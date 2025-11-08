Kurukshetra’s Mushroom Millionaire Farmer Who Chose Roots Over Routes, Now Earns In Crores
A decade ago, Yadvinder Singh was earning Rs 3,200 a month and planning to sneak abroad. Today, the same man runs a thriving mushroom empire.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 11:04 AM IST
Kurukshetra: At a time when youths from Haryana’s Kurukshetra and Karnal regions spend their savings to go outside the country through donkey routes to earn a livelihood, Yadvinder Singh from Talheri village here has changed the narrative. Determined to do something different he took a 'risk' to stay at home and turn his life around through sheer hard work and determination. Today, he is one of Haryana’s most successful mushroom farmers.
From a modest investment of Rs 50,000, Yadvinder now has an annual turnover of Rs 7.5 crore, proving that prosperity does not always lie across borders, it can be cultivated right at home.
Back in 2006, a young Yadvinder dreamt of reaching South Korea through the infamous 'donkey route,' a dangerous and illegal network that many desperate migrants use to enter foreign lands. “I had to face several problems on the way and thought to return home. Looking back, it was the best decision of my life because had I gone abroad, I would never have achieved this kind of success,” says Yadvinder.
Yadvinder, who has studied up to Class 8 only, started working at a local mushroom farm for just Rs 3,200 a month in 2008. His dedication and curiosity soon made him an expert, and he was promoted to the position of a supervisor.
In 2014, he decided to take a leap of faith and with an investment of Rs 50,000, remodelled his old poultry farm to cultivate mushrooms on his own while continuing his day job. Two years later, he quit his job entirely to focus on his business.
“After 2016, there was no looking back. Today, our farm’s annual turnover is more than Rs 7 crore,” says Yadvinder.
He now operates a 15-acre enterprise, with a permanent composting plant spread over three acres and mushroom cultivation on 12 acres under covered sheds. His unit produces mushrooms and compost which have a huge demand across states like Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.
“Many times I fail to meet the rising demand - both for mushrooms and compost,” he says.
Other than financial success, Yadvinder’s venture has also given employment to many. Around 250 people work at his mushroom unit, including nearly 150 women from nearby villages. “I earn my living with them because their hard work matters. Their success is my success,” he says.
Across India, mushroom cultivation is emerging as a profitable and sustainable business. Rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals, and fibre, mushrooms are low in fat and calories, making them popular among health-conscious consumers. With minimal land and investment requirements, the sector offers good potential for rural entrepreneurs, something that Yadvinder Singh could leverage.
