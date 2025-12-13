Laddoos For Stray Cattle - Gwalior Cow Shelter Steps In To Save Bovines From Cold
One quintal laddoos are being prepared daily at Adarsh Gaushala for stray cattle roaming the streets
Published : December 13, 2025 at 5:59 PM IST
Gwalior: As the winter gets more severe by the day, Madhya Pradesh’s biggest cow shelter has stepped in to provide relief to the stray cattle. It is preparing one quintal of special laddoos for the bovines that will keep them warm and healthy.
Adarsh Gaushala, located in Lal Tipra of Gwalior, is known for its innovative ways and is run under the supervision of saints. It is self-reliant, and efforts are consistently on to address the needs of the bovines. The special laddoos that are being prepared daily in the store room of the shelter are meant for the cows roaming the streets to provide them relief from the cold.
The ingredients of these laddoos make them special. These are made from jaggery, millet, celery and fenugreek seeds that are known to help keep the body warm in the bitter cold conditions. Common people visiting the shelter, along with the local temple administrations and social groups, are procuring these laddoos to feed the stray cattle.
One of the saints, Rishabh Dev Anand of the Krishnayan Gauseva Samiti, who is a patron of the cow shelter, said, "As the cold is increasing, hundreds of cattle are still on the streets. There is no arrangement to address their needs as a large number of them keep wandering about destitute and helpless."
He said that the cows don't need anything special. They are satisfied if they get food, water, jaggery and carom seeds. The effort has been made by the cow shelter, keeping these needs of the bovines in mind.
"Every day, laddoos are prepared in the cow shelter by mixing jaggery, millet, carom seeds and fenugreek. These laddus are distributed by about half a dozen groups of cow protectors in the city. Some of them feed these laddoos to the destitute cows themselves, while others distribute them to devotees visiting temples. They are told to offer these laddoos to cows wherever they find them on the way, along with the prayers," Anand said.
Anand added, "It would be better if the people prepared these laddoos at home and served the cows by feeding them to any destitute cow they saw around them. This is a good initiative for cow service."
He said since people are learning about serving the bovines during their visit to cow shelters and temples, this is another way of making them aware about various ongoing initiatives.
"Every day, approximately one quintal of laddoos are prepared for the cows, while the same amount is also being prepared at the Gwalior Zoo. Many small temples are also engaged in this service, inspired by the initiative of the cow shelter," he added.
