ETV Bharat / offbeat

Lost Voice To Throat Cancer, Kashmir Painter Makes His Brush Do The Talking On Canvas

Srinagar: Kashmir's master painter SM Mushtaq has something in common with the maverick of the art and 'Picasso of India' MF Hussain, who died in exile five years after being forced to leave India over his allegedly disrespectful depictions of Hindu deities. Mushtaq, however, had a different challenge to face. After losing his voice during his battle with throat cancer, Mushtaq decided to talk to the world through his brush on canvas!

At his art gallery in Srinagar, 65-year-old Mushtaq, who belongs to the Barzulla area of the city, impressive concepts ranging from Quranic and Arabic writings adorn the walls showcasing the beauty of Kashmir and its culture. The narrow streets of Srinagar's old city, the old-fashioned Lal Chowk, houses built on the Jhelum river, wooden bridges, snowcapped mountains, old mud houses captured on canvas, are all masterpieces painted by Mushtaq on the canvas. The images not only show the artist's talent but also his immense love and passion for the art.

Painter SM Mushtaq shows a portrait at his art gallery in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat at his art gallery, Mushtaq said that he was attracted to this art from a young age. “Later, this art became not only my passion but also my livelihood. Although I have no teacher in this art, apart from MF Hussain, I have met many great artists of the country and have also carefully observed their works of art,” he said.

The Breakthrough Battle With Cancer

Mushtaq, who was diagnosed with throat cancer during COVID-19, did not lose heart and instead used the adversity as an opportunity to inspire the artist in himself. “Even while fighting the disease, this art has been with me, whether it is the hospital bed or the bed of my house,” he said.