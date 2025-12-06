ETV Bharat / offbeat

Lotus Blooms At Assam's Historic Natural Wetland Urpad Beel And Creates A Visual Spectacle For Tourists

Goalpara: With lotus and water lilies in full bloom, Urpad Beel, one of the historic natural wetlands of Assam, has transformed into a breathtaking visual spectacle that is drawing tourists from far and wide.

The serene landscape - dotted with lotus, water lilies and aquatic greenery - is leaving visitors mesmerised as they explore the lake on small boats. The abundance of water lilies and lotus has given Urpad Beel another name – the Pink Paradise.

To the local people, the 620-hectare natural lake is known more for its flowers than for its fish or migratory birds. Located about 10 km south of Goalpara town near National Highway 37, the lake lies close to the Jinjiram river, surrounded by villages like Shimlakandi, Khagrabari, Garopara and Ulubari.

The blooming season has turned the wetland into a natural paradise.

Visitors say the sight of lotus and pink water lily flowers spread across the water surface feels nothing short of magical. Every day, travellers from distant places arrive to enjoy the vibrant wetland, boat rides and the rich biodiversity of the area.

Urpad Beel Wetland in Assam (ETV Bharat)

According to David Marak, secretary of the Urpad Beel Cooperative Society, the Lake is a lifeline for the surrounding communities who depend on fishing for survival. "The residents themselves protect the lake. During the monsoon, the lake spreads across 620 hectares, while in winter its water-covered area shrinks to about 515 hectares," said Marak.