Lavanya Festival Renews Love For Berhampuri Patta, Connects Odisha's Handloom Heritage With Youth

The focus was not glamour alone, but making the GenNext realise how traditional handwoven textiles can coexist with modern education, design innovation and even the emerging AI-driven creative economy. Organisers said students will be encouraged to create new designs in the coming days, blending heritage aesthetics with contemporary utility and global appeal.

A first-of-its-kind initiative in the city, Lavanya saw engineering, management and technology students participating enthusiastically to learn about the relevance of traditional textiles in a rapidly modernising world. A fashion show was also organised where students showcased not only Berhampuri sarees but Odisha's handloom woven in various parts of the state in bright hues, intricate craftsmanship and classic drapes.

Organised at the Roland Institute of Technology (RIT), Golanthara, in collaboration with the city-based AMESABU (meaning all of us), a cultural outfit, Lavanya brought together students from leading technical and management institutes, artisans, cultural researchers and fashion enthusiasts under one roof and sensitised them.

With weaving machines falling silent due to the reducing demand and the disconnect of the present generation with the years-old legacy of the state and city in particular, ‘Lavanya’, a traditional Indian clothing exhibition festival was organised for the first time in the city. The event aimed to promote Berhampuri patta, not merely as an attire but a cultural identity that has its roots in history and speaks of the high class of artistry that once defined community livelihood.

Berhampur: The brilliance of Berhampuri Patta lies not only in its rhythmic handwoven patterns, but also in its eye-catching bold borders, luminous silk textures, and colours reminiscent of a centuries-old heritage. Each motif speaks of Odisha’s weaving legacy, tied thread by thread on the looms that defined Berhampur as the City of Silk.

Winning participants of the fashion show were presented Berhampuri Patta sarees as awards, reinforcing the message that heritage itself is the highest honour. Selected students will also represent Berhampur in future exhibitions and cultural platforms across the country, the organisers stated.

Cultural researcher and CEO of AMESABU, Hrushikesh Panigrahi, spoke about the historical significance of Berhampuri Patta, calling it one of Odisha’s most under-recognised textiles. “Many ancient textiles in Odisha trace their origin to global trade routes centuries ago. Berhampuri Patta is also believed to have been woven in Rangoon. It is also used as a sacred garment wrapped on the forehead of Lord Jagannath,” he said.

Panigrahi also cited celebrities and Doordarshan news anchors wearing Berhampuri Patta 20-30 years ago. "They were a delight to watch," he added.

Despite its legacy, the craft is left to struggle. While more than 500 looms are still operational, economic challenges and lack of market expansion have hindered growth. Lavanya, organisers said, is an attempt to make Berhampuri Patta along with other handlooms of the state visible again, locally, nationally and globally.

J. Jayalakshmi, Chairman of Roland Institute of Technology, said it was a matter of pride for them to host Lavanya. “The decline of Berhampuri Patta is a concern. Educational institutions have a responsibility to reconnect students with local heritage. Revival is possible and fast only when the younger generation takes ownership,” she said.

Organisers opined that while similar silk fabrics are being produced across India, Berhampuri Patta has not yet received the price or recognition it deserves. It should be promoted as per the “vocal for local” ethos, and it is time every Odia should take pride in Odisha's rich legacy.

For students, Lavanya opened their eyes to a unique cultural experience and new creative possibilities. Laxmi Behera, an MBA student from NIST University, said the event was quite a refreshing departure from routine academic life. “We usually work on laptops and presentations. Lavanya gave us a platform to think differently on a new vertical. We got the chance to present business ideas through fashion and heritage. We all work in the AI era and thus we should be able to use technology to promote Berhampuri Patta in global markets,” he said.

Event planner Sudipta Panigrahi said Lavanya was the beginning of a never-ending saga. “This is the first major show in the state which was solely dedicated to Berhampuri Patta. We thought this event can build emotional connection, appreciation and demand, especially among young consumers and future decision-makers. And it did,” he said.