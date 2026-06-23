Living With Cancer, 86-Year-Old Euthanasia Activist Karibasamma Donates Rs 10 Lakh To Bharat Ke Veer Fund
The 86-year-old retired teacher from Karnataka's Davangere fulfilled a five-decade-old pledge by donating savings and house sale proceeds to support Indian soldiers.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Davangere: Battling cancer and multiple age-related ailments while continuing her decades-long campaign for clear euthanasia guidelines, 86-year-old retired teacher K.B. Karibasamma has donated Rs 10 lakh to the Bharat Ke Veer fund, fulfilling a promise she made to herself nearly 50 years ago.
Karibasamma had long resolved to contribute to the welfare of soldiers guarding the nation’s borders, a pledge she recently fulfilled.
She handed over a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to Davangere Deputy Commissioner Dr Gangadharaswamy G.M. on Monday for transfer to the soldiers’ welfare fund.
“I am happy to have fulfilled my promise to do something for the country,” Karibasamma said.
Speaking about the sacrifices made by soldiers serving in difficult terrains while leaving behind their wives, children and parents, she recalled her decades-old desire to contribute to the nation.
“So I decided to donate the money I got by selling my house. I received Rs 6 lakh, which has now grown to Rs 10 lakh. I also added some money from my pension. I felt it was good enough for me to contribute to the soldiers’ fund,” said Karibasamma, who has been pursuing a campaign for euthanasia guidelines.
Over the years, she developed hypertension, diabetes, a slipped disc and cancer.
“But I continued my fight. Now that I have done my bit for the country, I am debt-free. Due to health issues, I handed over the cheque to the Deputy Commissioner,” she said.
After retiring from teaching, she launched a legal campaign seeking clear guidelines on euthanasia and wrote letters to authorities. As her health deteriorated, she moved to an old-age home in MCC B Block in Davangere, where she continues to live.
“I sought euthanasia for myself and wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers and district collectors over the years. But unfortunately, I did not get it,” she said, with remorse in her voice.
She said euthanasia laws exist, but there are no clear guidelines on implementation.
“My fight is also for clear guidelines,” she asserted.
Praising Karibasamma, Dr Gangadharaswamy G.M. said, “Retired teacher Karibasamma has donated all the money she had to the welfare of soldiers serving the country. We will transfer it to the soldiers’ fund.”
Acknowledging that he had received her letters seeking euthanasia, the deputy commissioner said, “That is why I visited the old-age home and explained to her the laws relating to euthanasia and informed the government about the matter. She understood. Her action speaks volumes about the kind of person she is. She is an inspiration to all of us.”
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