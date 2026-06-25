From Rags To Riches And Back, Life Comes Full Circle For Tribal Youtuber From Sambalpur
Isak Munda learnt the hard way that in the glamorous world of social media, success disappears just as quickly as it arrives.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Sambalpur: Life has come full circle for 30-year-old tribal Isak Munda of Sambalpur district. In a span of five years, he has transitioned from being a daily wager to a successful YouTuber, and is now toying with the idea of returning to work as a labourer once again. His story carries lessons for those aspiring to take to social media as a profession.
It was during the Covid-19 pandemic when there were no jobs that an anxious Isak saw an advertisement while his children were watching cartoons on his phone, which said one could make money by uploading videos on YouTube.
The labourer from Babupali village of Jujumura block in Sambalpur district got an idea that transformed him into a well known YouTuber. He started capturing his own life on camera and posting the videos on his channel ‘Isak Munda Eating’. Subscribers grew and money started pouring in. People liked his unique and simple style of presentation.
Soon, his channel was monetised and Isak started earning lakhs of rupees per month. His lifestyle changed and he bought modern amenities like a concrete house, a car, refrigerator and cooler. He even drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
But he soon realised that in the glamorous world of social media, success disappears just as quickly as it arrives. Suddenly, everything changed. The views on his videos dropped and income stopped. By the time Isak could analyse why and how this had happened, he had already lost everything.
Once again, Isak’s life stands at the crossroads of struggle. He disclosed on his channel, “I belonged to a very poor class. I was working as a daily wager. I had never seen such a large amount of money in my life. Therefore, I didn't know how to save money or how to use it properly, or how to manage a family with it. So, mistakes happened, because of which I lost everything. I will not repeat this mistake in future."
Recalling the past, he said, "I started my YouTube channel in 2021. By the end of the year, money started flowing in. In 2021-22, the videos went viral and became famous as a YouTuber. Even PM Modi praised my YouTube channel in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. When the money came, I built a house and bought household items like a fridge and a cooler. Later, I also provided financial assistance to many poor people. Eventually, my financial situation deteriorated."
He recollected that when money was flowing in large amounts, he stopped making videos regularly. “Instead of making videos every day, I started making them once a week, which was a huge mistake. Because of this, my channel did not remain active. The views, which used to reach 1.5 lakh in 24 hours, dropped to 80,000. I could not figure out why they were falling. By end-2023, my incoming dropped drastically," he said, adding that by then, with some of the savings, he had purchased an old car, a bike and a commercial goods vehicle on installment.
He hired a driver for the commercial vehicle and started a business. However, because he focused too much on that business, he could not create videos. On top of that, the commercial vehicle business ran into heavy losses, forcing him to sell it at a loss of lakhs of rupees.
He gradually sold off everything he had accumulated. He said, “The old car I bought for Rs 2 lakh broke down, so I had to sell it. I suffered a massive loss. In such a stressful situation, I couldn't focus on making videos. During this period, my channel's views plummeted from 80,000 to 40,000 within 24 hours. By end-2023, an income of lakhs of rupees had dropped to just Rs 30,000."
The simple tribal man was unaware that for a YouTube channel, one needs to fill out a form once every three years, providing bank account and personal details. Without an email ID, he couldn't resolve the issue, and money from YouTube stopped completely. He managed to repay his loan by selling off his possessions, but that brought him back to where he was before YouTube.
Isak said he has decided to go back to doing manual labour with his wife. But this time, he will upload videos of this work. “Right now, being submerged in debt, I am unable to even pay the electricity bill. I had requested assistance from my subscribers via a QR code. Some people have helped me out. I express my deep gratitude to them," he said.
Commenting on his journey, from rags-to-riches and back to rags, Sambalpur-based economic expert Uma Charan Pati said, "The role of money for a person is secondary. The primary aspect is financial management skills, which is crucial for everyone to possess. Money can come to anyone. However, not everyone has the skill to manage money properly. When money arrives, one must have the ability to use it well. They must decide what to prioritise looking at their current situation and the future."
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