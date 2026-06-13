Loss Of Both Grandmothers To Cancer Inspires Andhra Pradesh Medic To Qualify DM Entrance With Flying Colours
Dr Chetan Supreeth decided to conduct research in cancer after the disease claimed the lives of both his grandmothers.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Kadapa: In an inspiring story of grit and determination, a youth in Andhra Pradesh has achieved the second rank in the prestigious national-level Doctor of Medicine (DM) entrance examination conducted by AIIMS Delhi after being inspired by the deaths of both his grandmothers to cancer.
Dr. K. Chetan Supreeth, a young doctor from Bachannapalle in Gopavaram Mandal, YSR Kadapa district had appeared for the entrance exam conducted by AIIMS, Delhi, last year working as a Senior Resident in Chandigarh. Although he secured the ninth rank in his first attempt, he did not get a seat at AIIMS Delhi; consequently, he took the exam a second time. Demonstrating his mettle, he achieved the All-India second rank.
There are only six seats available nationwide for the DM program (Clinical Hematology - Bone Marrow Transplantation) at INI-SS making Dr Chetan's feat all the more special.
Inspired By Death Of Both Grandmothers By Cancer
Dr Chetan said that his goal since childhood has been to become a great doctor. “During my final year of MBBS, my maternal grandmother passed away due to blood cancer, and later, my paternal grandmother also lost her life to the same disease. That was when I decided to conduct research in this field,” he said.
“Once blood cancer is detected in the early stages, it cannot be cured by chemotherapy alone; a transfusion of blood (stem cells) from another person is required. Similarly, if bone marrow fails in young children, blood cell production ceases, necessitating a transfusion of new blood. My objective is to conduct comprehensive research on this subject and save patients,” he explained.
Dr Chetan said that after completing his DM, he intends to continue his research while serving in government medical institutions across the country.
Knack For Medical Science
Excelling in the medical field was Chetan's dream. His father, K. Obayya, works as a health assistant at a Primary Health Centre (PHC), while his mother, Indira, is a retired teacher. Chetan completed his schooling up to the 10th grade in Badvel and finished his Intermediate education in Vijayawada.
Aspiring to build a career in medicine, he secured a rank of 3100 in EAMCET and gained admission to the MBBS program at Kurnool Government Medical College. Subsequently, he achieved an All-India rank of 408 in the INI-CET (Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test) conducted by AIIMS and secured a seat at PGIMER (Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research), Chandigarh. He conducted research in the Department of Internal Medicine there and is currently working as a Senior Resident.
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