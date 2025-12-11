ETV Bharat / offbeat

Lakhimpur Teacher Redefines Possibilities From Agriculture

His dream was realised in January 2025 with the inauguration of Bonphool, an agricultural tourism park rich with diverse crops, orchards and recreational facilities. Here, visitors can climb treehouses, walk across bamboo bridges, enjoy boating, try adventure sports or simply relax by fishing with a rod.

Pranab is a resident of Rongpuria Jaradhara. Son of Hira Bhajoni, an award-winning farmer, Pranab grew up amid fields and farming, inheriting his father's passion even while pursuing a busy academic career. For nearly a decade, he nurtured a dream to convert agriculture into an experience, something visitors could learn from, enjoy, and connect with.

Lakhimpur: A young teacher from Lakhimpur has redefined the possibilities from agriculture by turning his farmland into a thriving rural tourism destination. Pranab Bhajoni's 10 bigha venture named 'Bonphool' showcases how cultivation and recreation can flourish side by side. The enterprise is a new chapter in Assam's agritourism landscape.

The orchards allow the guests to pluck and taste seasonal fruits like oranges, dragon fruit, jujube, strawberries and more. Adding to its charm is a full-fledged Orchid House that hosts over a hundred varieties of orchids. Vegetable gardens, children's play zones, hanging bridges and serene open landscapes make Bonphool a refreshing getaway for families, students and nature lovers.

Bonphool has grown into a popular attraction drawing visitors not only from Lakhimpur but from across Assam. On average, around 100 people visit daily seeking the tranquillity of rural life and the joy of experiencing farming first-hand.

The project has led to direct employment of 10 people, while nearly 20 get indirect employment from it. Many others are engaged seasonally here. For Pranab, agritourism is not merely a business but a mission. He believes Bonphool can help rekindle young people's interest in farming at a time when many are turning away from agriculture.

A view of the farm owned by Pranab Bhajoni (ETV Bharat)

"Farming can provide livelihood, security and learning. Through Bonphool, we want to show that agriculture can also be an avenue for recreation and inspiration," Pranab told ETV Bharat.

Looking ahead, Pranab plans to expand Bonphool into a larger, more versatile agritourism hub and eventually transform his Rongpuria Jaradhara village into a model rural tourism destination. His efforts have already earned widespread appreciation for their originality and vision.

With its blend of greenery, innovation and community spirit, Bonphool stands out as Lakhimpur's growing new identity- a blossoming symbol of how a simple idea rooted in the soil can inspire an entire region.