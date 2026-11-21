This Kurukshetra Youth Quit Corporate Job To Set Up A Turmeric Enterprise
Jitendra Singh gave up his job that paid Rs 40,000 during the COVID-19 outbreak to take up organic turmeric farming, reports Manish Turan
Published : November 21, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Kurukshetra: A youngster from Kurukshetra district in Haryana has scripted a success story in agriculture after giving up his corporate job. Jitendra Singh of Mamu Majra village gave up his job, which paid Rs 40,000 per month during the COVID-19 outbreak and turned to organic turmeric cultivation. A journey that began with just two kanals (one-fourth of an acre) and a modest investment of Rs 10,000 now stands at seven acres. He makes seven value-added products from turmeric and exports them to eight countries, clocking an annual turnover of around Rs 15 lakh.
Jitendra has an MBA degree in marketing along with 11 years of work experience. “The COVID-19 experience changed my outlook in 2020 when I realised that the mortality rate in urban areas was much higher than in rural areas. I analysed this situation and found that immunity played a major role in this entire crisis. I also noticed that turmeric was being widely used with hot water, tea and milk in every household to boost immunity," he said.
This growing demand and utility of turmeric's medicinal properties awakened the entrepreneur within him, and he took to turmeric cultivation and its processing.
Not an easy journey
Jitendra added, "Implementing my idea after quitting a well-paying job was a difficult task."
Apart from the opposition within his family and community, there was the perception that traditional farming no longer offered significant returns.
"During the initial two years, I faced financial pressures and social taunts,” he said.
Relying on his marketing acumen and agricultural knowledge, he remained steadfast in pursuing his goal and decided that instead of selling raw produce, he would process it and deliver it directly to consumers.
He also realised that having the right knowledge and technology was essential for success and went on to receive training in scientific turmeric cultivation from Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana. He followed it up by learning the intricacies of turmeric processing, packaging and marketing from other prestigious agricultural institutions across the country.
Thereafter, he began cultivation on two kanals of land with an investment of Rs 10,000 that was used to procure two quintals of turmeric seeds. He first planted the 'PB-2' variety of turmeric in his field.
Organic farming and value-added products
Jitendra practices 100% organic farming and does not use any chemical fertilisers or pesticides. To improve crop quality and yield, he sprays milk on his turmeric crop. He believes that if the nutrients in milk can be so beneficial to the human body, they will certainly contribute to the nutrition and growth of crops as well. His formula has proven to be extremely effective. Currently, he is achieving an excellent yield ranging from 60 quintals to 150 quintals per acre.
Additionally, he carries out trials of new turmeric varieties developed by agricultural institutions every year. Presently, he cultivates seven different improved turmeric varieties that are high on natural oil content and have a pleasant aroma and require less quantity to be used in cooking as compared to conventional commercial turmeric. This provides his customers with both purity and financial savings.
Jitendra went on to establish a modern processing unit in his village to add value to his crop, making turmeric powder, pickle, laddu, candy, 'Pancham Haldi', milk mixed turmeric, seeds and other medicinal products.
The purity and quality of his products can be gauged from the fact that any customer who tastes his turmeric once buys his products again. On the business front, Jitendra utilised his MBA degree and marketing experience to export his products to several states in India as well as various countries including Australia, Canada, the United States, Spain, Kuwait and New Zealand.
Generating employment for rural women
Jitendra has set an example in strengthening the rural economy. He has employed around 10 people locally at his processing unit, most of whom are rural women who handle everything from turmeric processing to packaging.
"Finding respectable employment within our own village saves the effort of wandering outside for work. This small industry now provides a respectable livelihood for around 10 families," said two of the employees, Rekha and Manju. Jitendra’s initiative has sparked a new wave of self-reliance among rural women.
Jitendra believes that Indian youth have no shortage of talent and potential. "If our youth use their energy, hard work and modern technology in agriculture and agri-business within their own country, they can earn much more than those living abroad," he said.
According to him, the only need is to break away from the traditional patterns, innovate, process products and work patiently.
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