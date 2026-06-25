ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Rags To Riches And Back, Life Comes Full Circle For Tribal Youtuber From Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Life has come full circle for 30-year-old tribal Isak Munda of Sambalpur district. In a span of five years, he has transitioned from being a daily wager to a successful YouTuber, and is now toying with the idea of returning to work as a labourer once again. His story carries lessons for those aspiring to take to social media as a profession.

It was during the Covid-19 pandemic when there were no jobs that an anxious Isak saw an advertisement while his children were watching cartoons on his phone, which said one could make money by uploading videos on YouTube.

The labourer from Babupali village of Jujumura block in Sambalpur district got an idea that transformed him into a well known YouTuber. He started capturing his own life on camera and posting the videos on his channel ‘Isak Munda Eating’. Subscribers grew and money started pouring in. People liked his unique and simple style of presentation.

Soon, his channel was monetised and Isak started earning lakhs of rupees per month. His lifestyle changed and he bought modern amenities like a concrete house, a car, refrigerator and cooler. He even drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But he soon realised that in the glamorous world of social media, success disappears just as quickly as it arrives. Suddenly, everything changed. The views on his videos dropped and income stopped. By the time Isak could analyse why and how this had happened, he had already lost everything.

Once again, Isak’s life stands at the crossroads of struggle. He disclosed on his channel, “I belonged to a very poor class. I was working as a daily wager. I had never seen such a large amount of money in my life. Therefore, I didn't know how to save money or how to use it properly, or how to manage a family with it. So, mistakes happened, because of which I lost everything. I will not repeat this mistake in future."

Recalling the past, he said, "I started my YouTube channel in 2021. By the end of the year, money started flowing in. In 2021-22, the videos went viral and became famous as a YouTuber. Even PM Modi praised my YouTube channel in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. When the money came, I built a house and bought household items like a fridge and a cooler. Later, I also provided financial assistance to many poor people. Eventually, my financial situation deteriorated."