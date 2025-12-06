Lotus Blooms At Assam's Historic Natural Wetland Urpad Beel And Creates A Visual Spectacle For Tourists
A lifeline for local communities the Assam freshwater lake faces encroachment as Government moots Reserve Forest status
Published : December 6, 2025 at 7:02 PM IST
Goalpara: With lotus and water lilies in full bloom, Urpad Beel, one of the historic natural wetlands of Assam, has transformed into a breathtaking visual spectacle that is drawing tourists from far and wide.
The serene landscape - dotted with lotus, water lilies and aquatic greenery - is leaving visitors mesmerised as they explore the lake on small boats. The abundance of water lilies and lotus has given Urpad Beel another name – the Pink Paradise.
To the local people, the 620-hectare natural lake is known more for its flowers than for its fish or migratory birds. Located about 10 km south of Goalpara town near National Highway 37, the lake lies close to the Jinjiram river, surrounded by villages like Shimlakandi, Khagrabari, Garopara and Ulubari.
The blooming season has turned the wetland into a natural paradise.
Visitors say the sight of lotus and pink water lily flowers spread across the water surface feels nothing short of magical. Every day, travellers from distant places arrive to enjoy the vibrant wetland, boat rides and the rich biodiversity of the area.
According to David Marak, secretary of the Urpad Beel Cooperative Society, the Lake is a lifeline for the surrounding communities who depend on fishing for survival. "The residents themselves protect the lake. During the monsoon, the lake spreads across 620 hectares, while in winter its water-covered area shrinks to about 515 hectares," said Marak.
Encroachment Is Shrinking Wetland Area
However, the lake faces a major threat. "Nearly 65 hectares of its land area have fallen prey to encroachment," Marak said. If the Forest Department reclaims the encroached land on both banks, "the waterbody would increase significantly," he added.
The wetland also hosts a wide variety of aquatic plants such as Hydrilla, Vallisneria, lotus, water lily, water hyacinth, water chestnut and many more. The surrounding hillocks and marshes support reeds, cane, grass and other shrubs, providing safe habitat for insects, birds and smaller animals.
Urpad Beel is also home to numerous species of fish, including ornamental and endangered varieties. Some common species include Rohu, Catla, Mrigal carp, Walking catfish (magur), Stinging Catfish (singi), Chanda, Butterfish (pabda), Helicopter Catfish (boal), Knifefish (chital), Asian Seabass (Bhetki), Snakehead Murrel (shol), Gangetic Mystus (tengra) and others.
Habitat For Migratory Birds
The wetland attracts a large variety of resident and migratory birds — including storks, herons, cormorants, ducks, and the threatened greater adjutant stork (hargila). Other species commonly observed include turtles, snakes, monitor lizards, jackals, mongoose and several amphibians and insects.
"If properly developed and protected, Urpad Beel could become one of Assam’s major ecotourism hotspots," Marak believes.
With its natural charm, rich biodiversity and strategic location, "the lake has the potential to attract both domestic and international tourists - contributing significantly to local livelihoods and the state’s revenue generation," said Marak.
