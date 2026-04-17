ETV Bharat / offbeat

Free Lossless Audio Codec: A Life In Music For A Retired Engineer In Jabalpur

Jabalpur: Life has been a musical journey for this retired engineer in Jabalpur. His passion for music has made Ramesh Kumar Agarwal possess an unimaginable wealth of Indian music.

He has a collection of 58,000 songs that are not just available on digital platforms but also stand preserved in every format they were released in. These songs can be found in cassettes, records, and CDs as well. This 89-year-old resident has turned his home in Shastri Bridge locality into a museum of music.

He told ETV Bharat, "I began developing an appreciation of music while growing up, and began making a list of songs I liked. At the time, I had no work and no money. I was unable to buy a record player or records.”

He said that in time, after he landed a job with the Rural Engineering Department in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, he began pouring his salary into his passion. He added that despite gadgets being expensive, he kept buying record players, spool tape recorders and cassette players as the technology for playing and recording music kept evolving. He even had a gadget imported from Switzerland.

Since his wife passed away a few years ago, Ramesh lives alone at his home with music as his sole support. He has transformed his home into a museum of music. The drawing room is filled with various gadgets, including record players. He owns over 2,000 cassettes in his bedroom in a specially made cupboard. There is another cupboard for storing CDs, and a spool tape recorder from the days of yore.

Ramesh said, “I have catalogued which songs are stored where in my house. Every cassette, CD and record has a number on it that's saved on my computer. I can listen to any song, whenever I want to.”