Kurukshetra’s Mushroom Millionaire Farmer Who Chose Roots Over Routes, Now Earns In Crores

Kurukshetra: At a time when youths from Haryana’s Kurukshetra and Karnal regions spend their savings to go outside the country through donkey routes to earn a livelihood, Yadvinder Singh from Talheri village here has changed the narrative. Determined to do something different he took a 'risk' to stay at home and turn his life around through sheer hard work and determination. Today, he is one of Haryana’s most successful mushroom farmers.

From a modest investment of Rs 50,000, Yadvinder now has an annual turnover of Rs 7.5 crore, proving that prosperity does not always lie across borders, it can be cultivated right at home.

Kurukshetra’s Mushroom Millionaire Farmer Who Chose Roots Over Routes, Now Earns In Crores (ETV Bharat)

Back in 2006, a young Yadvinder dreamt of reaching South Korea through the infamous 'donkey route,' a dangerous and illegal network that many desperate migrants use to enter foreign lands. “I had to face several problems on the way and thought to return home. Looking back, it was the best decision of my life because had I gone abroad, I would never have achieved this kind of success,” says Yadvinder.

Yadvinder, who has studied up to Class 8 only, started working at a local mushroom farm for just Rs 3,200 a month in 2008. His dedication and curiosity soon made him an expert, and he was promoted to the position of a supervisor.