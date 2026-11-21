ETV Bharat / offbeat

This Kurukshetra Youth Quit Corporate Job To Set Up A Turmeric Enterprise

Jitendra Singh in his Turmeric Field ( ETV Bharat )

Kurukshetra: A youngster from Kurukshetra district in Haryana has scripted a success story in agriculture after giving up his corporate job. Jitendra Singh of Mamu Majra village gave up his job, which paid Rs 40,000 per month during the COVID-19 outbreak and turned to organic turmeric cultivation. A journey that began with just two kanals (one-fourth of an acre) and a modest investment of Rs 10,000 now stands at seven acres. He makes seven value-added products from turmeric and exports them to eight countries, clocking an annual turnover of around Rs 15 lakh.

Jitendra has an MBA degree in marketing along with 11 years of work experience. “The COVID-19 experience changed my outlook in 2020 when I realised that the mortality rate in urban areas was much higher than in rural areas. I analysed this situation and found that immunity played a major role in this entire crisis. I also noticed that turmeric was being widely used with hot water, tea and milk in every household to boost immunity," he said.

Woman Employee Processing Turmeric (ETV Bharat) This growing demand and utility of turmeric's medicinal properties awakened the entrepreneur within him, and he took to turmeric cultivation and its processing. Not an easy journey Jitendra added, "Implementing my idea after quitting a well-paying job was a difficult task." Apart from the opposition within his family and community, there was the perception that traditional farming no longer offered significant returns. Jitendra Singh With Turmeric Products (ETV Bharat) "During the initial two years, I faced financial pressures and social taunts,” he said. Relying on his marketing acumen and agricultural knowledge, he remained steadfast in pursuing his goal and decided that instead of selling raw produce, he would process it and deliver it directly to consumers. He also realised that having the right knowledge and technology was essential for success and went on to receive training in scientific turmeric cultivation from Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana. He followed it up by learning the intricacies of turmeric processing, packaging and marketing from other prestigious agricultural institutions across the country. Thereafter, he began cultivation on two kanals of land with an investment of Rs 10,000 that was used to procure two quintals of turmeric seeds. He first planted the 'PB-2' variety of turmeric in his field. Organic farming and value-added products