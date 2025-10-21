ETV Bharat / offbeat

Lighting Up Lives: Far From Family How Berhampur’s Elderly Found Joy This Diwali

Her husband, once a businessman, passed away years ago. Of her three children, two daughters and a son - one daughter died in Surat under tragic circumstances. Her son and daughter-in-law, now living in Lanjia, refused to keep her with them. Left alone, Padmabati knocked the doors of the old-age home, where she has lived for over two years now.

For the past few years, 85-year-old Padmabati Sahu has been living in the Om Old Age Home, Berhampur, far from her family and the warmth of her old home in Ganjam’s Dharakote area. “Earlier, our house used to light up with diyas and we had a lot of celebrations. Today, only memories keep me occupied,” she says.

Berhampur: Once upon a time, during Diwali, her house was where her heart was. Lamps would glow in every corner, laughter echo through rooms, and the family - son, daughter, husband, and friends gather around to celebrate.

This Diwali, however, the silence of the old age home was broken. Laughter spread and smiles changed the usually dim atmosphere of the home when a group of youth from Berhampur, including the Sabuja Bahini (Green Brigade), visited the ashram to celebrate the festival of lights with its 24 inmates.

The initiative, aptly named ‘Asa Futaiba Hasa’ (Come lets make them smile), aimed to spread joy among elders who spend their golden years away from their families. For one day, the ashram echoed with songs, bhajans, and cheerful conversations, much to the happiness of the inmates, who usually spend the day longing for their near and dear ones.

Among the residents was 55-year-old T. Anupama Chowdhury from Rambha, who has lived in the ashram for the past eight years. After losing both her parents, her own members of the family did not want to take her responsibility. “God was my only family. But today, these young people made me feel like I have a family again,” she said, her eyes glistening as lamps flickered.

Another resident, P. Raju has been at the old age home for over two years. Once surrounded by an extended family of grandparents, uncles, and aunts, today he has been left to fend for himself. “I came here because there was no one left to take care of me. But when these children come and laugh with us, it feels like home again,” he said sporting a smile.

Sibaram Panigrahi, president of Berhampur Sabuja Bahini, which organised the event, said such programmes are held throughout the year to support and uplift the people who are lonely even at old age. “Our aim is not just to light lamps, but to light up their lives,” he said.

Ashram caretaker A Minati Rao added that the 24 residents, many of whom live with deep sorrow after being separated from their families, seemed too happy during and after the celebration. “For them, this Diwali was special - not only for the sweets or the lights, but because they had someone to share the joy of lights with, someone to create memories with them,” she explained.

Sunita Nayak, a teacher who also joined the celebration said it right when she detailed a Diwali free of pollution. “What could be more of a pollution free Diwali than this? At a time when many were bursting crackers, we chose to light up the lives of the elderly who have been forgotten by their families. Their smiles were the brightest diyas this Diwali,” she says with a sense of contentment.