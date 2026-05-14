ETV Bharat / offbeat

One Of The Last Surviving Mukh Craftsman Keeps Art Alive In Kashmir

Last Surviving Mukh Maker Of Kashmir ( Special Arrangement )

Srinagar: Abdul Majeed Zargar, 75, one of the last surviving craftsmen making wooden shuttles in Kashmir that help people weave expensive pashmina shawls, has been keeping the skill alive. He has passed down the art to his few craftsmen and remains a chronicler of sorts for the industry which has struggled for survival over the years. Pashmina shawl weaving forms a major part of the handicrafts trade of Kashmir and it is not possible to carry it on without the small wooden shuttles which are locally called 'Mukh'. Abdul Majeed Zargar 75 (Special Arrangement) Carving a small piece of wood into a unique shape is no ordinary job. Zargar has been doing this for the last 45 years in the Hawal area of Srinagar. Weavers from Srinagar and other districts flock to the elderly man and some of his wooden shuttles have reached France.