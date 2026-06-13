ETV Bharat / offbeat

Loss Of Both Grandmothers To Cancer Inspires Andhra Pradesh Medic To Qualify DM Entrance With Flying Colours

Kadapa: In an inspiring story of grit and determination, a youth in Andhra Pradesh has achieved the second rank in the prestigious national-level Doctor of Medicine (DM) entrance examination conducted by AIIMS Delhi after being inspired by the deaths of both his grandmothers to cancer.

Dr. K. Chetan Supreeth, a young doctor from Bachannapalle in Gopavaram Mandal, YSR Kadapa district had appeared for the entrance exam conducted by AIIMS, Delhi, last year working as a Senior Resident in Chandigarh. Although he secured the ninth rank in his first attempt, he did not get a seat at AIIMS Delhi; consequently, he took the exam a second time. Demonstrating his mettle, he achieved the All-India second rank.

There are only six seats available nationwide for the DM program (Clinical Hematology - Bone Marrow Transplantation) at INI-SS making Dr Chetan's feat all the more special.

Inspired By Death Of Both Grandmothers By Cancer

Dr Chetan said that his goal since childhood has been to become a great doctor. “During my final year of MBBS, my maternal grandmother passed away due to blood cancer, and later, my paternal grandmother also lost her life to the same disease. That was when I decided to conduct research in this field,” he said.