ETV Bharat / offbeat

Local Women Help Sculptor Get Global Recognition For Shilp Gram Of Nalanda

"We make statues as large as 10 feet. We have statues available from Rs 20 to Rs 2.50 lakh. Their price mainly depends on their finishing and details," said Goswami.

The statues of Lord Buddha created here are not just decorative or symbolic of faith. They also represent history and art. Sunil Goswami has been creating statues of various deities, including Lord Buddha, since 2010.

The Shilp Gram is a prime example of the ‘vocal for local’ sentiment. The sculptures made here are reaching every corner of India and abroad. It has proved that with skill and dedication, even a small village can achieve global recognition. Here, a father's masterful craftsmanship and a son's innovative marketing strategy are not only expanding the business but also bringing positive change to the lives of rural women.

While this amount may not seem large, it represents a significant step toward economic independence for them. These women have helped sculptor Sunil Goswami of Nalanda prove that ‘art can turn clay into gold’. The Shilp Gram near the Nava Nalanda Mahavihara and the Xuanzang Memorial Hall is now recognized even abroad.

Women like Shrijal, Rekha Devi, Meena Kumari and Savitri Devi work diligently every day from 9 am to 5.30 pm painting and finalizing the statues drawn from casts. These women craft approximately 100 statues a day and earn around Rs 4,500 per month.

Nalanda : Shilp Gram in Nalanda is proving to be a medium of empowering women from the adjoining villages to become self-reliant. These women arrive for work every morning and paint or give finishing touches to statues while also giving a new direction to their lives.

He explained that tourists arrive at Nalanda from all over the country and even abroad. The statues are known for their intricate craftsmanship, varied shapes and a combination of modern technology. They are popular with tourists from many Buddhist countries including Japan, Thailand and Myanmar.

Nalanda is synonymous with Lord Buddha and Buddhism. This is the sacred land where Lord Buddha resided. In ancient times, Nalanda was a major centre of Buddhist learning. Nalanda University was one of the oldest universities in the world attracting students from far and wide.

An initiative of the Bihar government has led to the Nalanda University once again gaining a new identity. Devotees and students from India and abroad are visiting it in large numbers. Additionally, many Buddhists also visit for tourism and Goswami's sculptures attract them.

Artisans painting statues (ETV Bharat)

Goswami explained that initially he used to make statues within the premises of the Xuanzang Memorial Hall but due to the growing demand, he has now established a larger setup. He now makes statues at his residence with the active support of his entire family.

His son, Srijal Goswami has integrated this traditional practice with the digital world. He handles orders and marketing while attracting customers. While these statues are not currently available on online e-commerce platforms, orders are consistently received via phone and WhatsApp. Additionally, they have their own shop from where the tourists purchase the statues directly.

Srijal disclosed that he offers statues made of Plaster of Paris (POP), marble dust and faux marble. He said the POP statues can get damaged simply by contact with water while marble dust statues are much better and can be cleaned with water. The most exquisite of these are the faux marble statues which have very fine and beautiful finishing. They are also quite strong.

"Mainly statues of Lord Buddha are made here. Apart from these, statues of other gods and goddesses are also made. The largest number of tourists coming here are from Kolkata. Those from different states of India and countries like Thailand and Japan also come here to buy statues. Tourists from Japan and Thailand particularly like the statues of Lord Buddha the most and buy them," he shared.

Srijal said that a statue of Buddha’s head was recently installed at Nalanda University that cost around Rs 50,000. He said that delivery within the country is via courier while shipping charges abroad are based on weight.