Katori was not merely a pet in his home but was "treated like a child." "She was like a daughter," said Malviya, remorseful over the death of the animal. He immersed the ashes of Katori in Prayagraj, organised a Ganga Pujan (worship of the Ganges), and a grand Tehravin (the traditional post-death ritual feast).
On Saturday, August 15, the family sent invitation cards to relatives, neighbours, and the townspeople on the occasion of ritual feast at their residence at Krishna Colony, near Kushwaha Dairy and behind the Shyam Vatika on Link Road, Sironj. The animal had died on August 3.
Over 500 people attended the ritual and the meals included Dal Baati (a food of lentils and wheat rolls) and sweets. On the occasion attendees paid tribute to the animal by offering flowers at Katori's photograph.
Malviya said that the animal was "raised with immense love and care for over 20 years." "She lived inside the house and was never taken out for grazing. She slept on a bed indoors, and in an air-conditioned space during summer," he said.
Following the goat's death, Malviya obtained requisite permissions from police and officials in local administration to cremate the animal in accordance with Hindu rituals. Subsequently, family members collected her ashes and took them to Prayagraj, where they were immersed in the holy Ganges River in accordance with Vedic rites.
"The goat always lived with the family. She wouldn't stay without us and we couldn't bear to leave her alone. After she passed away, it felt as if a family member has departed. That is why we performed her last rites and the Ganga Pujan," said Malviya.
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