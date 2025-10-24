A Kannur Based Conservationist's Lone Battle To Save Mangroves From Plastic Waste
Recently, the state high court directed that the garbage deposited in mangrove areas be removed and new mangroves planted within three months.
Published : October 24, 2025 at 5:38 PM IST
Kannur: Parayil Rajan, a mangrove conservationist from Pazhayangadi in Kerala's Kannur district, carries on the legacy of the renowned Kallen Pokkudan. Known as "Kandal Rajan," he has dedicated his life to protecting mangrove forests and educating the younger generation on their importance. His work includes maintaining a nursery of mangrove saplings and leading awareness classes.
Earlier this year, while observing the mangroves near his home, Rajan discovered a new threat: plastic waste. He saw accumulated plastic bottles stunting the roots of mangrove trees, preventing them from growing. This discovery spurred him to start a new mission against plastic pollution.
For months, Rajan has dedicated his mornings to collecting plastic bottles from the river in his canoe. His daily journey starts every morning and lasts until noon. When the canoe is full, he unloads it in his backyard. He understands the far-reaching impact of this pollution, noting that the chemicals from the dumped bottles harm fish reproduction and that the bottles can be ingested by marine life when they reach the sea. He also points out that the waste contaminates the soil, making it impossible for plants to grow and breathe.
Kunjimangalam and Pazhyangadi in Kannur are home to the largest mangrove forests in Kerala. The mangrove forests that have spread around here enhance the natural beauty of the area. Kunjimangalam alone accounts for 8.08 per cent of the total 17 square kilometres of mangrove forests in the state. Mangroves grow in 1.374 square km of swamps. Several projects are still underway here for their protection.
The mangroves along the riverbanks of Kannur are rich in diversity. Environmentalists purchased 3.5 acres of mangroves in 1998. Later, Society for Environmental Education in Kerala (SEEK) acquired four more acres nearby. In 2003, another organisation, WTI, also came forward to buy and protect mangroves. By 2023, about 43 acres of mangroves had become protected forests.
In addition to the dumping of garbage into mangrove roots, encroachments on mangrove areas are now threatening the growth of these forests. Activities such as destroying mangroves and filling wetlands are a violation of coastal regulations, which continue in several areas. These are being curtailed to some extent due to the resistance of environmentalists.
Residents of the area, including Parayil Rajan, are continuously trying to protect the mangroves through public protests and legal battles. Mangrove lovers are pleased that the High Court has intervened in the case concerning the destruction of mangrove forests in Kunnamangalam Panchayat, due to illegal construction activities.
Last week, the High Court ordered the state government to take effective steps to protect the mangroves. The court also directed that the garbage deposited in mangrove areas be removed and new mangroves planted within three months. More than 300 mangrove patches in the district are privately owned, and many are being destroyed for other purposes. As protests intensified, some owners came forward to hand over their land to the government. However, no action has been taken by the authorities so far.
Mangrove conservationists, including Parayil Rajan, argue that the government should acquire such lands. They point out that since the majority of the existing mangrove forests are privately owned, the most effective way to prevent encroachment is for the government to purchase and protect these areas.
Read More