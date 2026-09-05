ETV Bharat / offbeat

Lawyer By Profession, Guru By Passion: For 36 Years, Kendrapara's 'Naru Sir' Has Shaped Over 150 Careers

Kendrapara: He has never taught from textbooks or written lessons on a blackboard. Yet, for hundreds of young people in and around Kendrapara, Narayan Chandra Barik is every bit a teacher, and much more. For the past 36 years, the 65-year-old lawyer, affectionately known as “Naru Sir”, has trained children and young adults in volleyball and physical fitness without charging them a single rupee. His efforts have helped more than 150 trainees get into jobs in the armed forces, police, paramilitary forces and schools.

On Teachers’ Day, his students do not merely describe him as their coach or guru. To them, he is much more.

A resident of Kurujanga panchayat under Derabish block of Kendrapara district, Barik is a practising lawyer at the Kendrapara district court. While his profession has earned him respect in legal circles, it is his lifelong commitment to sport and young players that has made him a familiar figure across Kendrapara and parts of Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack districts.

Barik spending time coaching volleyball trainees (ETV Bharat)

Since 1990, he has trained students from Derabish, Kendrapara, Nikirai, Indupur, Chatara Chakada and neighbouring areas of Jajpur district. The training is offered at Neelamani Sports Academy, which operates on his land at Kurujanga.

Barik has developed two playgrounds where boys and girls train together. He also pays for volleyballs, nets, jerseys, shoes and other equipment from his own pocket.

Sushree Sangita Jena, 29, trained under Barik and is now a physical education teacher at the local Balunkeswar High School. She continues to visit the academy. “Whenever we need sporting equipment, Sir provides it. He does not take any money from the students. Instead, he buys jerseys, trousers, shoes, volleyballs and nets for us with his own money,” Sangita said.

She said Barik treated his trainees as his own children. “We may have grown up, but when he is around we feel like children. More than 150, perhaps even 200, trainees from this ground have found jobs. Many are in the Army, police and other defence services, while some have become teachers,” she said.

Lawyer By Profession, Guru By Passion: For 36 Years, Kendrapara's 'Naru Sir' Has Shaped Over 150 Careers (ETV Bharat)

Former trainees make it a point to return to the academy whenever they come home on leave. They spend time with the current batch and help Barik train the younger players.

“This is the ground from which their journeys began. They enjoy returning here, meeting the students and sharing what they have learnt. On Teachers’ Day, whatever we say about Sir will not be enough. In one word, he is like our father,” Sangita said.

At least 20 to 25 students attend his practice sessions regularly, while the academy has around 60 to 70 trainees on its rolls. Children from Class VIII to undergraduate level train there.

Practice begins early. The students arrive between 6 am and 6.30 am and train until around 9 am before leaving for school or college. They return for another session between 4 pm and 6 pm. The coaching covers physical fitness, stretching, warm-up exercises, rotation, passing, underhand techniques, attacking and match practice.