A Kannur Based Conservationist's Lone Battle To Save Mangroves From Plastic Waste

Kannur: Parayil Rajan, a mangrove conservationist from Pazhayangadi in Kerala's Kannur district, carries on the legacy of the renowned Kallen Pokkudan. Known as "Kandal Rajan," he has dedicated his life to protecting mangrove forests and educating the younger generation on their importance. His work includes maintaining a nursery of mangrove saplings and leading awareness classes.

Earlier this year, while observing the mangroves near his home, Rajan discovered a new threat: plastic waste. He saw accumulated plastic bottles stunting the roots of mangrove trees, preventing them from growing. This discovery spurred him to start a new mission against plastic pollution.

For months, Rajan has dedicated his mornings to collecting plastic bottles from the river in his canoe. His daily journey starts every morning and lasts until noon. When the canoe is full, he unloads it in his backyard. He understands the far-reaching impact of this pollution, noting that the chemicals from the dumped bottles harm fish reproduction and that the bottles can be ingested by marine life when they reach the sea. He also points out that the waste contaminates the soil, making it impossible for plants to grow and breathe.

Kunjimangalam and Pazhyangadi in Kannur are home to the largest mangrove forests in Kerala. The mangrove forests that have spread around here enhance the natural beauty of the area. Kunjimangalam alone accounts for 8.08 per cent of the total 17 square kilometres of mangrove forests in the state. Mangroves grow in 1.374 square km of swamps. Several projects are still underway here for their protection.

The mangroves along the riverbanks of Kannur are rich in diversity. Environmentalists purchased 3.5 acres of mangroves in 1998. Later, Society for Environmental Education in Kerala (SEEK) acquired four more acres nearby. In 2003, another organisation, WTI, also came forward to buy and protect mangroves. By 2023, about 43 acres of mangroves had become protected forests.