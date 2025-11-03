ETV Bharat / offbeat

Lord Buddha's Devotees Throng Sarnath To Have A Glimpse Of Urn Containing His Ashes

Varanasi: Devotees have thronged Sarnath, the site of Lord Buddha’s first sermon, to get a glimpse of the urn containing his ashes. The viewing of the ashes began on Monday when Sarnath's Mulagandha Kuti Vihara was thrown open ahead of Kartik Purnima. Only Buddhists are allowed to view this sacred urn of ashes for three days in the entire year.

Till November 5, millions of Buddhist devotees from India and abroad will visit the site to pay their respects to the urn containing the ashes. The meditation area has been lavishly decorated for this purpose, and tight security arrangements have also been put in place.

Lord Buddha's Devotees Throng Sarnath To Have A Glimpse Of Urn Containing His Ashes (ETV Bharat)

Shilavansh Thero, the head priest at Mulagandha Kuti Vihara, said that devotees from all over the world are coming in large numbers to pay their respects before the urn containing Lord Buddha's ashes. “Millions of devotees visit this sacred urn every year,” he disclosed.

The viewing of this urn of Lord Buddha’s ashes holds special significance in Buddhism. It is accessible to devotees only for three days in a year and this time it is being made available to the devotees from November 3 to November 5. The devotees are also receiving prasad after the viewing which is allowed from 6 am to 11 am.