Lone Gaya Shop Awaits Return Of Greeting Card Era

Jain says that previously each person would buy at least 10 greeting cards. "Earlier, people would send greeting cards to their parents, sons, daughters, friends and other relatives on New Year's Day. Today, they exchange New Year's greetings through messages on their mobile phones. Earlier, there were dozens of shops in Gaya city, and all of them used to be crowded. My shop also used to be crowded," he said.

For the moment, he is a little disappointed as no one turned up to buy a greeting card even in the last week of December. There was a time that Christmas and New Year greeting cards were sold in large numbers, with people vying with each other to get their hands on the most unique ones.

However, there still stands a shop on Gaya's Bajaja Road that has cards for sale. The shop named 'Card 'N' Cards' is run by Alok Jain in the hope that the days of greeting cards will return someday, and his business will find its stellar glory.

Gaya: There was a time when wishes on every festive occasion were sent through greeting cards. As the world transformed into the digital age, greeting cards lost out to technology as wishes got conveyed through SMS and later through social media apps. The shops that used to sell cards wound up in the absence of demand.

He explained that greeting cards used to convey an emotional connection. While people are now exchanging messages via mobile phones, this digital medium doesn't hold the same significance as greeting cards once did. While they conveyed an emotional connection, people used to treasure greeting cards in their cupboards. Even after several years, they would always pull them out and look at them.

Jain said that he used to sell thousands of cards. "There were many shops in the city, and greeting card sales were booming. Now, there's no one to sell greeting cards. My shop is the only one selling them. A couple of school children bought cards for Christmas. Not a single New Year's card has been sold yet," he rued.

He still hopes that the era of greeting cards will return. "We hope that those days will return and the craze for greeting cards will increase because greeting cards make us feel the power of love. Everyone sees a message on their mobile and then deletes it. This happens even during the New Year. But no one throws away the greeting card and instead keeps it safely," he said.

Greetings cards in 'Card N Cards' shop in Gaya (ETV Bharat)

Jain related that in the past, buyers would send greeting cards to their relatives abroad as well. Those with relatives in London, the United States or anywhere in India would buy greeting cards ahead of the festive occasions and send them to their loved ones.

"I believe that paper holds great significance in Indian culture, and the practice of paper greeting cards is significant," he underlined. His shop still stocks greeting cards for all occasions. They are priced according to the occasion and quality. Greeting cards range from Rs 80 to Rs 500 and even Rs 1000. He keeps them so that whenever customers come looking for them, they are not disappointed.

"Now the practice of sending greeting cards has come to a halt. These cards do not arrive through mail. Postmen only deliver greetings as an exception. There was a time when there was a rush of people sending greeting cards. During the last week of December and the early days of January, post boxes would be full of greeting cards. The postmen used to deliver them door to door to the respective addresses," recalled Rohit Kundan, Senior Postmaster at Head Post Office of Gaya.