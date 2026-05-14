One Of The Last Surviving Mukh Craftsman Keeps Art Alive In Kashmir
Abdul Majeed Zargar is one of the last surviving craftsmen making wooden shuttles that help people weave expensive pashmina shawls. Reports Parvezuddin.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Srinagar: Abdul Majeed Zargar, 75, one of the last surviving craftsmen making wooden shuttles in Kashmir that help people weave expensive pashmina shawls, has been keeping the skill alive.
He has passed down the art to his few craftsmen and remains a chronicler of sorts for the industry which has struggled for survival over the years.
Pashmina shawl weaving forms a major part of the handicrafts trade of Kashmir and it is not possible to carry it on without the small wooden shuttles which are locally called 'Mukh'.
Carving a small piece of wood into a unique shape is no ordinary job. Zargar has been doing this for the last 45 years in the Hawal area of Srinagar. Weavers from Srinagar and other districts flock to the elderly man and some of his wooden shuttles have reached France.
Zargar was previously associated with the work of making knives and it was on the advice of a close relative that he started making the shuttles. The journey was not without setbacks and initially he wanted to say goodbye to this work due to lack of buyers. The encouragement of the owner of a large pashmina factory in Srinagar city persuaded him to continue work.
Recalling his early days, Zargar says that the owner of the factory tested the pashmina tool he had made. "The owner pointed out some flaws and told me how to improve it. I tried a new experiment and used brass instead of iron which was very successful and it increased the demand. After that, I never looked back," he said.
The artisan further said that after initial hiccups the orders started coming in bulk and there was a waiting time of weeks. "Decades ago, the price of a pair of these tools was Rs 40 and today it costs Rs 1,800."
Zargar also repairs the tool. He said that many people buy it for decoration in their homes. "This work requires a lot of patience and perseverance. Although I taught this work to two other people besides my son, unfortunately they were not able to take it forward," he added.
He expressed concern about the future of this skill, stating that the youth are not willing to learn it.
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