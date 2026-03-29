ETV Bharat / offbeat

Legacy In Motion: How An Alwar-Based Family Is Taking 3D Artistry To New Heights

Jyoti Is Taking Her Father's 3D Artistry To New Heights ( ETV Bharat )

Alwar: Even in this era of rapidly changing technology, a family based in Rajasthan's Alwar today is carving out a distinct identity across various states of the country, solely on the strength of the handcrafted artworks they create. The artistic legacy cherished by the father is now being taken to new heights by his daughter. No machinery whatsoever is utilised in the creation of these artworks; the family produces these beautiful pieces entirely through the artistry of their own hands, creations that are garnering immense appreciation from the public. The price of these artworks ranges from ₹350 to figures reaching into the thousands. The endeavour is providing women with both employment opportunities and a sense of empowerment. An Artisan Family’s Finest Work Turning Scrap Wood Into 3D Masterpieces (ETV Bharat) The artwork relates to transforming any two-dimensional (2D) artwork into a three-dimensional (3D) form, which is called Emboss Painting. These pieces are proving to be highly popular among people as decorative items for various settings, including homes, offices, and other spaces. The pricing for these artworks begins at ₹350 and extends into the thousands. The ultimate objective behind this endeavour is to use the medium of art to foster a deeper connection between people and their cultural heritage. Artworks depicting Radha and Krishna, Warli art (paintings portraying rural life), scenes from the Ramayana, and Buddha—among various other forms—are garnering immense popularity among the public.