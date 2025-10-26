Locals Seek Return Of Angling In Kosi And Ramganga Rivers
Tourism around Jim Corbett National Park has suffered since the government stopped issuing permits for fishing
Published : October 26, 2025 at 3:43 PM IST
Ramnagar: Kamal Singh Bisht once symbolised angling in the Jim Corbett National Park’s landscape. A resident of the Teda area of Ramnagar in Nainital district of Uttarakhand, Kamal Singh was known to provide tourists from India and abroad with the thrilling experience of fishing in Ramganga and Kosi rivers from 2000 to 2016. He now sits unemployed at his home as the era of fishing is dormant today.
During the period from 2000 to 2016, Durga Devi Range of the Corbett Tiger Reserve and the adjacent Marchula area were renowned both domestically and internationally as destinations for fishing and birdwatching. Tourists from countries like Germany, Denmark and Australia, among others, came here to experience fishing under the guidance of Kamal Singh.
“I used to offer a catch-and-release fishing experience to the tourists in the Ramganga and Kosi rivers. The fish were caught, photographed and then released back into the water. This didn't harm the fish while fostering the sense of conservation. I caught catfish weighing as much as 60 kg and 90 kg. My catch also included species like mahseer, eel and eagle fish. However, for the past few years, the Forest Department hasn't issued permits, which has stalled fishing,” said Kamal Singh, who was the most popular fish angling guide at that time.
He elaborated that previously, a formal permit for fishing was made available by the Forest Department. The tourists would obtain permits from the Department to fish. But the practice has been discontinued in the Ramnagar division. He said that only one person has been granted permission to fish in the Ramganga River in the area above Marchula.
Kamal Singh and the others like him want fishing to be permitted again in the nearby Kosi River, as this area could become a major source of employment not only for them but numerous other local youngsters. It is felt by the people in the area that fishing in this region can be a major source of tourist attraction.
Their sentiment is echoed even by wildlife lovers like Sanjay Chhimwal, who pointed out that angling is not only a recreational activity but also a conservation tool.
“Fishes are caught and then released. This catch-and-release culture fosters conservation and attracts foreign tourists. It also provides employment to local guides,” he underlined.
Sanjay Chhimwal further stated that when the government stops such activities, it sends a negative message internationally, which directly impacts the region's tourism and economy. He is of the view that consistency in policies is essential as once an operation stops, the news spreads to the world angling circles that angling is prohibited, which discourages people from coming here.
Sanjay Chhimwal suggested that the government should formulate a concrete policy that regulates fishing as a sport. A transparent permit system will provide employment to the local people and conserve fish species. Rare species like mahseer and eel fish will be protected through this government intervention.
“People like Kamal Singh have dedicated significant portions of their lives to fishing. He made fishing a hallmark of Corbett National Park, but today he is unemployed, which is a tragedy. The government should provide such experienced guides with opportunities to return to work. Fishing is not just a sport but a source of employment linked to the rural economy,” pointed out a local businessman, Ramesh Suyal, who has stakes in tourism.
Those associated with tourism are of the view that the vast experience in the sport that people like Kamal Singh possess should be used to teach the new generation, and this can start a new chapter in promoting tourism in this region.
Ramesh Suyal said that the Goonch and eel fish are the hallmarks of the Kosi River, and angling should be permitted in this river as well so that conservation and employment can coexist.
"I have recently assumed office. I have learnt that fishing was previously permitted here. The Wildlife Act and regulations will be studied, and if this activity is feasible within the regulations, a proposal will be prepared and sent to the government. Since the Kosi River is adjacent to the Corbett Tiger Reserve, a detailed study and permission are necessary before starting any activity here,” pointed out Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) at Ramnagar Dhruv Martolia.
The locals feel that when fishing was popular, it provided employment not only to the guides but also to the travel agents, resort operators, jeep drivers, boatmen and local shopkeepers. Now that it is completely closed, not only have tourists declined, but the cultural significance of the rivers has also diminished.
Read More