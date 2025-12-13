ETV Bharat / offbeat

Laddoos For Stray Cattle - Gwalior Cow Shelter Steps In To Save Bovines From Cold

Gwalior: As the winter gets more severe by the day, Madhya Pradesh’s biggest cow shelter has stepped in to provide relief to the stray cattle. It is preparing one quintal of special laddoos for the bovines that will keep them warm and healthy.

Adarsh ​​Gaushala, located in Lal Tipra of Gwalior, is known for its innovative ways and is run under the supervision of saints. It is self-reliant, and efforts are consistently on to address the needs of the bovines. The special laddoos that are being prepared daily in the store room of the shelter are meant for the cows roaming the streets to provide them relief from the cold.

Laddoos being prepared for stray cattle (ETV Bharat)

The ingredients of these laddoos make them special. These are made from jaggery, millet, celery and fenugreek seeds that are known to help keep the body warm in the bitter cold conditions. Common people visiting the shelter, along with the local temple administrations and social groups, are procuring these laddoos to feed the stray cattle.

One of the saints, Rishabh Dev Anand of the Krishnayan Gauseva Samiti, who is a patron of the cow shelter, said, "As the cold is increasing, hundreds of cattle are still on the streets. There is no arrangement to address their needs as a large number of them keep wandering about destitute and helpless."