ETV Bharat / offbeat

Mirror, Mirror On The Wall: Langur Walks Into Garhwa Salon, Admires Self for Two Hours In Jharkhand

Mirror, Mirror On The Wall: Langur Walks Into Garhwa Salon, Admires Self for Two Hours In Jharkhand ( ETV Bharat )

Garhwa: Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder, and this monkey was certainly doing just that - admiring itself. It seemed to appreciate itself not for a minute or two, but for two long hours. It neither had an appointment nor wanted a haircut, and certainly did not think it had to pay. The langur jumped into the salon and perched itself on a chair opposite a mirror. This happened in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district and left the salon owner and a crowd amused. Most people recorded its activities and shared the videos on social media. Soon afterwards, the reels went viral. Mirror, Mirror On The Wall: Langur Walks Into Garhwa Salon, Admires Self for Two Hours In Jharkhand (ETV Bharat) According to eyewitnesses, the unusual visitor entered a salon in the Kandi area on Monday, apparently deciding that it needed to see itself in a large mirror. Startled by the sudden arrival, the shopkeeper quickly stepped outside, allowing the langur to take temporary charge of the premises.