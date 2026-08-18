Mirror, Mirror On The Wall: Langur Walks Into Garhwa Salon, Admires Self for Two Hours In Jharkhand
A langur entered a Garhwa salon, occupied its chair and examined the mirror for nearly two hours as amused residents recorded the unusual visitor.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 10:28 AM IST
Garhwa: Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder, and this monkey was certainly doing just that - admiring itself. It seemed to appreciate itself not for a minute or two, but for two long hours. It neither had an appointment nor wanted a haircut, and certainly did not think it had to pay. The langur jumped into the salon and perched itself on a chair opposite a mirror. This happened in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district and left the salon owner and a crowd amused.
Most people recorded its activities and shared the videos on social media. Soon afterwards, the reels went viral.
According to eyewitnesses, the unusual visitor entered a salon in the Kandi area on Monday, apparently deciding that it needed to see itself in a large mirror. Startled by the sudden arrival, the shopkeeper quickly stepped outside, allowing the langur to take temporary charge of the premises.
Once inside, the animal settled into the salon chair and looked at its reflection with awe. It raised its neck, sat upright and repeatedly changed position, looking at the mirror from different angles. At times, it moved closer to the glass; moments later, it stepped away, only to return for another long look.
Though its reaction was difficult to gauge, the langur made it evident that it liked its image - its appearance, shape and the hair covering its body. It seemed to touch and brush its body as if appreciating its demeanour.
Meanwhile, residents gathered outside the salon, maintaining their distance while recording the spectacle. The langur, however, seemed largely unconcerned by its growing audience and continued its extended encounter with the animal in the mirror.
The episode lasted for nearly two hours, turning the modest salon into a natural circus. Fortunately, neither the langur nor anyone in the crowd was hurt or scared.
Eventually, without any interference, the visitor climbed down, left the salon and ran away. Perhaps the langur wanted to see itself through the mirror of humans and judge whether it was better than them.
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