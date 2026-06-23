ETV Bharat / offbeat

Living With Cancer, 86-Year-Old Euthanasia Activist Karibasamma Donates Rs 10 Lakh To Bharat Ke Veer Fund

Davangere: Battling cancer and multiple age-related ailments while continuing her decades-long campaign for clear euthanasia guidelines, 86-year-old retired teacher K.B. Karibasamma has donated Rs 10 lakh to the Bharat Ke Veer fund, fulfilling a promise she made to herself nearly 50 years ago.

Karibasamma had long resolved to contribute to the welfare of soldiers guarding the nation’s borders, a pledge she recently fulfilled.

Cancer-Stricken Euthanasia Activist Karibasamma Donates Rs 10 Lakh To Bharat Ke Veer Fund (ETV Bharat)

She handed over a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to Davangere Deputy Commissioner Dr Gangadharaswamy G.M. on Monday for transfer to the soldiers’ welfare fund.

“I am happy to have fulfilled my promise to do something for the country,” Karibasamma said.

Speaking about the sacrifices made by soldiers serving in difficult terrains while leaving behind their wives, children and parents, she recalled her decades-old desire to contribute to the nation.

“So I decided to donate the money I got by selling my house. I received Rs 6 lakh, which has now grown to Rs 10 lakh. I also added some money from my pension. I felt it was good enough for me to contribute to the soldiers’ fund,” said Karibasamma, who has been pursuing a campaign for euthanasia guidelines.