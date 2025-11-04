ETV Bharat / offbeat

Long-E: Zubeen Garg’s Eternal Resting Place In Hatimura Where Memory Merges With Karbi Spirituality

Sonapur: In the midst of greens at Hatimura, not far from the murmuring streams and rustling bamboo groves, rests the voice that once defined a generation, Zubeen Garg. His grave lies beneath the open sky, serene and unadorned, surrounded by nature’s music and a gentle silence. Yet, there’s something profoundly symbolic about where he rests.

Just a few hundred metres away, long before his death, Zubeen had posed beside a sacred Karbi stone, a Long-e, while returning to Guwahati. The photo, captured by Samsul Huda Patgiri brought alive memories of Zubeen and his spiritual connect with the stone. Locals say, that was no ordinary rock, but a memorial marker deeply ingrained in spirituality as per Karbi culture.

Long-E: Zubeen Garg’s Eternal Resting Place In Hatimura Where Memory Merges With Karbi Spirituality (ETV Bharat)

Now, fate seems to have come a full and quiet circle - the singer now rests in a place that is a timeless space binding rhythms of the man who ruled the hearts of generations.

A Stone That Speaks of Souls

In Karbi tradition, a Long-e (pronounced long-ay) is more than a stone, it is considered a bridge between the living and the departed. Usually erected after cremation, it is believed to represent the enduring spirit of the deceased.

“The Long-e embodies the life and essence of a person. It ensures that generations to come will remember the name, the deeds, and the person behind it,” explains Karbi scholar Rajendra Tumung.

Long-E: Zubeen Garg’s Eternal Resting Place In Hatimura Where Memory Merges With Karbi Spirituality (ETV Bharat)

The rituals surrounding Long-e are sacred and communal. Only four people may carry the stone signifying balance and harmony. A priest chants invocations called Atam Patam as the family lays offerings of rice, meat and the favourite foods of the departed soul.