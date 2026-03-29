Legacy In Motion: How An Alwar-Based Family Is Taking 3D Artistry To New Heights
An Artisan Family’s Finest Work Turning Scrap Wood Into 3D Masterpieces
Published : March 29, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Alwar: Even in this era of rapidly changing technology, a family based in Rajasthan's Alwar today is carving out a distinct identity across various states of the country, solely on the strength of the handcrafted artworks they create. The artistic legacy cherished by the father is now being taken to new heights by his daughter.
No machinery whatsoever is utilised in the creation of these artworks; the family produces these beautiful pieces entirely through the artistry of their own hands, creations that are garnering immense appreciation from the public. The price of these artworks ranges from ₹350 to figures reaching into the thousands. The endeavour is providing women with both employment opportunities and a sense of empowerment.
The artwork relates to transforming any two-dimensional (2D) artwork into a three-dimensional (3D) form, which is called Emboss Painting. These pieces are proving to be highly popular among people as decorative items for various settings, including homes, offices, and other spaces. The pricing for these artworks begins at ₹350 and extends into the thousands. The ultimate objective behind this endeavour is to use the medium of art to foster a deeper connection between people and their cultural heritage. Artworks depicting Radha and Krishna, Warli art (paintings portraying rural life), scenes from the Ramayana, and Buddha—among various other forms—are garnering immense popularity among the public.
Jyoti, who is now preserving her father's artistic legacy, shared that her father harboured a passion for art from a very young age—a passion that gradually evolved into a full-time profession. In 2002, he formally associated himself with the District Industries Centre; subsequently, he began dedicating his entire time and energy to this craft.
Jyoti explained that the artworks created by her family and team are not limited to Alwar; they are shipped to numerous states across the country. Many people also place custom orders for artworks tailored to their specific preferences. The women on her team have now become highly skilled in this craft and are capable of effortlessly creating any type of artwork.
Jyoti noted that people are showing a keen appreciation for her art. From a distance, these artworks—crafted entirely from discarded wood—immediately captivate the attention of onlookers. The time required to complete a specific piece depends entirely on the complexity of its design. While some artworks can be finished in as little as two hours, others may take up to twenty days to complete. Generally, the more time invested in creating a piece, the more exquisite and captivating the final result turns out to be.
Jyoti said that she has participated in hundreds of exhibitions to date. Furthermore, she has travelled to several states to showcase her work at exhibitions organised by the government. People from regions such as Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Amritsar have highly praised her work. She remarked that such appreciation serves as a powerful source of inspiration, encouraging her to continue moving forward. Muskan Sharma, a visitor at the exhibition, shared that the moment she arrived, her eyes were drawn to a sculpture of Buddha—and she simply could not resist admiring it. Each painting in this art form evokes a unique feeling.
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