Lawyer By Profession, Guru By Passion: For 36 Years, Kendrapara's 'Naru Sir' Has Shaped Over 150 Careers
Lawyer Narayan Chandra Barik has trained rural youths in volleyball and physical fitness free of cost, helping over 150 get employment, reports Radhakanta Mohanty.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Kendrapara: He has never taught from textbooks or written lessons on a blackboard. Yet, for hundreds of young people in and around Kendrapara, Narayan Chandra Barik is every bit a teacher, and much more. For the past 36 years, the 65-year-old lawyer, affectionately known as “Naru Sir”, has trained children and young adults in volleyball and physical fitness without charging them a single rupee. His efforts have helped more than 150 trainees get into jobs in the armed forces, police, paramilitary forces and schools.
On Teachers’ Day, his students do not merely describe him as their coach or guru. To them, he is much more.
A resident of Kurujanga panchayat under Derabish block of Kendrapara district, Barik is a practising lawyer at the Kendrapara district court. While his profession has earned him respect in legal circles, it is his lifelong commitment to sport and young players that has made him a familiar figure across Kendrapara and parts of Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack districts.
Since 1990, he has trained students from Derabish, Kendrapara, Nikirai, Indupur, Chatara Chakada and neighbouring areas of Jajpur district. The training is offered at Neelamani Sports Academy, which operates on his land at Kurujanga.
Barik has developed two playgrounds where boys and girls train together. He also pays for volleyballs, nets, jerseys, shoes and other equipment from his own pocket.
Sushree Sangita Jena, 29, trained under Barik and is now a physical education teacher at the local Balunkeswar High School. She continues to visit the academy. “Whenever we need sporting equipment, Sir provides it. He does not take any money from the students. Instead, he buys jerseys, trousers, shoes, volleyballs and nets for us with his own money,” Sangita said.
She said Barik treated his trainees as his own children. “We may have grown up, but when he is around we feel like children. More than 150, perhaps even 200, trainees from this ground have found jobs. Many are in the Army, police and other defence services, while some have become teachers,” she said.
Former trainees make it a point to return to the academy whenever they come home on leave. They spend time with the current batch and help Barik train the younger players.
“This is the ground from which their journeys began. They enjoy returning here, meeting the students and sharing what they have learnt. On Teachers’ Day, whatever we say about Sir will not be enough. In one word, he is like our father,” Sangita said.
At least 20 to 25 students attend his practice sessions regularly, while the academy has around 60 to 70 trainees on its rolls. Children from Class VIII to undergraduate level train there.
Practice begins early. The students arrive between 6 am and 6.30 am and train until around 9 am before leaving for school or college. They return for another session between 4 pm and 6 pm. The coaching covers physical fitness, stretching, warm-up exercises, rotation, passing, underhand techniques, attacking and match practice.
Smrutirekha Pani, a college student from Raghudeipur, represented Odisha at a national-level council volleyball tournament in Madhya Pradesh. She plays as a counter-attacker.
“We practise in the morning before college and return to the ground after classes. But sir has always laid importance on education. So we make it a point to study well at night. Education and sport are complementary,” she said.
Smrutirekha said former students who had built careers through training at the academy regularly encouraged the younger players. “They tell us that they began on this ground and reached where they are today because of Sir’s guidance. They ask us to learn sincerely from him so that we, too, can achieve our goals,” she said.
The academy’s players have participated in Under-14, Under-17, youth, senior, Plus II Council and School Games Federation of India competitions. Several have represented Odisha at national tournaments.
Barik was a volleyball player during his youth and participated in rural tournaments as well as university-level competitions. His life took a decisive turn under the guidance of his coach, Bijay Samal, a bank officer posted in Kendrapara who hailed from Banki. It was Samal who encouraged Barik to establish the sporting institution.
“When I grew older and could no longer continue playing, my guru told me that I must remain associated with the game. He said that if the body did not permit me to play, I could become a referee or coach,” Barik recalled.
Following this advice, Barik qualified as a referee and went on to officiate at state and national levels. He then began coaching young players in 1990.
“I have reached this stage in life because of my guru. It was his guidance that showed me the way. And I would like to give it back to my students,” he said.
Among his former trainees are physical education teachers, police constables, assistant sub-inspectors and sub-inspectors. Others serve in the Army, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, Assam Rifles, district police and armed police battalions. On one occasion, 35 of his trainees were reportedly selected together as part-time physical education instructors in schools.
After morning practice ends, Barik returns home, gets ready and leaves for court. He comes back around 4 pm and spends another two hours with his trainees. Much of what he earns from his legal practice goes towards the academy and its students.
“Our institution is completely free. We have never charged any student, nor do we expect anything from them after they get jobs. Even if they offer us money, we do not accept it,” Barik said.
His wife, who recently retired as a teacher, has supported his work over the years. His son, who also played volleyball, is now a high school teacher.
Barik believes he has enough to lead a comfortable life and does not mind spending his earnings on the children. “Whatever I earn at the court, I spend on them. By the grace of Lord Jagannath, the academy has continued all these years without seeking help,” he said.
He asks for no fee and expects no material reward. His 'gurudakshina' comes in another form. “When I meet one of my students on the road, or when they come home during their holidays and bow before me, my chest swells with pride. That is when I receive my gurudakshina,” Barik said.
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