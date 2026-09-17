'Legend's Love For Country And Mother': Exhibition Showcases Netaji's Yearning For Puja Back Home While In Prison
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose wrote a letter to his mother from Mandalay Jail which captured a different side of his dynamic personality, reports Pulak Jash.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Bardhaman: It was the season of autumn. White clouds drifted across the Bengal sky, 'Kash' flowers bloomed in the fields, and preparations for the Puja were underway in household courtyards.
Yet, thousands of miles away, a young Bengali man sat behind the bars of Mandalay Jail. The year was 1925. Subhas Chandra Bose, having dedicated himself to the cause of independence, was surrounded by captivity and uncertainty. But whenever Durga Puja arrived, it was as if Bengal itself transcended those prison walls to reach him.
Subhas wished to celebrate Durga Puja inside the prison. Initially, the British authorities refused permission. Subhas questioned if prisoners were permitted to celebrate Christmas, why could Bengalis could not celebrate Durga Puja. When his demand was not met, he even began a hunger strike in protest. Eventually, permission for the Puja within the prison was granted, and the celebrations commenced with the Bengali prisoners.
Nearly a century later, the memory of that event has been revived through a 'First Cover' issued by an organization in Bardhaman town. Yet, the most poignant document of the history is not a commemorative item, but a letter Subhas Chandra Bose wrote to his mother on 'Maha-Ashtami'.
An exhibition centered around the letter was held for three days (September 11 to 13) n the Mithapukur area of Bardhaman, drawing remarkable public enthusiasm.
Different side of Subhas revealed in the 'Maha-Ashtami' letter
Although the Puja was celebrated in the prison, the festivities at his home remained out of reach. The sense of distance is captured in the 'Maha-Ashtami' letter. In the letter to his mother, Subhas recalled the family Puja and offered his salutations; from distant Mandalay, his mind wandered back to his home in Bengal.
There was also a profound melancholy. By the time the letter reached his mother, the Puja would likely be over. In other words, the very moment of the festival—for which he had waited so long—would remain beyond his grasp. Once the Puja ended, the familiar routine of prison life would return- the bars, the captivity, the wait. There was no certainty as to how long this life would last; the emotion within the letter seems to reflect precisely that sentiment.
A mother's son
In the annals of history, Subhas Chandra Bose is known as a resolute freedom fighter. His name is inextricably linked with the anti-British movement, the Azad Hind Fauj, and an uncompromising struggle for independence. Yet, the letter lacks the sternness usually associated with that public persona; here, he is simply a son writing to his mother.
Reminiscing about home from a prison in a distant land during the Puja days, offering obeisance to his mother, and feeling disheartened at the thought that the festivities might end before the letter reached her—all these elements reveal a different, intimate side of Netaji’s personal life. It also demonstrates that while political imprisonment could confine his body, it could not sever his emotional bond with Bengal.
Capturing a moment in a 'First Cover'
A 'First Cover' has been created to commemorate Netaji’s imprisonment and that specific chapter of the Durga Puja celebration in Mandalay. Through this commemorative item, an attempt was made to bring that era back into the spotlight.
Rabi Sebak, the exhibition organizer, noted that alongside documents related to Netaji’s imprisonment, the Durga Puja, and the freedom movement, the collection also features items associated with Rabindranath Tagore. "We are preserving history through vintage stamps, postcards, envelopes, letters, and various memorabilia," he said.
As Sebak puts it, these are not merely collectible antiques but the history and culture of a bygone era are woven into every document. One of the organization's primary objectives is to share the history with the new generation.
From argument for Christmas to Prison Puja
Stamp and coin collector Mrinaljit Goswami also recalled the incident. He recounted how, while imprisoned in Mandalay Jail in 1925, Subhas Chandra Bose sought permission to organize Durga Puja within the prison walls. Initially, the British government refused. Bose then raised a pertinent question- if prisoners were permitted to celebrate Christmas, why should Durga Puja be denied?
When his demand was not met, Subhas began a hunger strike. Eventually, permission was granted, and the Durga Puja was organized with the participation of Bengali prisoners. According to Goswami, the letter written to his mother on 'Maha-Ashtami' highlights the emotional depth of this historical episode.
Memories of the family Puja, the act of paying respects to his mother, and the anxiety that the festival might conclude before the letter arrived—all these capture the heart of a son held in captivity. That wait has not faded even after a century.
Mandalay, 1925, is now history from a distant past. Those days in prison, that captivity, and the Puja—all belong to a bygone era. Yet, history sometimes endures not in grand speeches or political documents, but in a few personal lines. Netaji’s letter to his mother, written on 'Maha-Ashtami', is one such instance. On one side stood Subhas Chandra Bose, battling British rule; on the other, a son yearning for his mother. And between them—the bars of Mandalay Jail.
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