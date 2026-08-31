Looms Fall Silent: Odisha’s Alandia 'Machcha' Gamuchha From Puri Fades As Weavers Seek GI Tag And Wider Market
Poor wages and weak marketing threaten Puri’s traditional Alandia Gamuchha, forcing weavers to seek GI recognition, government support and market access, reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 11:34 AM IST
Puri: In Brahmana Alandia village, the sound of the looms has started fading. The village, famous for weaving its distinctive "machcha gamuchha' (a muslin-kind of towel with fish motif), woven by generations of artisans, is still being made - but largely by elderly weavers and women determined to keep their family craft alive.
The younger generation has mostly stayed away. The reason, the weavers say, is not a lack of respect for the craft but the poor return it offers. Working for five to six hours, two members of a family can weave about three gamuchhas a day. Each piece sells for roughly Rs 100 to Rs 120, leaving the household with a daily income of barely Rs 200 to Rs 300 after putting in hours of labour. At a time when household expenses are steadily rising, such earnings are not enough to support a family.
The village’s elderly weavers fear that unless the craft becomes financially viable, the famous Alandia Machhi Gamuchha may disappear within a few years.
“There is demand for the Alandia gamuchha, but artisans are no longer interested in making it because the wages do not match the labour involved,” senior weaver Rabindra Maharana said. He also added that only a handful of weavers are continuing because it is their ancestral occupation. "But it will be difficult for the tradition to survive this way,” he stated assertively.
A Village Built Around Its Looms
Brahmana Alandia is located about four kilometres from Chandanpur in Puri district. Nearly 70 weaver families in the village have traditionally depended on handloom work.
Local folklore traces their settlement to the time of the Gajapati rulers. It is said that the king brought members of the weaving community closer to Puri, where they later established Alandia as a centre of handloom production. The community’s association with the 'bastra seva', or ritual service involving garments at the Shree Jagannath Temple, also forms part of its inherited history.
Over generations, the weavers developed a distinctive style that gave the Alandia gamuchha its identity. Its patterns, including the locally known Machhi and Prajapati designs, made it different from ordinary towels sold in the market. That distinction, however, has not translated into a secure income.
The absence of organised marketing has kept the gamuchha largely confined to local buyers. It has little visibility in state or national markets, while online sales, modern packaging and a separate brand identity are yet to be developed.
Maharana believes tourism could bring buyers directly to the weavers. The heritage crafts village of Raghurajpur is located nearby and draws visitors from India and abroad every day. Alandia, however, remains outside the regular tourist circuit.
“If Alandia is included in rural tourism and visitors are brought here, our products will find more buyers. We could also make and sell other handloom articles. Better earnings may encourage young people to return to this work,” he said.
Weavers Look to Assam’s Example
Weavers and art enthusiasts cite the recognition received by Assam’s traditional gamosa as an example of what government promotion and a Geographical Indication tag can do for a regional product.
They want the Odisha government to build a similar identity for the Alandia gamuchha, promote it at fairs and exhibitions, establish sales counters at tourist destinations and initiate the process for GI recognition.
Prasanna Nayak, secretary of Kalakruti Bikash Kendra, said the Alandia Prajapati Gamuchha was known for its quality but remained unfamiliar to buyers outside the region.
“Assam’s gamosa is in demand everywhere because it has been promoted widely and has received GI recognition. The Alandia gamuchha has excellent quality, but people do not know about it. Without publicity, its sales cannot increase," Nayak said.
He said design training could help artisans introduce more products without losing the traditional character of the weave. Better access to markets, he added, would enable families to earn a reasonable income and could make the profession attractive to young people.
The villagers have also sought financial assistance, easy loans, modern weaving equipment and a reliable supply of raw materials. Training centres and workshops could introduce young artisans to new designs, packaging and changing customer preferences, they suggested.
A Possible Heritage Corridor
Art lovers have proposed linking Alandia with Raghurajpur and Nayakapatna to create a heritage corridor near Puri. Raghurajpur is celebrated for Pattachitra and other traditional art forms, while Nayakapatna is also associated with local crafts. Alandia could be presented as the handloom stop on such a route.
This could allow visitors travelling to Puri to watch the weavers at work, understand the making of the gamuchha and purchase directly from artisan families. The arrangement would also reduce their dependence on local traders and give them a better return.
Santosh Kumar Maharana, assistant secretary of the Puri Sadar Tantubaya Cooperative Society, said stronger promotion could improve both demand and prices.
“If more people learn about the special quality of the Alandia gamuchha, demand will rise. A better price will ensure fair wages for the weavers. They can then produce other handloom items as well and strengthen their financial position,” he added.
He, too, wants the government to work towards a GI tag. Recognition, he believes, would protect the gamuchha’s identity while opening the door to larger markets.
For the weavers, the issue is no longer simply about increasing the sale of a towel. The Alandia gamuchha carries a village’s history, its connection with Puri’s cultural landscape and the skill of families who have spent generations at the loom.
The elderly artisans can keep weaving for now. What they do not know is who will sit at those looms after them. Unless the craft begins to provide a dependable livelihood, the next generation may inherit the memory of the Alandia gamuchha, but sans the knowledge required to weave it.
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