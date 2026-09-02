Lost Voice To Throat Cancer, Kashmir Painter Makes His Brush Do The Talking On Canvas
In an inspiring story of grit and determination, SM Mushtaq draws magic on canvas bringing Kashmir's culture and landscape to life, reports Parvez ud Din.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir's master painter SM Mushtaq has something in common with the maverick of the art and 'Picasso of India' MF Hussain, who died in exile five years after being forced to leave India over his allegedly disrespectful depictions of Hindu deities. Mushtaq, however, had a different challenge to face. After losing his voice during his battle with throat cancer, Mushtaq decided to talk to the world through his brush on canvas!
At his art gallery in Srinagar, 65-year-old Mushtaq, who belongs to the Barzulla area of the city, impressive concepts ranging from Quranic and Arabic writings adorn the walls showcasing the beauty of Kashmir and its culture. The narrow streets of Srinagar's old city, the old-fashioned Lal Chowk, houses built on the Jhelum river, wooden bridges, snowcapped mountains, old mud houses captured on canvas, are all masterpieces painted by Mushtaq on the canvas. The images not only show the artist's talent but also his immense love and passion for the art.
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat at his art gallery, Mushtaq said that he was attracted to this art from a young age. “Later, this art became not only my passion but also my livelihood. Although I have no teacher in this art, apart from MF Hussain, I have met many great artists of the country and have also carefully observed their works of art,” he said.
The Breakthrough Battle With Cancer
Mushtaq, who was diagnosed with throat cancer during COVID-19, did not lose heart and instead used the adversity as an opportunity to inspire the artist in himself. “Even while fighting the disease, this art has been with me, whether it is the hospital bed or the bed of my house,” he said.
Mushtaq's son, Mir Shariq, who gives him company at the art gallery, said he cannot describe in words the tough time his father had to go through after the cancer diagnosis.
“After losing his voice due to cancer, now the pen and brush have become my father's voice through which he keeps bringing his feelings and observations to the people,” Shariq said.
At their art gallery, Shariq has created a separate section showcasing the paintings that the artist made on his bed while undergoing treatment in the hospital. These paintings describe each and every moment of the artist during that tough phase.
Mushtaq said that although he had to lose a lot during the battle with cancer including his precious voice, he did not let despair dominate him in any way.
“When I pick up a pen for calligraphy or a brush in my hand to draw a picture on canvas, I forget the pain. I don't care about the world”.
Mushtaq, who used to paint with water and acrylic colors, has now turned to watercolor on doctor's advice. But the shift has hardly changed his knack to create something new.
“I am very lucky because the brush and color provide the opportunity to evoke emotions and feelings better from every angle”.
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