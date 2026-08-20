ETV Bharat / offbeat

Long Cancer Infusions To Space Labs, How An Odisha Startup By '3 Musketeers' Looks To Take Drug Research Into Orbit

Bhubaneswar: Watching a cancer drug being administered intravenously over six to seven hours left physicist and entrepreneur Antariksh Parichha with a question - could advances in pharmaceutical formulation eventually make some treatments easier and quicker for patients?

That question led Parichha, along with Jivitesh Debata and Dr Monica Ekal, to co-found Serendipity Space, a Bhubaneswar-based startup exploring the possibilities of pharmaceutical research and manufacturing beyond Earth.

The startup recently tested Alchemy, its autonomous drug-crystallisation system, during a near-space mission using a stratospheric balloon. According to the company, the system carried out its programmed operations during the flight and the payload was subsequently recovered.

Antariksh Parichha, cofounder and CEO of Serendipity Space (ETV Bharat)

“The idea is to finally set up pharmaceutical laboratories in space using reusable satellites and explore the manufacture of life-saving drugs under conditions available in orbit,” Parichha explained.

Researchers across the world are examining whether orbital conditions can help produce drug and protein crystals with properties that may be difficult to achieve on Earth. Serendipity Space hopes to explore this potential through future missions. “On Earth, gravity can affect the crystallisation process. Conditions in orbit could help overcome some of the limitations associated with drug crystallisation on the ground,” Parichha reasoned.

During the near-space demonstration, Alchemy carried pharmaceutical samples and conducted an automated crystallisation process. The mission was intended to test the system’s ability to operate autonomously during flight and preserve the samples until their recovery.

The exercise marked an early technological step towards the startup’s larger ambition of developing reusable satellite-based laboratories capable of supporting pharmaceutical research and manufacturing in low-Earth orbit.