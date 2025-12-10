ETV Bharat / offbeat

Lord Buddha Goes By The Name Of Teliya Baba In This Bihar Temple

The statue of Lord Buddha, which is known as Teliya Baba ( Etv Bharat )

Nalanda: A statue of Lord Buddha that is popularly known as 'Teliya Baba' in Nalanda district of Bihar draws visitors from countries where Buddhism is followed by a large number of people. People from South East Asian countries queue up at this temple of 'Black' Buddha located in Badgaon village, which is just 15 km from the district headquarters of Bihar Sharif. There is a popular belief about this statue according to which, wishes of devotees offering mustard oil, coconut oil and ghee are fulfilled. Temple priest, Shaligram Pandey, disclosed, "This statue of Lord Buddha was found during the excavation of the area. This is essentially a statue of Gautam Buddha dating back to the time when Nalanda was the biggest centre of learning in the entire world." The Lord Buddha statue, which is known as Teliya Baba (ETV Bharat) He said that thousands studied here, and since sculpture as a discipline of learning started at Nalanda, students used to showcase their skills. This is a specimen of that art. Pandey went on to claim that the Black Buddha was seated atop seven lotuses. He said that the invader Bakhtiyar Khilji attempted to take this statue away, and when he was unable to do so, he damaged it.