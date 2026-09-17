ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Legend's Love For Country And Mother': Exhibition Showcases Netaji's Yearning For Puja Back Home While In Prison

Bardhaman: It was the season of autumn. White clouds drifted across the Bengal sky, 'Kash' flowers bloomed in the fields, and preparations for the Puja were underway in household courtyards.

Yet, thousands of miles away, a young Bengali man sat behind the bars of Mandalay Jail. The year was 1925. Subhas Chandra Bose, having dedicated himself to the cause of independence, was surrounded by captivity and uncertainty. But whenever Durga Puja arrived, it was as if Bengal itself transcended those prison walls to reach him.

Subhas wished to celebrate Durga Puja inside the prison. Initially, the British authorities refused permission. Subhas questioned if prisoners were permitted to celebrate Christmas, why could Bengalis could not celebrate Durga Puja. When his demand was not met, he even began a hunger strike in protest. Eventually, permission for the Puja within the prison was granted, and the celebrations commenced with the Bengali prisoners.

Nearly a century later, the memory of that event has been revived through a 'First Cover' issued by an organization in Bardhaman town. Yet, the most poignant document of the history is not a commemorative item, but a letter Subhas Chandra Bose wrote to his mother on 'Maha-Ashtami'.

An exhibition centered around the letter was held for three days (September 11 to 13) n the Mithapukur area of ​​Bardhaman, drawing remarkable public enthusiasm.

Different side of Subhas revealed in the 'Maha-Ashtami' letter

Although the Puja was celebrated in the prison, the festivities at his home remained out of reach. The sense of distance is captured in the 'Maha-Ashtami' letter. In the letter to his mother, Subhas recalled the family Puja and offered his salutations; from distant Mandalay, his mind wandered back to his home in Bengal.

There was also a profound melancholy. By the time the letter reached his mother, the Puja would likely be over. In other words, the very moment of the festival—for which he had waited so long—would remain beyond his grasp. Once the Puja ended, the familiar routine of prison life would return- the bars, the captivity, the wait. There was no certainty as to how long this life would last; the emotion within the letter seems to reflect precisely that sentiment.

The first cover showcased at the exhibition (ETV Bharat)

A mother's son