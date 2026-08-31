ETV Bharat / offbeat

Looms Fall Silent: Odisha’s Alandia 'Machcha' Gamuchha From Puri Fades As Weavers Seek GI Tag And Wider Market

Puri: In Brahmana Alandia village, the sound of the looms has started fading. The village, famous for weaving its distinctive "machcha gamuchha' (a muslin-kind of towel with fish motif), woven by generations of artisans, is still being made - but largely by elderly weavers and women determined to keep their family craft alive.

The younger generation has mostly stayed away. The reason, the weavers say, is not a lack of respect for the craft but the poor return it offers. Working for five to six hours, two members of a family can weave about three gamuchhas a day. Each piece sells for roughly Rs 100 to Rs 120, leaving the household with a daily income of barely Rs 200 to Rs 300 after putting in hours of labour. At a time when household expenses are steadily rising, such earnings are not enough to support a family.

Odisha’s Alandia Gamuchha From Puri Fades As Weavers Seek GI Tag And Wider Market (ETV Bharat)

The village’s elderly weavers fear that unless the craft becomes financially viable, the famous Alandia Machhi Gamuchha may disappear within a few years.

“There is demand for the Alandia gamuchha, but artisans are no longer interested in making it because the wages do not match the labour involved,” senior weaver Rabindra Maharana said. He also added that only a handful of weavers are continuing because it is their ancestral occupation. "But it will be difficult for the tradition to survive this way,” he stated assertively.

Looms Fall Silent: Odisha’s Alandia Gamuchha From Puri Fades As Weavers Seek GI Tag And Wider Market (ETV Bharat)

A Village Built Around Its Looms

Brahmana Alandia is located about four kilometres from Chandanpur in Puri district. Nearly 70 weaver families in the village have traditionally depended on handloom work.

Local folklore traces their settlement to the time of the Gajapati rulers. It is said that the king brought members of the weaving community closer to Puri, where they later established Alandia as a centre of handloom production. The community’s association with the 'bastra seva', or ritual service involving garments at the Shree Jagannath Temple, also forms part of its inherited history.

Odisha’s Alandia Gamuchha From Puri Fades As Weavers Seek GI Tag And Wider Market (ETV Bharat)

Over generations, the weavers developed a distinctive style that gave the Alandia gamuchha its identity. Its patterns, including the locally known Machhi and Prajapati designs, made it different from ordinary towels sold in the market. That distinction, however, has not translated into a secure income.

The absence of organised marketing has kept the gamuchha largely confined to local buyers. It has little visibility in state or national markets, while online sales, modern packaging and a separate brand identity are yet to be developed.

Maharana believes tourism could bring buyers directly to the weavers. The heritage crafts village of Raghurajpur is located nearby and draws visitors from India and abroad every day. Alandia, however, remains outside the regular tourist circuit.