ETV Bharat / offbeat

Locals Seek Return Of Angling In Kosi And Ramganga Rivers

Ramnagar: Kamal Singh Bisht once symbolised angling in the Jim Corbett National Park’s landscape. A resident of the Teda area of ​​Ramnagar in Nainital district of Uttarakhand, Kamal Singh was known to provide tourists from India and abroad with the thrilling experience of fishing in Ramganga and Kosi rivers from 2000 to 2016. He now sits unemployed at his home as the era of fishing is dormant today.

During the period from 2000 to 2016, Durga Devi Range of the Corbett Tiger Reserve and the adjacent Marchula area were renowned both domestically and internationally as destinations for fishing and birdwatching. Tourists from countries like Germany, Denmark and Australia, among others, came here to experience fishing under the guidance of Kamal Singh.

Kamal Singh Bisht in Kosi river when fishing was permitted (ETV Bharat)

“I used to offer a catch-and-release fishing experience to the tourists in the Ramganga and Kosi rivers. The fish were caught, photographed and then released back into the water. This didn't harm the fish while fostering the sense of conservation. I caught catfish weighing as much as 60 kg and 90 kg. My catch also included species like mahseer, eel and eagle fish. However, for the past few years, the Forest Department hasn't issued permits, which has stalled fishing,” said Kamal Singh, who was the most popular fish angling guide at that time.

He elaborated that previously, a formal permit for fishing was made available by the Forest Department. The tourists would obtain permits from the Department to fish. But the practice has been discontinued in the Ramnagar division. He said that only one person has been granted permission to fish in the Ramganga River in the area above Marchula.

Photo of Kamal Singh Bisht with a foreign tourist (ETV Bharat)

Kamal Singh and the others like him want fishing to be permitted again in the nearby Kosi River, as this area could become a major source of employment not only for them but numerous other local youngsters. It is felt by the people in the area that fishing in this region can be a major source of tourist attraction.